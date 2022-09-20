ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jensen Beach, FL

True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

1983 Murder of 11-Year-Old Lora Ann Huizar Solved

After almost 4 decades, sheriff deputy James Howard Harrison was found responsible. Lora Ann Huizar (image courtesy of St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office) It was a Sunday afternoon on November 6, 1983, when eleven-year-old Lora Ann Huizar was walking home from a friend’s house in Fort Pierce, Florida. Her parents noticed she didn’t come home, and they called the friend Lora had been with and discovered that Lora had left her friend’s house hours ago. They quickly searched the area, and when they couldn’t find Lora, they went to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office to report her missing.
wflx.com

Body found floating in canal near Palm City

A body was found floating Thursday in a canal near Palm City, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office. The body was discovered in a waterway located off Sunshine Farms Way. Investigators did not say who first spotted the body. According to a Facebook post at about 3:30 p.m., detectives...
veronews.com

Man charged with trafficking fentanyl

VERO BEACH — A 28-year-old man was jailed after police found him with more than 50 grams of fentanyl – along with other drugs – during a traffic stop last week. Tyler Joseph Bendo, of the 6000 block of Sequoia Circle, Vero Beach, was charged with trafficking in controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bendo was held Thursday at the Indian River County Jail on a $171,000 bond.
cw34.com

Train like a K-9 with Port Saint Lucie police

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Ciro, Jaxson , Bodhi and the newest members of the Port St. Lucie k-9 Team Landi and Ronin, are a big help to the Port St. Lucie Police Department. Just last week K-9 Ciro help put a 32-year-old man behind bars after Port...
BOCANEWSNOW

OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Realtor Anne Sturgis Arrested In Delray Beach

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Real Estate Agent Anne Sturgis is in jail early Wednesday morning following her arrest by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Sturgis was arrested for DUI back in April of 2021. She was additionally charged with reckless driving. Through […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com

Injured pit-bull mix found, authorities seeking answers

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding those responsible for the suspected abuse of a pit-bull mix named Phoenix. Authorities say the three-year-old Phoenix was found injured near Blue Heron Boulevard and Central Industrial Drive on Monday, September 5. It...
wflx.com

Vehicle with 2 dogs inside stolen outside CVS store in Delray Beach

Delray Beach police are investigating after a vehicle with two dogs inside was stolen Thursday afternoon. Police said the incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. outside a CVS store located on George Bush Boulevard. A person of interest has been detained, according to Ted White, a Delray Beach Police Department spokesperson.
cw34.com

Man points gun a tow truck driver and demands him to release his car: Police

A man from Stuart was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after police say he pointed a gun at a tow truck driver. The Stuart Police Department said Henry Wilson, 60, got into an altercation with a tow truck driver after seeing his green Mitsubishi being towed. The car was being towed for an expired tag and parking on private property.
cbs12.com

Port St. Lucie man killed in major crash in Osceola County, 16 people injured

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Port St. Lucie were involved in a multivehicle crash in Osceola County on Wednesday morning, one was killed. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the crash took place just before 7 a.m. on State Road 60. Troopers said a box truck, a Dodge Ram pickup truck and bus transporting inmates from a Polk County facility to a work-release program in Okeechobee were all involved. During the time of the crash, visibility conditions were described a foggy and dark.
