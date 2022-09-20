‘Let The Right One In’ Trailer: Showtime’s Series Remake Of The Kid Vampire Film Premieres On October 9

Read full article on original website
Is ‘Jeepers Creeper: Reborn’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
No one asked for a fourth Jeepers Creepers movie, but you’re getting one anyhow, with Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, coming to theaters via a limited Fathom release today. The new horror movie, directed by Timo Vuorensola, is not technically a sequel to the first three Jeepers Creepers film, but instead serves as a standalone separate from Victor Salva’s original trilogy, and is intended as a reboot for the franchise. Sadly, no Justin Long, but this new movie will star Sydney Craven, Imran Adams, Peter Brooke, Ocean Navarro, Matt Barkley, Alexander Halsall, Jodie McMullen, Georgia Goodman, and Jarreau Benjamin.
Stephen King's Favorite Miniseries That He's Written Is Finally Streaming, And It's A Must-Watch
Four-and-a-half hours is admittedly a pretty big time commitment for entertainment. That's about 19 percent of a full day, or 30 percent of waking hours for an individual who gets nine hours of sleep per night. If a person is going to commit to watching any single program that long, it better damn well be good. With that in mind, I couldn't more wholly recommend Storm Of The Century, the 1999 miniseries written by Stephen King that is now available on streaming for the first time.
Murder and Muscles Form an Empire in Hulu’s ‘Welcome To Chippendales’ Trailer
Welcome to Chippendales, the forthcoming limited series chronicling the true story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, lands somewhere at the intersection of muscles and murder. In the first teaser trailer for the show arriving on Hulu on Nov. 22, Kumail Nanjiani stars as the socially awkward male-stripping empire founder who would do anything to defend his territory. The clip is soundtracked by Journey’s “Any Way You Want It.” “This is my life,” Banerjee says, introducing a world of quietly kept side-deals and questionable business arrangements being touted as his own American dream. “Every cent I have, I’ve put into this.” Murray Bartlett stars alongside...
The 28 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Release Date, Cast & Update: See Evan Peters Transform into a Horrific Serial Killer in New Netflix Series
The terrifying new trailer for Netflix's upcoming limited series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which stars Evan Peters as the destructive serial killer, has been released. What to Expect in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show's main focus will be on Peters, who plays the titular character, and will...
The Santa Clauses Trailer: Is Tim Allen Being Replaced by... Peyton Manning? — Get Disney+ Premiere Date
Consider it an early Christmas gift. Disney+ on Saturday announced at the D23 Expo that The Santa Clauses — a limited series revival of the beloved Santa Clause film franchise starring Tim Allen — will premiere Wednesday, Nov. 16, with its first two episodes. The Santa Clauses finds Scott “on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever,” according to the official logline. “He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have...
Mr. Harrigan's Phone Trailer: Stephen King's New Netflix Movie Look Like A Haunting Thrill
Netflix has an impressive track record with Stephen King adaptations thus far. In 2017, the streaming service premiered Mike Flanagan's Gerald's Game (one of the best King movies of all time), and that was followed up by Vincenzo Natali's In The Tall Grass in 2019. Now that legacy is hopefully set to expand further with the release of John Lee Hancock's Mr. Harrigan's Phone – which just launched its debut trailer online.
Rosaline - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Rosaline, an upcoming romantic comedy movie starring Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Kyle Allen, Sean Teale, Minnie Driver, and Bradley Whitford. Rosaline is a fresh and comedic twist on Shakespeare’s classic love story Romeo & Juliet, told from the perspective of Juliet’s cousin Rosaline (Dever), who also happens to be Romeo’s recent love interest. Heartbroken when Romeo (Allen) meets Juliet (Merced) and begins to pursue her, Rosaline schemes to foil the famous romance and win back her guy.
‘The Midnight Club’ Trailer: Mike Flanagan’s New Netflix Horror Outing Premieres On October 7
Mike Flanagan has built an impressive recent resume with his horror miniseries on Netflix. It all started with 2018’s “The Haunting Of Hill House,” with its follow-up, “The Haunting Of Bly Manor” coming two years later. Then last year, “Midnight Mass” dropped to much critical fanfare. But while fans wait for “The Fall Of The House Of Usher” to premiere next year, Flanagan has another miniseries on the way first: “The Midnight Club.”
‘Hellraiser’ Trailer: A New Reimagining Of The Clive Barker Classic Hits Hulu On October 7
What’s your pleasure? The Cenobites make their bloody return in “Hellraiser.” Described as a “reimagining” of Clive Barker’s classic film, this update stays true to its roots while presenting a new take on its revered source material. And the film’s recent R rating puts to rest any fears that the new project will shy away from what made the original so compelling. Seeing “strong bloody horror violence and gore, language throughout, some sexual content and brief graphic nudity” is enough to delight fans in search of another hellish journey.
