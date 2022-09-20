Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular cannabis dispensary chain to open 10 new locations in FloridaKristen WaltersTampa, FL
Would you have stayed at this (maybe) haunted St. Petersburg Bed and Breakfast?Evie M.Saint Petersburg, FL
Don't Miss The Next Florida Vegan Gourmet Food Fest: It Includes Animals This Year!Aloha MelaniDover, FL
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Free Girls in Aviation Event This Saturday in TampaAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Related
Cole Beasley makes solid first impression with Bucs, but will he play Sunday?
TAMPA — If his second full day as a Bucs employee is any sign, newest receiver Cole Beasley is making a solid transition from unsigned free agency to NFL rigor. But whether Beasley is elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s home opener against the Packers remains unclear.
How the Bucs saved Mike Evans a ton of money on his suspension
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been suspended for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, but at least it won’t cost him as much money as it could have. Evans will forfeit his pay for Sunday’s game, but that number is much lower than it...
Antonio Brown reacts to NFL warning Bruce Arians for his actions during Bucs-Saints brawl
It's been almost nine months since Antonio Brown's wild exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of last season's Week 17 contest against the New York Jets. As a refresher, the seven-time Pro Bowler stripped off his jersey, shoulder pads, gloves and undershirt on the sideline, threw many of the items to fans in the crowd and shuffled across the end zone while throwing up "peace" signs to the audience before leaving the field and in the process, ended his Bucs career (and possibly his NFL days).
AthlonSports.com
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Are Signing A Veteran Wide Receiver This Tuesday
Wide receiver depth isn't a strength of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, at least not right now. But that will soon change. The Bucs are signing a veteran wide receiver this Tuesday. That receiver is Cole Beasley. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley, seeing that he...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Brady responds to Fitzpatrick's claim he showed QB 'no respect'
Who knew there was a beef between Tom Brady and Ryan Fitzpatrick?. Fitzpatrick, who faced Brady's New England Patriots 14 times over his 17-year career as an NFL quarterback, recently shared that he's not a very big fan of the GOAT, claiming Brady declined to shake his hand on several occasions after they faced each other.
NFL・
NFL
Buccaneers signing WR Cole Beasley to practice squad, expected to elevate him to active roster
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding another well-known receiver. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday morning that the Bucs are signing wideout Cole Beasley to the practice squad with the expectation that he'll be elevated to the active roster soon, per a source informed of the situation. The 33-year-old...
Deadspin
Antonio Brown roasted by ProFootballTalk for Twitter jab at Tampa Bay exec Bruce Arians
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has ventured into another career endeavor outside of football. Since NFL teams seem to be done with Brown, he tried his hand at NFL “reporting” Wednesday morning on Twitter. And for his efforts, Brown was called out by ProFootballTalk. Brown clapped at former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians after he was reportedly reprimanded for his behavior on the sideline during Sunday’s win over the Saints.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers senior advisor Bruce Arians reportedly warned by NFL after Week 2 antics
The NFL has reportedly warned former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that punishment could be headed his way
RELATED PEOPLE
Bucs’ Donovan Smith returns to practice; Julio Jones, Chris Godwin still out
TAMPA — Tom Brady may have a little more time to deliver the football Sunday against the Packers. Left tackle Donovan Smith, who suffered a hyperextended right elbow in the Bucs’ 19-3 win at Dallas in Week 1, returned to practice Thursday for the first time since he was injured.
AthlonSports.com
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Tackle Expected To Be 'Sidelined' 1 Month With Injury
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense will not be at full strength for the next few weeks of the 2022 season. Veteran defensive tackle Akiem Hicks has suffered a foot injury. He is going to miss the next month or so. Hick tore the plantar fascia in his foot. The injury...
FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 3
Another season of fantasy football, another group of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It’s not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the right players each week.
NFL・
Bucs vs. Packers injury report: 4 players upgraded for Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their updated injury report for Sunday’s home opener against the Green Bay Packers, and there’s some good news on both sides of the ball. Four players saw upgraded practice participation Thursday, as cornerback Carlton Davis (hip), center Robert Hainsey (knee) and wide...
Comments / 0