Jones County, MS

WDAM-TV

JCSD arrests man after responding to shoplifting report

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man on Thursday morning following reported shoplifting at the Fast Stop convenience store in the Hebron community on Highway 84 West. The suspect, 37-year-old Jeremy Knight, was arrested after he was encountered by JCSD Deputy Jarron Guy...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel Drug Raid Arrest

Miss. legislature dedicates portion of MS Hwy 44 to T.L. Wallace. In 1972, Thomas L. Wallace formed T.L. Wallace Construction, which became one of the largest construction companies in the state. Marion Co. drug bust part of the area's ongoing 'War on Drugs'. Updated: 43 minutes ago. |. Sheriff Berkley...
LAUREL, MS
WKRG News 5

George Co. man arrested for shooting

UPDATE: Jonah Pinkney was arrested Thursday evening with assistance for the public. He is being held in the George County Regional Correctional Facility. GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County deputies are looking for a Lucedale wanted in connection to a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. The George County Sheriff’s Office said Jonah Pinkney, 36, […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
County
Jones County, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Jones County, MS
Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

Mom, student accused of assaulting school resource officer

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A mother and her child were arrested for allegedly assaulting a school resource officer at West Jones High School on Friday, September 16. The Laurel Leader Call reported Danny Gibson, a school resource officer, called the sheriff’s department around 3:00 p.m. after a student had assaulted him. The responding deputy […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Stone County searching for armed robbery suspect

The Stone County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a suspect in an armed robbery. Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers posted on social media, asking for the public’s help to locate Tristan Wigley. Anyone with information is asked to contact Stone County at 601-928-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
STONE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for drug trafficking in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Perry County deputies arrested a man for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. Investigators executed a search warrant at a home in Beaumont. They said agents seized three ounces of crystal meth, two grams of cocaine, six ounces of marijuana and firearms. Dechinda D. Hilton, 35, has been charged with trafficking a controlled […]
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

UPDATE: 4-year-old shot in Jones County, suspect arrested in Ala.

Tax Increment Funding amendment made for Midtown infrastructure. Commonly referred to as ‘TIF,’ it adds another $2.85 million for infrastructure improvements in the Midtown area. Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. arrests eight men in drug raid. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department executed a...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Woman arrested after crashing vehicle into Hattiesburg restaurant

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a woman after they said she intentionally drove her vehicle into a business on Tuesday, September 20. Police responded to the crash at the Krispy Krunchy Chicken on Hardy Street around 7:00 p.m. Officers said 24-year-old Briana Sidhu, of Hattiesburg, purposely drove her vehicle into the business, which […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
impact601.com

Shooting suspect of four-year-old girl in custody

The suspect in the shooting of a four year old girl at Lone Oak Apartments on Hoy Road this afternoon is IN CUSTODY in Livingston, Alabama. Agents and investigators with the 17th District - District Attorney’s Office in Alabama captured Brown during an intense manhunt that crossed state lines.
LIVINGSTON, AL
WJTV 12

Tennessee man, woman arrested on drug charges in Marion County

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – Marion County deputies arrested a man and a woman from Tennessee on drug charges. Investigators said deputies conducted a safety checkpoint on September 16 in the area of Highway 35 North and Old Highway 35 North in Columbia. During the checkpoint, deputies said a white Nissan Armada drove through the checkpoint […]
COLUMBIA, MS
WDAM-TV

MHP: Jasper Co. teen dies in Wednesday morning crash on MS 18

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teen from Jasper County died from a wreck on State Route 18 near Sylvarena early Wednesday morning. Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop H received a call about the wreck around 3:54 a.m. The wreck involved a collision between a 2014 Kenworth 18-wheeler hauling chickens and...
JASPER COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

HPD: Wanted Sumrall woman turns herself in for 5 shoplifting charges

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has announced that a wanted shoplifting suspect has turned herself in to authorities. HPD spokesman Ryan Moore says 28-year-old Katelynn Hardy, of Sumrall, turned herself in to the police Monday in connection to her five felony shoplifting warrants. HPD issued the warrants...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WAPT

Man killed in crash involving 3 vehicles

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. — A Memphis man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Lawrence County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to the wreck on MS 27, which involved a 2010 Ford Fusion, a 2024 Peterbilt and a 2020 Hyundai Elantra. The Ford Fusion...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MS

