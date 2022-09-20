Read full article on original website
Related
Fox 59
Tracking storm chances in Indiana, cooldown coming
INDIANAPOLIS — We started off this morning warm and muggy with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. We have a hot and humid day on tap with storm chances this afternoon and evening. The rest of the week looks cool behind a cold front coming today. Timing storm chances,...
95.3 MNC
Severe weather warning in Indiana
There could be severe weather across Indiana, Wednesday, followed by a significant drop in temperatures Thursday. “There is an isolated chance for a few storms Wednesday. Right now, it’s just a marginal risk. We think the main hazards will be damaging winds and large hail,” said Greg Melo, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
Hot with storms Wednesday, amazing weather to start fall Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The final day of summer will be hot and active with storm chances. Fantastic weather will then enter the state to begin fall on Thursday. Tuesday night: After a very warm day, prepare for a warm and muggy evening. A few clouds will stick around overnight as temperatures fall to the upper 60s to low 70s.
Mobile home destroyed, power lines downed by severe weather in Rush County
RUSHVILLE, Ind. — Several homes were damaged and trees knocked down after severe weather passed through Rush County Wednesday evening. Rush County EMA Director Charles Kemker confirmed that more than a 1,000 people were without power because of downed trees and power poles being damaged. Several homes were reported damaged, with at least one mobile […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBC.com
ISP: Downed Power Lines Caused Temporary I-70 Closure
INDIANAPOLIS–Downed power lines caused a closure of Interstate 70 in both directions near Rural Street and Keystone Avenue east of downtown Indianapolis Thursday morning. “An excavator was working in a construction zone and struck some power lines and knocked them down across the entire interstate. Certainly, it wasn’t on purpose. He had the boom up to high on the excavator and got into the power lines,” said Indiana State Police Sergeant John Perrine.
20 years ago: longest tornado track in Indiana history
INDIANA — It has been 20 years since a tornado touched down in Indiana and tracked 112 miles, the longest tornado track in Indiana history. September doesn’t typically bring severe weather but on September 20, 2002, there were 13 tornadoes that caused millions of dollars in damage. It was on this night a tornado hit […]
This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally Abandoned
Indiana is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story about the neighborhood known as River Ridge in southern Indiana near the border of Kentucky. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
hoosieragtoday.com
Good Early Yields Coming in From West-Central Indiana
Harvest is kicking in across the west-central part of Indiana with a lot of group 2 soybeans being cut. Shad Schenck, a dealer for Specialty Hybrids, believes just about everyone will be in the field next week, certainly by the end of the week. He tells HAT the soybean crop should be the best story in that part of the state.
Heating costs forecasted to rise this winter, experts say prepare now
INDIANAPOLIS — While winter is still months away, heating your home this year is likely going to be a lot more expensive. The National Energy Assistance Directors is forecasting the highest winter heating costs in a decade with a 17% increase over last year. For a second year in a row, Americans will see big price […]
WIBC.com
North Split Nearing Completion Despite Hang-Ups Caused By Inflation
INDIANAPOLIS — For nearly two years, drivers have had to commute the long way around Indianapolis instead of through downtown because of the closure of the North Split. It’s been redesigned and rebuilt to make it safer and allow traffic to move more smoothly. INDOT says they are...
WLFI.com
Train derails over Wabash near downtown Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A train derailed on a bridge Wednesday afternoon near downtown Lafayette. The train that derailed is a Norfolk Southern train, although it is not their tracks. 4 train cars appear to have fallen off the tracks from the train bridge next to the South Street...
Effingham Radio
Indianapolis Man Found Dead In Vehicle Along I-70 Early This Morning
An Indianapolis, Indiana man was found dead in a vehicle along Interstate 70 early this morning. Fayette County Coroner David Harris says that he pronounced 19 year old Jayden E. Spencer dead at 2:45 this morning. Coroner Harris says that Spencer was found dead in a vehicle along I-70 westbound at mile marker 67 (one mile west of the Brownstown exit).
Alaska town flooded, homes destroyed as massive storm batters state
Video shows Nome, Alaska, as it's been flooded and multiple homes destroyed as a powerful storm batters the state. The National Weather Service warns the storm could be the strongest in over a decade.Sept. 17, 2022.
Evansville & Boonville Among the 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Indiana for 2022
A recent study was conducted ranking the ten most dangerous cities in Indiana for 2022, and you might be surprised by this list. When you think of Indiana overall, you don't really associate it with crime. Sure, criminal acts happen all of the time, but that's not typically the stereotype that goes with Indiana. I mean Indiana isn't even one of the top ten most dangerous states in the country. That being said, the website RoadSnacks.net recently broke down the most dangerous cities in each state, and the results for Indiana might surprise you.
Indiana’s World-Famous Covered Bridge Festival is Everything Fall and So Much More
One of my favorite things to do in the Fall is going to the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival. I've been attending the festival for over 50 years. I used to go with my grandpa. Being at the festival brings back so many good memories. The festival takes place all...
Best Small Town in Indiana for a Weekend Getaway
Indiana is a state that's full of surprises. From white sand beaches to German villages and some of the most charming small towns in the country, if you're looking to plan an incredible weekend adventure Indiana has tons of options.
Deadly crash closes I-70 eastbound in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ind. – A deadly crash involving semis closed eastbound I-70 Tuesday morning. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said the crash involved two semi trucks near mile marker 116, about 12 miles east of Greenfield. The sheriff’s office said the crash happened just after 4 a.m. A westbound truck crossed the median and went […]
95.3 MNC
Indiana top ten state for road rage
A recent survey from Forbes Advisor ranked the worst and best states for road rage and Indiana is in the Top 10. Utah is number one, as the worst state for road rage, with more than 50% of drivers reporting rage from another driver. Indiana placed 8th. Folks in Indiana’s...
WLKY.com
Man arrested in connection with 2021 murder of southern Indiana woman
SEYMOUR, Ind. — A man has been arrested in connection with the 2021 murder of a southern Indiana woman. Twenty-five-year-old Brady Parrish of Kurtz, Indiana, was arrested in connection with the death of 58-year-old Lisha Branum, according to Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer. Branum was found dead in her...
arkadelphian.com
Indiana trucker dies on I-30
HOPE — An Indiana truck driver was killed early Tuesday on Interstate 30 in Hempstead County. Brian M. Gravante, 45, of Lafayette, Indiana, was killed Sept. 20, 2022, near the 35 mile marker of I-30. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary, Gravante was traveling westbound in a 2018 Freightliner when he “exited the roadway and ran into the median, striking a tree.”
Comments / 1