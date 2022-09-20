Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
JCSD arrests man after responding to shoplifting report
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man on Thursday morning following reported shoplifting at the Fast Stop convenience store in the Hebron community on Highway 84 West. The suspect, 37-year-old Jeremy Knight, was arrested after he was encountered by JCSD Deputy Jarron Guy...
WDAM-TV
Laurel Drug Raid Arrest
Miss. legislature dedicates portion of MS Hwy 44 to T.L. Wallace. In 1972, Thomas L. Wallace formed T.L. Wallace Construction, which became one of the largest construction companies in the state. Marion Co. drug bust part of the area's ongoing 'War on Drugs'. Updated: 43 minutes ago. |. Sheriff Berkley...
George Co. man arrested for shooting
UPDATE: Jonah Pinkney was arrested Thursday evening with assistance for the public. He is being held in the George County Regional Correctional Facility. GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County deputies are looking for a Lucedale wanted in connection to a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. The George County Sheriff’s Office said Jonah Pinkney, 36, […]
WDAM-TV
Purvis woman found guilty of 1st-degree murder, receiving stolen property in Lamar Co.
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Purvis woman was found guilty on two charges in connection to a body found in a freezer in Lamar County. According to 15th Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell, 40-year-old Samantha Simmons was found guilty by a Lamar County jury of first-degree murder and receiving stolen property after a three-day trial.
Mom, student accused of assaulting school resource officer
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A mother and her child were arrested for allegedly assaulting a school resource officer at West Jones High School on Friday, September 16. The Laurel Leader Call reported Danny Gibson, a school resource officer, called the sheriff’s department around 3:00 p.m. after a student had assaulted him. The responding deputy […]
wxxv25.com
Stone County searching for armed robbery suspect
The Stone County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a suspect in an armed robbery. Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers posted on social media, asking for the public’s help to locate Tristan Wigley. Anyone with information is asked to contact Stone County at 601-928-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
WDAM-TV
Marion Co. checkpoint leads to largest drug seizure in sheriff’s career
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Marion County deputies were surprised when a vehicle rolled through a checkpoint without stopping last Friday, but they were more surprised by what they found inside the car. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department conducted a safety checkpoint on Friday, Sept. 16, on Highway 35 North...
Man arrested for drug trafficking in Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Perry County deputies arrested a man for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. Investigators executed a search warrant at a home in Beaumont. They said agents seized three ounces of crystal meth, two grams of cocaine, six ounces of marijuana and firearms. Dechinda D. Hilton, 35, has been charged with trafficking a controlled […]
Two-state manhunt ends with arrest of woman who reportedly shot toddler at Mississippi apartment complex
A multi-state manhunt has ended with the arrest of a woman accused of shooting a 4-year-old at a Mississippi apartment complex. Loretta Brown was captured near Livingston, Alabama, about 100 miles away from where she reportedly shot a toddler in the stomach at an apartment complex in Jones County Tuesday,
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: 4-year-old shot in Jones County, suspect arrested in Ala.
Tax Increment Funding amendment made for Midtown infrastructure. Commonly referred to as ‘TIF,’ it adds another $2.85 million for infrastructure improvements in the Midtown area. Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. arrests eight men in drug raid. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department executed a...
Woman arrested after crashing vehicle into Hattiesburg restaurant
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a woman after they said she intentionally drove her vehicle into a business on Tuesday, September 20. Police responded to the crash at the Krispy Krunchy Chicken on Hardy Street around 7:00 p.m. Officers said 24-year-old Briana Sidhu, of Hattiesburg, purposely drove her vehicle into the business, which […]
WDAM-TV
Mississippi Department of Human Services cracks down on SNAP-EBT fraud
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County woman faces jail time after reports of SNAP (EBT) fraud on Friday, Sept. 16. The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) said it’s cracking down on fraudulent activity. “We know that families are struggling, so we know that SNAP, MDHS understands...
impact601.com
Shooting suspect of four-year-old girl in custody
The suspect in the shooting of a four year old girl at Lone Oak Apartments on Hoy Road this afternoon is IN CUSTODY in Livingston, Alabama. Agents and investigators with the 17th District - District Attorney’s Office in Alabama captured Brown during an intense manhunt that crossed state lines.
WDAM-TV
Authorities in Jones County seek information on stolen Polaris ATV
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities in Jones County are seeking information on an ATV that was reportedly stolen from a home over the weekend. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, a 2016 Polaris 1000 ATV was taken from a home on Sampson Road Friday. If anyone has...
Tennessee man, woman arrested on drug charges in Marion County
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – Marion County deputies arrested a man and a woman from Tennessee on drug charges. Investigators said deputies conducted a safety checkpoint on September 16 in the area of Highway 35 North and Old Highway 35 North in Columbia. During the checkpoint, deputies said a white Nissan Armada drove through the checkpoint […]
WDAM-TV
MHP: Jasper Co. teen dies in Wednesday morning crash on MS 18
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teen from Jasper County died from a wreck on State Route 18 near Sylvarena early Wednesday morning. Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop H received a call about the wreck around 3:54 a.m. The wreck involved a collision between a 2014 Kenworth 18-wheeler hauling chickens and...
Police say Mississippi woman intentionally drove vehicle into chicken restaurant
Police say a Mississippi woman intentionally drove her vehicle into a chicken restaurant where she and her husband worked. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, Hattiesburg Police responded to a report of a vehicle that had crashed into Krispy Krunchy Chicken at 3100 Hardy Street around 7 p.m. When officers arrived...
WDAM-TV
HPD: Wanted Sumrall woman turns herself in for 5 shoplifting charges
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has announced that a wanted shoplifting suspect has turned herself in to authorities. HPD spokesman Ryan Moore says 28-year-old Katelynn Hardy, of Sumrall, turned herself in to the police Monday in connection to her five felony shoplifting warrants. HPD issued the warrants...
1 dead, 2 injured in 3-vehicle wreck involving 18-wheeler on rural Mississippi highway
One person is dead and two others were injured in a three-car wreck on Hwy. 27 north of Monticello Tuesday afternoon. Monticello Fire Department units were dispatched to assist Sontag-Wanilla Volunteer Fire Department Tuesday afternoon. According to MFD, two vehicles had collided and an 18-wheeler clipped one of them after the initial impact.
WAPT
Man killed in crash involving 3 vehicles
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. — A Memphis man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Lawrence County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to the wreck on MS 27, which involved a 2010 Ford Fusion, a 2024 Peterbilt and a 2020 Hyundai Elantra. The Ford Fusion...
