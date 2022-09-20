Read full article on original website
Biden administration targets deep waters near Oregon, Maine for new offshore wind power
WASHINGTON—The Biden administration will seek to add deep-water offshore wind energy, a developing technology that isn’t yet widely used, to its mix of renewable energy sources, administration leaders said. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland told reporters on a White House call Thursday that their departments would advance efforts to increase capacity […] The post Biden administration targets deep waters near Oregon, Maine for new offshore wind power appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
FOXBusiness
Biden admin settles with eco groups to block massive oil drilling leases
The Biden administration entered a legal settlement Tuesday evening with environmental groups, agreeing to block drilling on more than 58,000 acres of public land. The federal government will refrain from issuing any drilling permits across 113 leases spanning 58,617 acres in Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota under the settlement between the Department of the Interior (DOI) and the coalition of organizations led by the WildEarth Guardians and Sierra Club.
FOXBusiness
California gas car ban 'interesting,' EV adoption must happen 'quickly' to beat climate change says Buttigieg
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on Thursday appeared to heap praise on states' efforts to fight climate change – particularly California’s gas car ban – which go well beyond policies set at the federal level. In an interview with FOX 11’s "The Issue Is" that aired Friday,...
Biden announces funding to build EV charging stations in 35 states
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced his administration is kicking off plans to expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure, by announcing funding for 35 states to build their own charging stations. Biden traveled to Michigan, one of the states set to receive the first round of funding, on Wednesday...
Yellen will vow to ‘rid’ US from ‘dependence on fossil fuels’ in Detroit speech
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will call out the fossil fuel industry in a Thursday speech on the Biden administration’s economic agenda to be delivered in Detroit, Mich., where oil and gas companies have long held influence in the U.S. auto manufacturing sector. The visit to Detroit comes on the...
Washington Examiner
California's energy meltdown evinces a stunning failure of progressive ideology
Progressives' push for reduced emissions through government mandates and subsidies has collided with reality. The most recent example is Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent ban on the sale of gas-powered vehicles in California starting in 2035, then only seven days later asking Californians to avoid charging their electric vehicles due to grid reliability problems. The irony is at once laughable and tragic.
Joe Manchin’s Red Tape Reform Could Supercharge Renewable Energy in the U.S.
Reforming the permitting process to make it easier to fight global warming is a moral obligation
California Is Banning the Sale of Gas Cars
California is expected to vote on Thursday to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035. “The climate crisis is solvable if we focus on the big, bold steps necessary to stem the tide of carbon pollution,” Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement. The landmark move toward electric vehicles would be phased in over several years, with a target of 35 percent of new vehicles that don’t emit fossil fuels being set for 2026, a target of 51 percent for 2028, 68 percent for 2030, and finally a target of 100 percent for 2035. The California Air Resource Board will...
Railroad Strike Could Cause Prices to Spike Again for Americans
The stock market entered a free fall Tuesday morning after the release of new data showing the consumer price index—the monitor for how expensive goods are—had increased more than 8 percent over the last year. While already bad news for consumers, whose wages increased at an even lower...
Senate reaches rare bipartisan agreement on deal to cut powerful greenhouse gases
In a major win for climate advocates, the United States Senate has ratified the Kigali Amendment, which experts say could significantly reduce planetary warming in the coming decades.The vote — signed off by a large bipartisan group of senators — finalises the US agreement to the deal made by former President Barack Obama in 2016.The amendment will phase out the worldwide use of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), chemicals often used in refrigeration and air conditioning. HFCs are an extremely potent greenhouse gas with the ability to heat the planet thousands of times more than carbon dioxide (CO2) on a per-pound basis.“The...
Newsom Redirects California Heat Wave Issue by Pointing to Texas Coal Usage
The Democratic governor of the country's most populous state responded to criticism that California's green energy was reducing electric capacity.
Climate Law a ‘Game Changer’ for Highways and Bridges
Concrete trucks wait to be refilled at a plant in Rapid City, S.D., on Feb. 14, 2022. (Matthew Defeo/The New York Times) The manufacturing of the concrete, steel and asphalt needed to build the nation’s bridges and highways is a dirty business. Companies that make those materials produce a lot of the emissions that are heating the planet.
‘Timber Cities’ Might Help Decarbonize the World
Buildings constructed with more wood, and less cement and steel, would help decarbonize the construction and housing industries in line with global goals to cut greenhouse gas emissions 50 percent by 2030 and reach net zero emissions by 2050, new research shows. The paper, published Aug. 30 in Nature Communications,...
bloomberglaw.com
White House Launches ‘Generational’ $7 Billion Hydrogen Plan (1)
The Energy Department has opened up applications for $7 billion to establish up to 10 regional hydrogen hubs, part of a broader road map unveiled Thursday that officials described as essential to lowering emissions in industrial sectors such as energy, transportation, steel, and cement. The hub program—established by Congress in...
The federal building electrification cavalry is here: It’s time for American cities and states to act
In recent years, some progressive cities and towns across the country have embarked on ambitious climate and decarbonization programs. Towards the front of the pack were New York City and the City of Ithaca, N.Y. where, as city officials, we worked to draft, push, and pass policies that required new buildings to be electric and set ambitious goals to decarbonize existing buildings.
Miami state Sen. Pizzo sues DeSantis, others over migrant flights to Martha’s Vineyard
A new lawsuit has been brought against Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials over Florida’s program to fly migrants from Texas to other states.
US, China top diplomats to meet on high tensions on Taiwan
The top US and Chinese diplomats meet Friday in New York as soaring tensions show signs of easing, but Beijing issued a new warning against support for Taiwan. In a sign of smoother ties, Wang said he met in New York with US climate envoy John Kerry despite China's announcement after Pelosi's visit that it was curbing cooperation on the issue, a key priority for Biden.
Senate ratifies treaty to curb emissions of greenhouse gas refrigerants
The Senate voted on a bipartisan basis Wednesday to approve the Kigali Amendment, a global climate deal that calls for the phasedown of potent greenhouse gas refrigerants known as hydrofluorocarbons.
bloomberglaw.com
Climate Reporting Gets EPA Help as Wall Street Rules Face Fight
The EPA is poised to scrutinize companies’ pledges to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, while Wall Street’s regulator braces for a court battle over its sweeping plan to police corporate disclosures about climate change. The Environmental Protection Agency received $5 million from Congress last month to help standardize corporate...
Quit Big Oil: Our health is a stake
The answer: Both are deadly, but the industries that produce them covered up the risks to continue profiting from Americans’ addiction to their products. Both actively promoted their products even though their own scientists warned them about the dangers. Executives from both industries denied any wrongdoing while testifying before Congress.
