News4Jax.com
Clay County Sheriff’s Office disrupts drug trafficking operation between Florida & California
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A suspected multi-kilogram drug trafficking organization that brought fentanyl, cocaine and meth into Northeast Florida was disrupted when the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit got involved. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody attended a news conference held Wednesday afternoon by the Sheriff’s Office to...
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: New audio recordings added to lawsuits against doctor accused of botched surgeries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX has an I-TEAM update on an investigation into Dr. David Heekin — formerly at Ascension St. Vincent’s — who is accused of botching hundreds of surgeries from 2016 to 2020 while suffering a progressive neurological condition that caused him to lose his balance and slur his speech.
News4Jax.com
Warning from FDA: Don’t cook chicken in NyQuil
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has a warning for people — one the agency probably didn’t think it would ever need to make. Don’t cook chicken in NyQuil. That might seem pretty obvious... considering it sounds, well, gross! But a new social...
News4Jax.com
Addiction recovery specialist on why he thinks there’s been a recent spike in fentanyl overdoses
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two major drug recent busts in Duval and Flagler counties involve fentanyl. News4JAX spoke with Michael White who’s Executive Director at Teen Challenge, a ministry that helps people recover from addiction in Jacksonville. White is a former addict himself who is many years recovered and...
News4Jax.com
2 corrections officers assaulted handcuffed inmate, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two Jacksonville corrections officers have been charged with battery after an internal investigation revealed they assaulted a handcuffed inmate at the Duval County jail, Undersheriff Nick Burgos announced Wednesday. Burgos said the investigation revealed that Corrections Officers Olayemi O. Lipede and Micah P. Magwood were escorting...
News4Jax.com
Nearly 400 veterans have applied to become teachers in Florida under DeSantis-backed program
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nearly 400 veterans have applied for teaching jobs in Florida using a new pathway created by the legislature and championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, but locally, there haven’t been any hires in two of the biggest school districts. DeSantis has touted the program in recent...
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Police report provides more details about driving school instructor accused of molesting student
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An instructor at a Jacksonville driving school accused of molesting a 16-year-old student appeared back in court Thursday morning for his arraignment. Cody Satornino, 31, co-owner of My E-Z Pass Driving and Traffic School, pleaded not guilty to sexual battery and soliciting a child on the internet charges.
News4Jax.com
Area of Youngerman Circle and Blanding Boulevard has seen shootings and drug issues over the years
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman died Wednesday after she was found shot multiple times in an area of Jacksonville near the Clay County border that has seen gun violence, drugs issues, homelessness and panhandling over the years. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called just before 7:30...
News4Jax.com
Candlelight vigil honors father of 4 killed in Arlington
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The crime-fighting group MAD DADS and others from the community gathered for a candlelight vigil Thursday night in honor of a Jacksonville father who was shot and killed in Arlington. According to the group, 37-year-old Erik Fountano leaves behind a wife and four children. Thursday night’s...
News4Jax.com
3 children died in single day after being in hot cars
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three children died after being in hot cars on Tuesday, including a baby girl in Jacksonville, according to Kids and Car Safety. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said police were called to the scene on Newberry Road near Broward Road on the city’s Northside. Police said the initial investigation shows the child’s father came to do some work, parked his car and left his daughter in the vehicle for approximately an hour before he remembered she was in the back seat, ran to get her, pulled the child out, began CPR and called 911. Officers said the child was taken to a hospital where she died.
News4Jax.com
JEA CEO explains raises & bonuses while customers get high bills & disconnections
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Disconnections resumed Wednesday JEA customers behind on payments, after a seven-week moratorium. According to JEA - 482 households were supposed to have power shut off Wednesday morning. 358 of those families were able to make arrangements to keep the electricity on, but 124 homes are now left in the dark.
News4Jax.com
Hearing held in eviction dispute between Celebration Church, founding pastors
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX I-TEAM has an update on the legal battle between Celebration Church and its former pastors, Stovall and Kerri Weems. There was a court hearing Thursday regarding the church’s attempt to evict the Weemses from their home because they resigned and are no longer affiliated with Celebration.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville neo-Nazi group named in Anti-Defamation League report
A report from the Anti-Defamation League shows the state of Florida is home to what is described as an “extensive” network of white supremacists and other extremists. The report highlights a group known as NatSoc Florida or NSF for short. The ADL says it’s based in Duval County and is a neo-Nazi organization.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville mother sentenced to life in prison in death of 5-year-old daughter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville mother was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison in the 2019 death of her 5-year-old daughter. Former Navy Petty Officer Brianna Williams, 30, gets credit for 1,043 days served and has 30 days to appeal. Judge Kevin Blasz handed down the sentence Tuesday afternoon,...
News4Jax.com
Woman found shot multiple times in Jacksonville motel parking lot dies of injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman died Wednesday night after she was found shot multiple times in the parking lot of a motel, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Cayenne, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the scene on Youngerman Circle just before 7:30 p.m. He said officers and crews from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department found the woman on the ground of the parking lot of the Baymont by Wyndham.
News4Jax.com
Ex-Illinois officer charged in 2020 deadly shooting of man who was Jacksonville native
WAUKEGAN, Ill. – A former suburban Chicago police officer who was fired after he shot into a car two years ago, killing a man and seriously wounding his girlfriend, has been charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter. A grand jury returned indictments on Wednesday against former Waukegan police...
News4Jax.com
Human remains found in wooded area, Columbia County deputies say
Human remains were found Monday afternoon in Columbia County near the Baker County line, authorities said. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a wooded area along Southeast County Line Road after someone who had been walking in the area called around 4:15 p.m. to report finding human remains. When deputies arrived, they said, they confirmed the discovery of “suspected human skeletal remains.”
News4Jax.com
HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital Makes Large Donation to Food Pantry of Green Cove Springs
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital hosted its first We Show Up Food Drive as part of HCA Florida Healthcare’s statewide We Show Up for Our Communities Week. Throughout the week, HCA Florida Healthcare colleagues are volunteering across the state to support nonprofit organizations in their neighborhoods. Orange Park Hospital collected over 1,000 pounds of food for the Food Pantry of Green Cove Springs.
News4Jax.com
RULES: Free 4 You: A family membership to the Jacksonville Zoo
The Jacksonville Zoological Gardens is one of the River City’s best attractions. News4JAX wants your family to enjoy the point of pride year around. Enter to win a Family Membership to the Jacksonville Zoo valued at $145.00. And don’t forget to come out on October 1 for Manateeville and...
News4Jax.com
DCPS disputes report that nearly 200 books have been banned from libraries, says titles were never on shelves
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A group that advocates for freedom of expression said it found more than 2,500 instances of individual books being banned from school library shelves across the country. According to PEN America, that included 176 requests to ban books in Duval County, a number that would be...
