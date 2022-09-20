Read full article on original website
HOPE Atlanta distributes meals to women and children
HOPE Atlanta and Georgia’s Own Credit Union joined forces Thursday to distribute hot meals to housing insecure women and...
APS rescinds recommendation for principal for new Midtown elementary
Atlanta Public Schools announced the principal selected to lead the new Midtown elementary school on Wednesday.
Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post
Janet McDowell, hired just two months ago as principal of Atlanta’s David T. Howard Middle School, is no longer the school’s leader. Atlanta Public Schools’ Superintendent Lisa Herring notified parents of the leadership change in a Sept. 13 message, saying the day marked McDowell’s “final day” at the school. A district spokesman confirmed the departure […] The post Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Get Jesus On the Mainline: Pastor Juanita Bynum Criticized for $1500 Intensive Prayer Course
Televangelist Juanita Bynum is being criticized for charging nearly $1,500 for a four-week prayer course, but the pastor is defending the hefty price tag on social media. Bynum introduced the International Prayer Institute as an intensive prayer course hosted by the pastor with a $1,499.99 price tag. The pastor noted in the advertisement that a binder, a tote bag, a t-shirt, a prayer journal, sacred anointing oil, and a prayer shawl would also be included. Students will also receive a Prayer Institute Certificate at the end of the completed course and be able to ask Bynum questions at the end of the sessions, which will be held in Atlanta in October.
School bus crashes into ditch off Ga. 400 in Sandy Springs
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Fulton County Schools bus crashed into what appears to be a ditch and a light pole off Ga. 400 at Northridge Road in Sandy Springs. A spokesperson from the Sandy Springs Police Department said they are gathering details but that there were students on board, but there were no injuries. They said a backup bus arrived to take the kids to school.
Social media threats circulating at several Clayton County schools prompt lockdowns
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Public Schools said it is currently investigating several social media posts appearing to threaten several district schools that have prompted school lockdowns across the metro. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. School officials said they believe the posts are...
Atlanta pauses to remember race massacre that killed dozens
ATLANTA — Beginning Thursday, Atlanta will pause to remember the victims of the 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre, a three day reign of terror that led to the deaths of at least two dozen members of the Black community. Historians say that anger and resentment are among the reasons why...
Tennessee Tribune
Judge Slashes $100M Payout to Elderly Black Man Paralyzed by Atlanta Cop for Panhandling
ATLANTA, GA — Amassive nine-figure payout awarded to an elderly Black man left paralyzed from an encounter with a violently overzealous police officer in Georgia’s capital city has been slashed by more than half after a judge agreed that Atlanta shouldn’t have to pay so much despite the brutal nature of the case.
DeKalb sheriff launching take-home vehicle program for jailers
In a parking lot behind the DeKalb County jail, Brenda Coley stood in front of a new Chevy Bolt and let a few happy tear...
wabe.org
A long fight for decent housing: Forest Cove's Ms. Peaches settles into new home
This story follows an investigation WABE began more than a year and a half ago. To catch up on our previous coverage, listen to our podcast, “The Last Year at Forest Cove,” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Amazon Music. When the city began relocating residents from the rundown...
Clayton County investigating social media threats to multiple schools
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Public Schools said Thursday it was investigating multiple social media threats made to several different schools in the district, calling them designed to "threaten the safety of our campuses and disrupt the instructional day." CCPS did not identify any of the specific schools....
Seniors throw party for 9-year-old with autism
ROSWELL, Ga. — Residents and staff members at a Roswell senior living center threw a birthday party for a 9-year-old with autism. The family of Austin Sosebee said for years, no one has shown up to his birthday celebrations and that he has experienced bullying at school. This year they took to the public, asking people to send birthday cards so that Austin knew someone was thinking of him on his special day.
This Black Nurse With Type 1 Diabetes Promotes Health, Wellness, and Fearlessness With Butler’s Extreme Training
This businesswoman from the inner city of Chicago is overflowing with high energy and helping others do the same. Now settled in Metro Atlanta, Marquita Butler was forced to embrace change at the tender age of 17, all while managing Type 1 diabetes. Overcoming challenges is a constant in Butler’s story, according to The Higher South.
Metro Atlanta mother scammed by fake work from home job
ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman says she worked for more than a month at a work from home job that she thought was legitimate, until she never got paid. As a single mother of four, Sonya Scott says she was specifically looking for work from home opportunities and was excited to find the job as a shipping and packaging specialist.
Atlanta mothers who lost children now writing book to help others deal with grief
ATLANTA — Grief is a daily battle for a group of metro Atlanta women who now have a plan to help others deal with the pain of loss. They call themselves the Warrior Moms. They've all lost a child to tragedy and have processed their grief in different ways. Now, pain is their bond.
MARTA Police open multiple positions with sign-on bonuses up to $5K
ATLANTA — Are you looking for a job? The MARTA Police Department is looking to fill multiple positions. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. MPD has open roles for police officers, dispatchers/call-takers, emergency preparedness coordinators and protective specialists. The positions come with a $3,000 bonus...
Principal addresses threat made at Brookwood High in letter to parents
SNELLVILLE, Ga. — The principal of Brookwood High School, in Snellville, is addressing parents Monday after a threat was written on one of the school's restroom walls. In a letter to Brookwood High families, Principal Brett Savage said administrators were made aware of the threat late Monday morning. "Once...
Unfinished Atlanta house renovation ‘an eyesore’ for months; neighbors unable to get help from city
ATLANTA — Residents of a historic Atlanta neighborhood are caught in the middle of a stalemate between City Hall and a real estate investor. Neighbors are stuck living next to an eyesore of a vacant, old house that they say is also potentially dangerous. And so far they haven’t...
Atlanta Police Called to Settle Discrepancy After Model Refuses to Pay Hairstylist
Talk about a bad hair day. After an unsatisfied customer refused to pay a hairstylist for her work, police were called to satisfy the matter. An Atlanta hairstylist installed faux locs into customer Pasheun Perry‘s hair. The commercial model went to the hairstylist’s apartment to get a new hairdo, and after seeing the results, decided not to pay for what she said was a “puffy” and “hot mess” on top of her head.
Daughter raises awareness for Hispanics diagnosed with Alzheimer's, shares her mother's experience
ATLANTA — It's a warm day in Atlanta. The sun is out, the birds are chirping. Denise Arribas decides to drive to a park near her home. She brings a photo album and starts scanning through photos from her childhood. "Look at that smile! She's still so stunning," Arribas...