‘Mister Organ’ Trailer: David Farrier’s Latest Doc Premieres At Fantastic Fest On September 24
David Farrier has made his mark in the past several years with documentaries with off-beat subjects like 2016’s “Tickled” and his 2018 Netflix series “Dark Tourist.” Now, he’s back with his latest feature, “Mister Organ,” about perhaps his most weirdest subject yet.
‘Nothing Compares’ Trailer: Documentary About Sinéad O’Connor’s Life & Career Hits Showtime On September 30
Sinéad O’Connor remains one of the most influential music acts to emerge into the pop mainstream in the late ’80s and early ’90s. Now, take a look at her life and career through the lens of Kathryn Ferguson, making her documentary feature debut with “Nothing Compares,” an in-depth look at O’Connor’s creative legacy.
‘HPI’: Drew Goddard’s Next Project Is An Adaptation Of French Detective Series For ABC
When he’s not making films like “The Cabin In The Woods” or “Bad Times At The El Royale,” Drew Goddard puts his signature on TV shows of all kinds. And over the years, he’s left his mark on shows as diverse as “Alias,” “Lost,” “Daredevil,” and “The Good Place.” Now he looks to do it again with ABC and a pilot of a French detective series the network picked up the rights to last week.
‘Documentary Now!’ Season 4: The Mockumentary Series Returns On IFC/AMC+ On October 19
In 2015, pals Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers, and Rhys Thomas got together with IFC to create “Documentary Now!,” a mockumentary TV series that spoofs celebrated docs through film history. The show was an immediate hit, and now it heads into its fourth season, ready to premiere on IFC/AMC+ next month.
‘Scanners’: HBO Is Remaking Cronenberg’s Film Into A TV Series With ‘Black Mirror’ Writer, ‘Lovecraft Country’ Director
As David Cronenberg preps “The Shrouds,” he continues to shop around the TV adaptation of his 2015 novel “Consumed.” But now it looks like another Cronenberg-related project will hit TV before that, although the director isn’t directly involved. READ MORE: ‘The Shrouds’: David Cronenberg Describe...
New ‘Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon’ Clip: Ana Lily Amirpour’s Latest Finally Hits Theaters On September 30
It’s been a while since Ana Lily Amirpour‘s one-two punch of “A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night” and “The Bad Batch” made her a woman filmmaker to watch. But five years passed between “The Bad Batch” and the world premiere of Amirpour’s latest at Venice last year. Has everyone forgotten about her? It’s time to find out, as “Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon” finally hits theaters and Digital On-Demand at the end of the month.
‘Axel Foley’: Original ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Cast Reuniting For Netflix Sequel
After almost 30 years, Netflix is getting the “Beverly Hills Cop” gang back together for an all-new sequel. And Deadline reports that the original cast are all coming back to reprise the roles they had in the series’ first trilogy of films. “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley‘...
‘Do Revenge’ Review: Maya Hawke Is A Mean Girl In Delicious & Devious High School Comedy
Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s delicious and devious “Do Revenge” takes place firmly in the larger-than-life high schools of movies, cleverly established here by its grossly-rich prep school and their uniforms of light pink, mint green, and purple. Every party scene is a shiny extravaganza with a dress code, looking more like junior “The Wolf of Wall Street” than what you probably experienced. It’s all cosplaying the lavishness and lasciviousness of being an adult, which sets the stage for its wilder drama of manipulation, a year-long bully scheme hellbent on humiliation. The stakes may not hold the movie as tightly together for its two-hour run-time, but “Do Revenge” can be cutting in its own way thanks to its crafty plotting and game performances.
‘Fingernails’: Jeremy Allen White Joins Jessie Buckley & Riz Ahmed In Upcoming Apple Original Film
Jeremy Allen White continues to add new projects to his schedule before he shoots the next season of “The Bear.” Last week, the actor joined the cast of A24‘s upcoming wrestling family biopic “The Iron Claw.” This week, White joins an upcoming Apple Original Films movie from up-and-coming director, Christos Nikou.
‘Piggy’ Trailer: Carlota Pereda’s Sundance Horror Favorite Arrives In October
It’s late September, moviegoers, which means that horror movie season has commenced. And one of the more intriguing options hitting theaters this year is the Spanish film “Piggy,” which blew away audiences at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. And what’s not to love about the film’s premise? It follows a bullied girl in a small Spanish town who discovers a serial killer’s identity, but keeps quiet about it because, in some slanted way, they have similar motives.
