Portland, OR

Hunger Awareness Month is inspiring voters to fight food insecurity

By Emily Burris, Ken Boddie
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — September is Hunger Action Awareness Month.

It’s a campaign designed to inspire people to take action and raise awareness of hunger in the United States and this week, as part of the campaign, they are encouraging people to register and get ready to vote.

AM Extra was joined by Portland Open Bible Community Pantry Executive Director Betty Brown to talk more about the month and what people can do to get involved.

IN THIS ARTICLE
