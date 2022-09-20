Read full article on original website
City leaders start process to rename bridge after fallen Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte city leaders are starting the process of renaming a bridge for a fallen Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer. Ofc. Mia Goodwin was at the scene of a crash last December when authorities say the driver of a tractor-trailer struck Goodwin, killing her. The Charlotte City Council is...
Lancaster High threat Thursday ‘unsubstantiated’ after district, police investigate
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - It has been a very long week for area schools, as several have faced violent threats. Thankfully, all turned out to be bogus. WBTV brought you those stories for the past few days. Now, you can add students at one South Carolina school to the list.
Detectives dig for answers in overnight homicide along South Tryon Street
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department detectives are digging for answers in a homicide that took place in the 12400 block of South Tryon Street overnight. When officers got there, they found a person lying on the ground. WBTV spoke to people who live in the area who, as...
‘Doing great things:’ Tuckaseegee Elementary Schools sees more than 94 percent growth during 2021-2022 school year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools principal is keeping reading fun and helping students improve each day. Travares Hicks became the principal of Tuckaseegee Elementary School days before the start of the 2021-2022 school year. Hicks quickly jumped into action and set his sights on improving reading performance for...
New policy requires ID, chaperones for kids under 18 to get into Scarowinds
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scarowinds now requires an ID for entry and an adult chaperone if you are under 18 years old. Carowinds told WBTV they put the new rules in place Friday night. A chaperone needs to be 21 years old and can take no more than four kids...
One person killed in shooting in east Charlotte
The man was just officially charged yesterday in connection with two sexual assaults in Lincoln County that both stemmed from a date. A parent says he heard from his student at 10:30 Thursday about the now bogus rumors going around Lancaster High. App state games face limited parking issues. Updated:...
Suspect wanted in Scotland County murder arrested in Charlotte, sheriff’s office says
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A man wanted in connection to a murder case over the summer is back in Scotland County, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities said Timonte Purvis has been on the run since July after they said he shot and killed Calib Miles along Old Wire Road near Highway 381.
Voting in Rowan County? Here’s what you need to know
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From the Rowan County Board of Elections: The General Elections for “Federal, State, and County Offices” will be held on November 8, 2022, along with the following Election: ❖ Town of Rockwell Mixed Beverage Election. -All residents of the Town of Rockwell...
Charlotte businesses are working to help make the 2022 Presidents Cup a success
Charlotte Farmers Market Hosting Muscadine Day
North Lincoln High’s volleyball team prepping for Pink Knight
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nineteen of the 24 players on the North Lincoln High School girls’ volleyball team, along with 18 adult chaperones - including some dads - signed up for our Pink Cupcake Walk on Oct. 1. They’re driving from Lincolnton to the heart of Charlotte and the...
CMS announces tightened security measures for athletic events
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has announced a new safety policy for athletic events, effective Friday night. According to a Facebook post from CMS, no elementary or middle school students are to be dropped off and left unattended. The school district also says that all spectators are expected to...
CMPD investigating deadly shooting in northeast Charlotte after victim shot multiple times
Charlotte gas prices fall more than 3 cents over past week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte fell 3.3 cents over the last week, sitting at $3.34 as of Monday, officials said. That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations. It represents the 154th straight week of declines.
Nice stretch of autumn weather, but Ian lurks on the horizon
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s plenty of sunshine and a bit of a breeze in the forecast today along with seasonal afternoon readings in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Look for clear skies and much cooler temperatures tonight. Charlotte-area low temperatures will be near 50 degrees, but most neighborhoods outside of town will drop back into the chilly 40s.
Tracking Tropical Storm Ian
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Ian is trending farther west. That’s not good because the hurricane would be less likely to move over western Cuba (interacting with land to slightly weaken). It would also have more time to intensify...
Meals on Wheels Rowan’s August is for AniMEALS raises over $40,000 for pets and seniors
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - “August is for AniMEALs” is a month-long campaign and collaboration with local businesses to collect pet food and donations to support the Meals on Wheels Rowan AniMEALs Program. After raising a record-breaking $17,560 in 2021, Meals on Wheels Rowan partnered with Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary to share the proceeds and pet food.
Workweek to start with clear skies and mild temperatures
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After the passage of a cold front this evening expect mostly clear skies and a cooler start to the workweek. Monday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Wednesday: Mostly sunny, mild. We will continue to keep a close eye on Tropical Storm Ian through the coming days, but until...
Headed to the App State game this weekend? Use these tips to help find parking
BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - With every Mountaineer win, more and more attention is brought to the Appalachian State football program. That means more people traveling to Boone to watch the games. But in a small town, parking can become scarce pretty quickly. That’s why residents say you’ve got to plan...
