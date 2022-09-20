ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fox 59

Tracking storm chances in Indiana, cooldown coming

INDIANAPOLIS — We started off this morning warm and muggy with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. We have a hot and humid day on tap with storm chances this afternoon and evening. The rest of the week looks cool behind a cold front coming today. Timing storm chances,...
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Severe weather warning in Indiana

There could be severe weather across Indiana, Wednesday, followed by a significant drop in temperatures Thursday. “There is an isolated chance for a few storms Wednesday. Right now, it’s just a marginal risk. We think the main hazards will be damaging winds and large hail,” said Greg Melo, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Hot with storms Wednesday, amazing weather to start fall Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The final day of summer will be hot and active with storm chances. Fantastic weather will then enter the state to begin fall on Thursday. Tuesday night: After a very warm day, prepare for a warm and muggy evening. A few clouds will stick around overnight as temperatures fall to the upper 60s to low 70s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Mobile home destroyed, power lines downed by severe weather in Rush County

RUSHVILLE, Ind. — Several homes were damaged and trees knocked down after severe weather passed through Rush County Wednesday evening. Rush County EMA Director Charles Kemker confirmed that more than a 1,000 people were without power because of downed trees and power poles being damaged. Several homes were reported damaged, with at least one mobile […]
RUSH COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

ISP: Downed Power Lines Caused Temporary I-70 Closure

INDIANAPOLIS–Downed power lines caused a closure of Interstate 70 in both directions near Rural Street and Keystone Avenue east of downtown Indianapolis Thursday morning. “An excavator was working in a construction zone and struck some power lines and knocked them down across the entire interstate. Certainly, it wasn’t on purpose. He had the boom up to high on the excavator and got into the power lines,” said Indiana State Police Sergeant John Perrine.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

20 years ago: longest tornado track in Indiana history

INDIANA — It has been 20 years since a tornado touched down in Indiana and tracked 112 miles, the longest tornado track in Indiana history. September doesn’t typically bring severe weather but on September 20, 2002, there were 13 tornadoes that caused millions of dollars in damage. It was on this night a tornado hit […]
INDIANA STATE
Travel Maven

This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally Abandoned

Indiana is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story about the neighborhood known as River Ridge in southern Indiana near the border of Kentucky. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
CHARLESTOWN, IN
hoosieragtoday.com

Good Early Yields Coming in From West-Central Indiana

Harvest is kicking in across the west-central part of Indiana with a lot of group 2 soybeans being cut. Shad Schenck, a dealer for Specialty Hybrids, believes just about everyone will be in the field next week, certainly by the end of the week. He tells HAT the soybean crop should be the best story in that part of the state.
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Train derails over Wabash near downtown Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A train derailed on a bridge Wednesday afternoon near downtown Lafayette. The train that derailed is a Norfolk Southern train, although it is not their tracks. 4 train cars appear to have fallen off the tracks from the train bridge next to the South Street...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Effingham Radio

Indianapolis Man Found Dead In Vehicle Along I-70 Early This Morning

An Indianapolis, Indiana man was found dead in a vehicle along Interstate 70 early this morning. Fayette County Coroner David Harris says that he pronounced 19 year old Jayden E. Spencer dead at 2:45 this morning. Coroner Harris says that Spencer was found dead in a vehicle along I-70 westbound at mile marker 67 (one mile west of the Brownstown exit).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Evansville & Boonville Among the 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Indiana for 2022

A recent study was conducted ranking the ten most dangerous cities in Indiana for 2022, and you might be surprised by this list. When you think of Indiana overall, you don't really associate it with crime. Sure, criminal acts happen all of the time, but that's not typically the stereotype that goes with Indiana. I mean Indiana isn't even one of the top ten most dangerous states in the country. That being said, the website RoadSnacks.net recently broke down the most dangerous cities in each state, and the results for Indiana might surprise you.
EVANSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Deadly crash closes I-70 eastbound in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. – A deadly crash involving semis closed eastbound I-70 Tuesday morning. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said the crash involved two semi trucks near mile marker 116, about 12 miles east of Greenfield. The sheriff’s office said the crash happened just after 4 a.m. A westbound truck crossed the median and went […]
HENRY COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Indiana top ten state for road rage

A recent survey from Forbes Advisor ranked the worst and best states for road rage and Indiana is in the Top 10. Utah is number one, as the worst state for road rage, with more than 50% of drivers reporting rage from another driver. Indiana placed 8th. Folks in Indiana’s...
INDIANA STATE
WLKY.com

Man arrested in connection with 2021 murder of southern Indiana woman

SEYMOUR, Ind. — A man has been arrested in connection with the 2021 murder of a southern Indiana woman. Twenty-five-year-old Brady Parrish of Kurtz, Indiana, was arrested in connection with the death of 58-year-old Lisha Branum, according to Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer. Branum was found dead in her...
SEYMOUR, IN
arkadelphian.com

Indiana trucker dies on I-30

HOPE — An Indiana truck driver was killed early Tuesday on Interstate 30 in Hempstead County. Brian M. Gravante, 45, of Lafayette, Indiana, was killed Sept. 20, 2022, near the 35 mile marker of I-30. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary, Gravante was traveling westbound in a 2018 Freightliner when he “exited the roadway and ran into the median, striking a tree.”
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR

