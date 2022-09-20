ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

Warning from FDA: Don’t cook chicken in NyQuil

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has a warning for people — one the agency probably didn’t think it would ever need to make. Don’t cook chicken in NyQuil. That might seem pretty obvious... considering it sounds, well, gross! But a new social...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
News4Jax.com

2 corrections officers assaulted handcuffed inmate, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two Jacksonville corrections officers have been charged with battery after an internal investigation revealed they assaulted a handcuffed inmate at the Duval County jail, Undersheriff Nick Burgos announced Wednesday. Burgos said the investigation revealed that Corrections Officers Olayemi O. Lipede and Micah P. Magwood were escorting...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Identity Theft#Medicare#Fraud#Medical Test#Medical Device#Medical Insurance#Medical Services#General Health
News4Jax.com

Candlelight vigil honors father of 4 killed in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The crime-fighting group MAD DADS and others from the community gathered for a candlelight vigil Thursday night in honor of a Jacksonville father who was shot and killed in Arlington. According to the group, 37-year-old Erik Fountano leaves behind a wife and four children. Thursday night’s...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

3 children died in single day after being in hot cars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three children died after being in hot cars on Tuesday, including a baby girl in Jacksonville, according to Kids and Car Safety. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said police were called to the scene on Newberry Road near Broward Road on the city’s Northside. Police said the initial investigation shows the child’s father came to do some work, parked his car and left his daughter in the vehicle for approximately an hour before he remembered she was in the back seat, ran to get her, pulled the child out, began CPR and called 911. Officers said the child was taken to a hospital where she died.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville neo-Nazi group named in Anti-Defamation League report

A report from the Anti-Defamation League shows the state of Florida is home to what is described as an “extensive” network of white supremacists and other extremists. The report highlights a group known as NatSoc Florida or NSF for short. The ADL says it’s based in Duval County and is a neo-Nazi organization.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Woman found shot multiple times in Jacksonville motel parking lot dies of injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman died Wednesday night after she was found shot multiple times in the parking lot of a motel, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Cayenne, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the scene on Youngerman Circle just before 7:30 p.m. He said officers and crews from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department found the woman on the ground of the parking lot of the Baymont by Wyndham.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Human remains found in wooded area, Columbia County deputies say

Human remains were found Monday afternoon in Columbia County near the Baker County line, authorities said. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a wooded area along Southeast County Line Road after someone who had been walking in the area called around 4:15 p.m. to report finding human remains. When deputies arrived, they said, they confirmed the discovery of “suspected human skeletal remains.”
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital Makes Large Donation to Food Pantry of Green Cove Springs

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital hosted its first We Show Up Food Drive as part of HCA Florida Healthcare’s statewide We Show Up for Our Communities Week. Throughout the week, HCA Florida Healthcare colleagues are volunteering across the state to support nonprofit organizations in their neighborhoods. Orange Park Hospital collected over 1,000 pounds of food for the Food Pantry of Green Cove Springs.
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL
News4Jax.com

RULES: Free 4 You: A family membership to the Jacksonville Zoo

The Jacksonville Zoological Gardens is one of the River City’s best attractions. News4JAX wants your family to enjoy the point of pride year around. Enter to win a Family Membership to the Jacksonville Zoo valued at $145.00. And don’t forget to come out on October 1 for Manateeville and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy