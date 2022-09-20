ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Biden administration targets deep waters near Oregon, Maine for new offshore wind power

WASHINGTON—The Biden administration will seek to add deep-water offshore wind energy, a developing technology that isn’t yet widely used, to its mix of renewable energy sources, administration leaders said. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland told reporters on a White House call Thursday that their departments would advance efforts to increase capacity […] The post Biden administration targets deep waters near Oregon, Maine for new offshore wind power appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
OREGON STATE
FOXBusiness

Biden admin settles with eco groups to block massive oil drilling leases

The Biden administration entered a legal settlement Tuesday evening with environmental groups, agreeing to block drilling on more than 58,000 acres of public land. The federal government will refrain from issuing any drilling permits across 113 leases spanning 58,617 acres in Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota under the settlement between the Department of the Interior (DOI) and the coalition of organizations led by the WildEarth Guardians and Sierra Club.
MONTANA STATE
Washington Examiner

California's energy meltdown evinces a stunning failure of progressive ideology

Progressives' push for reduced emissions through government mandates and subsidies has collided with reality. The most recent example is Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent ban on the sale of gas-powered vehicles in California starting in 2035, then only seven days later asking Californians to avoid charging their electric vehicles due to grid reliability problems. The irony is at once laughable and tragic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rolling Stone

California Is Banning the Sale of Gas Cars

California is expected to vote on Thursday to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035. “The climate crisis is solvable if we focus on the big, bold steps necessary to stem the tide of carbon pollution,” Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement. The landmark move toward electric vehicles would be phased in over several years, with a target of 35 percent of new vehicles that don’t emit fossil fuels being set for 2026, a target of 51 percent for 2028, 68 percent for 2030, and finally a target of 100 percent for 2035. The California Air Resource Board will...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Newsweek

Railroad Strike Could Cause Prices to Spike Again for Americans

The stock market entered a free fall Tuesday morning after the release of new data showing the consumer price index—the monitor for how expensive goods are—had increased more than 8 percent over the last year. While already bad news for consumers, whose wages increased at an even lower...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Senate reaches rare bipartisan agreement on deal to cut powerful greenhouse gases

In a major win for climate advocates, the United States Senate has ratified the Kigali Amendment, which experts say could significantly reduce planetary warming in the coming decades.The vote — signed off by a large bipartisan group of senators — finalises the US agreement to the deal made by former President Barack Obama in 2016.The amendment will phase out the worldwide use of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), chemicals often used in refrigeration and air conditioning. HFCs are an extremely potent greenhouse gas with the ability to heat the planet thousands of times more than carbon dioxide (CO2) on a per-pound basis.“The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
InsideClimate News

‘Timber Cities’ Might Help Decarbonize the World

Buildings constructed with more wood, and less cement and steel, would help decarbonize the construction and housing industries in line with global goals to cut greenhouse gas emissions 50 percent by 2030 and reach net zero emissions by 2050, new research shows. The paper, published Aug. 30 in Nature Communications,...
ENVIRONMENT
bloomberglaw.com

White House Launches ‘Generational’ $7 Billion Hydrogen Plan (1)

The Energy Department has opened up applications for $7 billion to establish up to 10 regional hydrogen hubs, part of a broader road map unveiled Thursday that officials described as essential to lowering emissions in industrial sectors such as energy, transportation, steel, and cement. The hub program—established by Congress in...
POTUS
The Hill

The federal building electrification cavalry is here: It’s time for American cities and states to act

In recent years, some progressive cities and towns across the country have embarked on ambitious climate and decarbonization programs. Towards the front of the pack were New York City and the City of Ithaca, N.Y. where, as city officials, we worked to draft, push, and pass policies that required new buildings to be electric and set ambitious goals to decarbonize existing buildings.
ITHACA, NY
AFP

US, China top diplomats to meet on high tensions on Taiwan

The top US and Chinese diplomats meet Friday in New York as soaring tensions show signs of easing, but Beijing issued a new warning against support for Taiwan. In a sign of smoother ties, Wang said he met in New York with US climate envoy John Kerry despite China's announcement after Pelosi's visit that it was curbing cooperation on the issue, a key priority for Biden.
FOREIGN POLICY
bloomberglaw.com

Climate Reporting Gets EPA Help as Wall Street Rules Face Fight

The EPA is poised to scrutinize companies’ pledges to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, while Wall Street’s regulator braces for a court battle over its sweeping plan to police corporate disclosures about climate change. The Environmental Protection Agency received $5 million from Congress last month to help standardize corporate...
ECONOMY
The Hill

Quit Big Oil: Our health is a stake

The answer: Both are deadly, but the industries that produce them covered up the risks to continue profiting from Americans’ addiction to their products. Both actively promoted their products even though their own scientists warned them about the dangers. Executives from both industries denied any wrongdoing while testifying before Congress.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

