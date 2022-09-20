ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Booneville, MS

Comments / 0

Related
wtva.com

Water Valley woman arrested for Oxford bank robbery

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement in Water Valley arrested an Oxford bank robbery suspect. The robbery was reported Tuesday at a bank in the 1900 block of University Avenue. Police did not identify the bank. Police said the suspect, 60-year-old Karen Bell of Water Valley, left the bank with...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

No injuries reported in wreck south of Burnsville

LEEDY, Miss. (WTVA) - A dump truck overturned Thursday morning in Tishomingo County. The wreck happened near Highway 365 and County Road 160, which is south of Burnsville. Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said troopers have not reported any injuries. A lane of traffic was temporarily blocked.
TISHOMINGO COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Booneville, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Booneville, MS
Government
wtva.com

Porch camera caught moment when tree crashed into homes in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A tree fell onto two homes Monday evening in Tupelo and a porch camera captured the moment. The homes, which are on Woodlawn Street, suffered serious damage. One home suffered damage to its roof and porch. The second home suffered fire damage after the tree pulled...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo Airport votes to extend Contour contract

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - It appears Contour Airlines will remain in Tupelo for the next two years. Tupelo Airport Authority Board members voted on Tuesday to extend the company’s contract. The Board will offer Contour a new contract, which goes into effect on October 1. The Board said it’s...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Pontotoc County supervisor arraigned on drug charges

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - A judge formally arraigned a member of the Pontotoc County Board of Supervisors on drug charges. District 5 Supervisor Dan McKnight is officially charged with the alleged possession of between 2 to 10 grams of methamphetamine. His arraignment was held this week in Lee County. State...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WREG

Mississippi court: officer was reckless in pedestrian crash

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi’s top appeals court has determined a police officer recklessly disregarded the safety of pedestrians in 2018 when he drove over the speed limit and crashed into a car. The Mississippi Court of Appeals issued the 5-4 ruling Tuesday, overturning a judge’s finding in favor of the Oxford officer during an […]
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Lockdown at Tupelo High School lifted

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo High School was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure Wednesday morning following a bomb threat. According to the school district, the lockdown happened at approximately 8:00. Students and staff were evacuated. School administrators and Tupelo Police are searching the grounds.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Pet of the Week - Dixie

Dixie is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Sept. 22, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt her? The adoption fee has been waived. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Booneville shooting suspect captured seven months later

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Marshals captured a suspect wanted in connection with a January shooting. Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said marshals arrested Sentrale Friar on Wednesday in Alcorn County. Police sought Friar for the Jan. 26 shooting at the August Circle Apartments in Booneville. He’s the third arrest made...
BOONEVILLE, MS
radio7media.com

Drug Arrest in Lauderdale County

ON SEPTEMBER 19TH, AGENTS WITH THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE EXECUTED A LAWFUL SEARCH WARRANT AT ROOM 127 LAKEVIEW INN AND SUITES IN KILLEN. CHANCE THOMPSON WAS LOCATED AND WAS FOUND TO BE IN POSSESSION OF APPROXIMATELY 45 FENTANYL PILLS, POWDER FENTANYL, COCAINE, SPICE, AND METHAMPHETAMINE. THOMPSON WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH TRAFFICKING IN ILLEGAL DRUGS AND UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (X2). THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE WAS ASSISTED BY THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT, LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, SHEFFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT, KILLEN POLICE DEPARTMENT, AND THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY'S OFFICE.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
wtva.com

Teenager found shot to death in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford confirmed to WTVA that law enforcement in Pontotoc County are investigating a fatal Saturday night shooting. According to Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford 17 year old Matthew Westmoreland was found shot to death in the front yard of his home on Morris Lane.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Panola County man charged with abusing 911 calls

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A man from Panola County is accused of abusing 911 calls. According to an Oxford Police Department news release, 23-year-old Thomas Lee Jr. was arrested following months of police receiving false reports about people being injured or in dangerous situations. The Pope native received a $10,00...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Prentiss County woman returns to pursuing dreams at NEMCC

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Prentiss County woman is proof that it is never too late to pursue your dreams. JaLisa Estes is the new Information System Technology (IST) Instructor at North East Mississippi Community College. The 33-year-old dropped out of high school at the age of 17, got married, and raised her family. When she was 30, she decided to get her GED through a program at NEMCC.
PRENTISS COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy