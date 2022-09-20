Hunger Awareness Month is inspiring voters to fight food insecurity
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — September is Hunger Action Awareness Month.
It’s a campaign designed to inspire people to take action and raise awareness of hunger in the United States and this week, as part of the campaign, they are encouraging people to register and get ready to vote.
AM Extra was joined by Portland Open Bible Community Pantry Executive Director Betty Brown to talk more about the month and what people can do to get involved.
Watch the full interview in the player above.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.
Comments / 3