Statesville Record & Landmark
ACC office to Charlotte: What they're saying
Reaction to the ACC office move from Greensboro to Charlotte. • "This was a very difficult decision for us to relocate from Greensboro. It's been the home of the ACC since May 8, 1953. And the entire conference is grateful to the city and its first-class representatives, including Mayor (Nancy) Vaughan, who I just think the world of. I'm really glad that we will celebrate an entire 70 years here as we will be in Greensboro in a kind of a transition period over the next eight to 10 months." – ACC commissioner Jim Phillips on the decision to move the league headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte.
Statesville Record & Landmark
The ACC is moving to the 'Great State of Charlotte?' Meh. We've seen this before.
Mayor Nancy Vaughan put on the bravest face possible following the news that the Atlantic Coast Conference was jilting the only home it’s ever known—bucolic Greensboro—to rush headlong into the arms of a bright-lights-big-city Lolita waiting down Interstate 85. How else was she supposed to react?. “Obviously...
Statesville Record & Landmark
‘Greensboro will always be the home of the ACC, wherever the office is,’ says sportswriter there since the beginning.
Irwin Smallwood, a sportswriting legend in North Carolina's Triad, was a young scribe breaking news in 1953 when the Atlantic Coast Conference formed at Greensboro's Sedgefield Inn. Smallwood, 96, spent his entire newspaper career at the News & Record in Greensboro, nearly 45 years of it watching what the ACC...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Two lawyers join Statesville firm of Benbow, Davidson and Martin
The firm of Benbow, Davidson and Martin PC has announced the addition of two attorneys to the firm. Scott Copeland and Kolin Funk were recently sworn into the practice of law in North Carolina. Both are graduates of Liberty University School of Law. Copeland has been practicing law for seven...
Statesville Record & Landmark
There will be one final game in Winston-Salem for Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry
K.J. Henry remembers being one of the many coaches’ kids running around what was then called Groves Stadium and having the time of his life. “We would definitely sometimes get into trouble but nothing serious,” Henry said about his time at Wake Forest when his father, Keith, was an assistant coach on Jim Grobe’s staff from 2001 until 2011. “We moved to Winston (from Athens, Ohio) when I was like 2 years old, and my dad was there at Wake Forest for a long time, and I saw a lot of that stadium and the campus.”
Statesville Record & Landmark
Davie County punter to be recognized as All-American
Punter Palmer Williams (Mocksville, North Carolina/Davie County H.S.), a Baylor University commit, will be officially honored Thursday as a 2023 All-American during a virtual jersey presentation as part of the Road to the Dome digital series. The episode will be released Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET on the All-American...
Statesville Record & Landmark
ROUNDUP: West Iredell tops Statesville in boys soccer
West Iredell 1, Statesville 0 (OT) West Iredell secured its first Western Foothills Athletic Conference victory Wednesday by beating Statesville 1-0. The win snapped a four-game losing streak. Senior forward Taylor Gregory scored the winning goal in overtime on an assist from Josue Rodriguez. The Warriors (4-6, 1-4) outshot the...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mooresville to host Sports Wax Promotions sports card, collectibles show
After hosting five successful shows from September 2021 to April 2022, Sports Wax Promotions is returning to the Charles Mack Citizen Center on Saturday to kick off its second season of sports card and collectibles shows. “All of that experience from last year helped us jump right back in the...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville shooting suspects apprehended after chase that ended in Charlotte
A shooting in Statesville led to a chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies before the suspects were apprehended in Charlotte. Jaheim Tavares Vandive and Tahilyia Amari Mitchell, both of Charlotte, were taken into custody and brought back to Iredell County after the pursuit. Both were interviewed and then taken to...
Statesville Record & Landmark
CROSS COUNTRY: North Iredell shines at home meet
North Iredell’s boys and girls cross country teams each placed first during Tuesday’s home meet at Allison Woods. The Raiders took the top four spots in the girls’ race. Natalia Nieto led the way with a winning time of 21 minutes, 37.03 seconds. Teammates Mia Sohovich (22:17.07),...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Sep. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Statesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 50F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Statesville Record & Landmark
New Statesville Fire Station No. 1 to be named after William T. Woodard
Fire Station No. 1 in Statesville, when the new one is constructed on Wilson Lee Boulevard, will be named after William T. Woodard as a nod to his impact on the community. “He’s not here any longer, but his family is here. What other honor could you do to give his family the flowers that he did not receive?” Amos McClorey from the North Carolina NAACP and Cabarrus County NAACP said as he asked the city council to approve the name change. McClorey was joined by Salisbury-Rowan NAACP President Gemale A. Black and the Rev. Sterling Howard in encouraging the city council to move ahead with the naming.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Statesville Record & Landmark
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Statesville. (2) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Harmony Camp Meeting looks to feed bodies and souls
The Harmony Hill Camp Meeting has met in the second week of October for 176 years now, and 2022 is no different as organizers prepare for the multiple-day event. And while the Camp Meeting is set for October, this Thursday there will be a kickoff event at the same location at the corner of N.C. 901 and U.S. 21 in Harmony. The drive-thru event will have a free chicken dinner available to anyone starting at noon on Thursday.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Retired NYPD officer rescues driver from sinking car in Lake Norman
A retired New York Police Department officer rescued the driver of a vehicle who ended up in the water off Williamson Road on Wednesday afternoon. Mooresville Fire-Rescue said in a news release that a call was received around 3:02 p.m. Wednesday regarding a vehicle in the water at 643 Williamson Road. When crews arrived, they found the driver had been rescued by a passer-by, the retired officer.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell Work for Recovery draws participants to Troutman ESC Park
The fifth annual Iredell County Walk for Recovery was held Saturday at Troutman’s ESC Park. The event was held to spread the word about recovery, prevention, treatment and education assistance related to substance use and mental illness issues during National Recovery Month.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Fort Dobbs DAR chapter observes Constitution Week
The Daughters of the American Revolution celebrate Constitution Week, which is celebrated every year Sept. 17-23. The celebration was started in 1955. DAR petitioned Congress to set aside the week annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week. The public law was signed Aug. 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
Statesville Record & Landmark
County Commissioners reflect on Marvin Norman in first meeting since his death
The empty seat sat on the dais the past year felt much emptier during Tuesday’s Iredell County Board of Commissioners meeting as Commissioner Marvin Norman died last week. He had called into meetings as he fought a prolonged sickness over the past few years, but Chairman James Mallory began the meeting by informing the public Norman wouldn’t be joining remotely, but took comfort in their shared Christian faith, he said.
