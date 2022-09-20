Oregon high school football media poll: Top 10 teams in Class 5A entering Week 4

Each week throughout the football season, SBLive Oregon’s high school sports contributors and other members of the Oregon media will be voting on the top 10 teams in Class 6A, 5A and 4A. Here’s how the Class 5A media vote shakes out entering Week 4. (Photo by Aaron Yost)

(Note: If you cover high school football in Oregon and would like to vote in future polls, email jd@scorebooklive.com .)

***

Class 5A poll

(first-place votes in parentheses)

1. Summit (18) - 180

2. Wilsonville - 153

3. Thurston - 125

4. West Albany - 121

5. Canby - 103

6. Silverton - 92

7. Bend - 85

8. Southridge - 62

9. South Albany - 29

10. Mountain View - 20

Others receiving votes: Dallas 14, Springfield 6

—

