‘Let The Right One In’ Trailer: Showtime’s Series Remake Of The Kid Vampire Film Premieres On October 9

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s delicious and devious “Do Revenge” takes place firmly in the larger-than-life high schools of movies, cleverly established here by its grossly-rich prep school and their uniforms of light pink, mint green, and purple. Every party scene is a shiny extravaganza with a dress code, looking more like junior “The Wolf of Wall Street” than what you probably experienced. It’s all cosplaying the lavishness and lasciviousness of being an adult, which sets the stage for its wilder drama of manipulation, a year-long bully scheme hellbent on humiliation. The stakes may not hold the movie as tightly together for its two-hour run-time, but “Do Revenge” can be cutting in its own way thanks to its crafty plotting and game performances.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO