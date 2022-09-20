Read full article on original website
Related
wtva.com
Water Valley woman arrested for Oxford bank robbery
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement in Water Valley arrested an Oxford bank robbery suspect. The robbery was reported Tuesday at a bank in the 1900 block of University Avenue. Police did not identify the bank. Police said the suspect, 60-year-old Karen Bell of Water Valley, left the bank with...
wtva.com
Partial lockdown at Tupelo HS lifted after receiving 'digital threat'
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo High School shared the following information about a threat late Thursday morning. "Tupelo High School has been placed on a partial lockdown due to a digital threat. It went into effect at 11:46 a.m."
wtva.com
No injuries reported in wreck south of Burnsville
LEEDY, Miss. (WTVA) - A dump truck overturned Thursday morning in Tishomingo County. The wreck happened near Highway 365 and County Road 160, which is south of Burnsville. Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said troopers have not reported any injuries. A lane of traffic was temporarily blocked.
wtva.com
Tennessee firefighters exposed to fentanyl; Corinth paramedics provided emergency aid
JACKSON, Tenn. (WTVA) - For two Tennessee firefighters, paramedics from Corinth were in the right place at the right time on Sept. 2. They saved the lives of two Jackson firefighters who needed emergency help after being exposed to fentanyl. WTVA reporter Bronson Woodruff spoke with the paramedics and other...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtva.com
Porch camera caught moment when tree crashed into homes in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A tree fell onto two homes Monday evening in Tupelo and a porch camera captured the moment. The homes, which are on Woodlawn Street, suffered serious damage. One home suffered damage to its roof and porch. The second home suffered fire damage after the tree pulled...
wtva.com
Tupelo Airport votes to extend Contour contract
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - It appears Contour Airlines will remain in Tupelo for the next two years. Tupelo Airport Authority Board members voted on Tuesday to extend the company’s contract. The Board will offer Contour a new contract, which goes into effect on October 1. The Board said it’s...
wtva.com
Pontotoc County supervisor arraigned on drug charges
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - A judge formally arraigned a member of the Pontotoc County Board of Supervisors on drug charges. District 5 Supervisor Dan McKnight is officially charged with the alleged possession of between 2 to 10 grams of methamphetamine. His arraignment was held this week in Lee County. State...
Beloved Mississippi dairy announce it will cease milk processing, meat market to remain open
A beloved Mississippi dairy is closing after more than a decade of providing dairy products. According to a post on their Facebook page, Brown Family Dairy will be closing on Sept. 23. The Oxford dairy has produced and processed milk for over 13 years. Their dairy products have been widely...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mississippi court: officer was reckless in pedestrian crash
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi’s top appeals court has determined a police officer recklessly disregarded the safety of pedestrians in 2018 when he drove over the speed limit and crashed into a car. The Mississippi Court of Appeals issued the 5-4 ruling Tuesday, overturning a judge’s finding in favor of the Oxford officer during an […]
wtva.com
Lockdown at Tupelo High School lifted
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo High School was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure Wednesday morning following a bomb threat. According to the school district, the lockdown happened at approximately 8:00. Students and staff were evacuated. School administrators and Tupelo Police are searching the grounds.
wtva.com
Pet of the Week - Dixie
Dixie is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Sept. 22, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt her? The adoption fee has been waived. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
wtva.com
Booneville shooting suspect captured seven months later
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Marshals captured a suspect wanted in connection with a January shooting. Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said marshals arrested Sentrale Friar on Wednesday in Alcorn County. Police sought Friar for the Jan. 26 shooting at the August Circle Apartments in Booneville. He’s the third arrest made...
WAAY-TV
Franklin County mom speaks out after stopping school bus driver now charged with DUI
Rhonda Barksdale is charged with DUI after attempting to drive 40 students to school Friday morning while under the influence. Franklin County Schools mother Heather Malone stopped the bus during its route along Alabama 77. "(Barksdale) came right over ... the hill right there, and that's where she started to...
radio7media.com
Drug Arrest in Lauderdale County
ON SEPTEMBER 19TH, AGENTS WITH THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE EXECUTED A LAWFUL SEARCH WARRANT AT ROOM 127 LAKEVIEW INN AND SUITES IN KILLEN. CHANCE THOMPSON WAS LOCATED AND WAS FOUND TO BE IN POSSESSION OF APPROXIMATELY 45 FENTANYL PILLS, POWDER FENTANYL, COCAINE, SPICE, AND METHAMPHETAMINE. THOMPSON WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH TRAFFICKING IN ILLEGAL DRUGS AND UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (X2). THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE WAS ASSISTED BY THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT, LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, SHEFFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT, KILLEN POLICE DEPARTMENT, AND THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY'S OFFICE.
wtva.com
Teenager found shot to death in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford confirmed to WTVA that law enforcement in Pontotoc County are investigating a fatal Saturday night shooting. According to Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford 17 year old Matthew Westmoreland was found shot to death in the front yard of his home on Morris Lane.
wtva.com
Panola County man charged with abusing 911 calls
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A man from Panola County is accused of abusing 911 calls. According to an Oxford Police Department news release, 23-year-old Thomas Lee Jr. was arrested following months of police receiving false reports about people being injured or in dangerous situations. The Pope native received a $10,00...
Oxford woman sentenced for stealing millions from Mississippi State sorority
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – An Oxford woman was sentenced on Friday to 45 months in prison for wire fraud committed while she was a volunteer for the Kappa Delta sorority at Mississippi State University (MSU). Court records state that Betty Jane Cadle, 75, issued checks from the Kappa Delta House Corporation banking account to herself […]
wcbi.com
Prentiss County woman returns to pursuing dreams at NEMCC
PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Prentiss County woman is proof that it is never too late to pursue your dreams. JaLisa Estes is the new Information System Technology (IST) Instructor at North East Mississippi Community College. The 33-year-old dropped out of high school at the age of 17, got married, and raised her family. When she was 30, she decided to get her GED through a program at NEMCC.
Court says Mississippi cop drove recklessly in striking pedestrian at high speed
Mississippi’s top appeals court has determined a police officer recklessly disregarded the safety of pedestrians in 2018 when he drove over the speed limit and crashed into a car. The Mississippi Court of Appeals issued the 5-4 ruling Tuesday, overturning a judge’s finding in favor of the Oxford officer...
wtva.com
Teenager arrested for shooting death of another teenager in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities arrested a teenager for the weekend shooting death of another teenager in Pontotoc County. The incident happened Saturday night, Sept. 17. Matthew Westmoreland, 17, was found shot to death in the front yard of his home on Morris Lane in the Toccopola community. Pontotoc County...
Comments / 0