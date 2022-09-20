Read full article on original website
1983 Murder of 11-Year-Old Lora Ann Huizar SolvedTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Fort Pierce, FL
Jupiter restaurant offers homework happy hour for back to schoolBest of South FloridaJupiter, FL
3 Overlooked but Beautiful Beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Seaside Florida Town is Mentioned in Southern Living's List of the South's Best Small Towns of 2022L. CaneStuart, FL
Port St. Lucie officers under investigation for alleged falsified documents
A pair of high-ranking Port St. Lucie Police Department officials are now under investigation for a case of alleged falsified documents, authorities said Thursday.
Florida Man Charged In Fentanyl Overdose Death
A Florida man has been charged in the death of a 31-year-old man who overdosed on Fentanyl. According to investigators, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshall’s Caribbean Regional Task Force, arrested Michael Stanley for
Clay County Sheriff’s Office disrupts drug trafficking operation between Florida & California
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A suspected multi-kilogram drug trafficking organization that brought fentanyl, cocaine and meth into Northeast Florida was disrupted when the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit got involved. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody attended a news conference held Wednesday afternoon by the Sheriff’s Office to...
Smuggling investigation ongoing after 11 migrants land on Jensen Beach Tuesday
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: A look at Tuesday's headlines and weather. U.S. Border Patrol agents are investigating after 11 migrants landed at Jensen Beach Tuesday morning. Law enforcement responded and migrants from Haiti, the Dominican Republic and Georgia were taken into custody. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage from...
3 counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, 3 times in Palm Beach County this year
ATLANTIS, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman described as a "combative patient" was arrested in an emergency room, but not before punching a lieutenant from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. A deputy responded to JFK South in Atlantis at about 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. The deputy wrote...
1983 Murder of 11-Year-Old Lora Ann Huizar Solved
After almost 4 decades, sheriff deputy James Howard Harrison was found responsible. Lora Ann Huizar (image courtesy of St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office) It was a Sunday afternoon on November 6, 1983, when eleven-year-old Lora Ann Huizar was walking home from a friend’s house in Fort Pierce, Florida. Her parents noticed she didn’t come home, and they called the friend Lora had been with and discovered that Lora had left her friend’s house hours ago. They quickly searched the area, and when they couldn’t find Lora, they went to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office to report her missing.
Body found floating in canal near Palm City
A body was found floating Thursday in a canal near Palm City, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office. The body was discovered in a waterway located off Sunshine Farms Way. Investigators did not say who first spotted the body. According to a Facebook post at about 3:30 p.m., detectives...
Unlawful exposure: Man caught on neighbor's Ring camera told deputy he 'had to pee'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Security cameras are very common these days but one man near West Palm Beach caught his neighbor in a series of acts he wishes he hadn't seen. It happened off Forest Hill Boulevard on Sunday, Aug. 28. According to the arrest report, the...
Man charged with trafficking fentanyl
VERO BEACH — A 28-year-old man was jailed after police found him with more than 50 grams of fentanyl – along with other drugs – during a traffic stop last week. Tyler Joseph Bendo, of the 6000 block of Sequoia Circle, Vero Beach, was charged with trafficking in controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bendo was held Thursday at the Indian River County Jail on a $171,000 bond.
Florida Sheriff Ordered To Lock Man Up Again After Early Release From Jail
An appeals court Wednesday rejected a decision by the Baker County sheriff to release a man who had served only four days of a 60-day jail sentence. A three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal upheld a circuit judge’s ruling that ordered Sheriff
Train like a K-9 with Port Saint Lucie police
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Ciro, Jaxson , Bodhi and the newest members of the Port St. Lucie k-9 Team Landi and Ronin, are a big help to the Port St. Lucie Police Department. Just last week K-9 Ciro help put a 32-year-old man behind bars after Port...
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows St. Lucie County deputy shooting man who was running away
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — New video shows aSt. Lucie County Sheriff’s Deputy shooting a man as he ran away on the North Causeway Bridge in Fort Pierce earlier this month. The sheriff’s office has identified the man as Dylan De Reivera. Investigators said a deputy initially encountered...
Man wrongly arrested for murder settles lawsuit against sheriff's office
A man who was wrongly arrested for murdering his mother has settled a lawsuit against the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office. In December 2016, Sheila Hamner was killed in her Fort Pierce home. Neighbors heard screams, the screams of Kenny Hamner, who told investigators he discovered his mother's body and...
OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Realtor Anne Sturgis Arrested In Delray Beach
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Real Estate Agent Anne Sturgis is in jail early Wednesday morning following her arrest by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Sturgis was arrested for DUI back in April of 2021. She was additionally charged with reckless driving. Through […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Injured pit-bull mix found, authorities seeking answers
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding those responsible for the suspected abuse of a pit-bull mix named Phoenix. Authorities say the three-year-old Phoenix was found injured near Blue Heron Boulevard and Central Industrial Drive on Monday, September 5. It...
Port St. Lucie assistant police chief, sergeant on paid administrative leave after student-athlete recruiting complaint
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Two high-ranking Port St. Lucie Police officers are on paid administrative leave following an anonymous complaint raising questions about their role in recruiting student-athletes. The Port St. Lucie Assistant Police Chief and his brother, who is a sergeant with the police department, are both...
Deputies searching for St. Lucie County man missing after Uber ride
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a man they say is on pretrial release and was last seen taking an Uber ride to a Fort Pierce location. According to the sheriff's office, Kyle Perkins,20, was last seen on Sept. 4 by his mother. Deputies said Perkins took...
Vehicle with 2 dogs inside stolen outside CVS store in Delray Beach
Delray Beach police are investigating after a vehicle with two dogs inside was stolen Thursday afternoon. Police said the incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. outside a CVS store located on George Bush Boulevard. A person of interest has been detained, according to Ted White, a Delray Beach Police Department spokesperson.
Man points gun a tow truck driver and demands him to release his car: Police
A man from Stuart was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after police say he pointed a gun at a tow truck driver. The Stuart Police Department said Henry Wilson, 60, got into an altercation with a tow truck driver after seeing his green Mitsubishi being towed. The car was being towed for an expired tag and parking on private property.
Port St. Lucie man killed in major crash in Osceola County, 16 people injured
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Port St. Lucie were involved in a multivehicle crash in Osceola County on Wednesday morning, one was killed. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the crash took place just before 7 a.m. on State Road 60. Troopers said a box truck, a Dodge Ram pickup truck and bus transporting inmates from a Polk County facility to a work-release program in Okeechobee were all involved. During the time of the crash, visibility conditions were described a foggy and dark.
