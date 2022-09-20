ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabarrus County, NC

WBTV

‘Doing great things:’ Tuckaseegee Elementary Schools sees more than 94 percent growth during 2021-2022 school year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools principal is keeping reading fun and helping students improve each day. Travares Hicks became the principal of Tuckaseegee Elementary School days before the start of the 2021-2022 school year. Hicks quickly jumped into action and set his sights on improving reading performance for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One person killed in shooting in east Charlotte

The man was just officially charged yesterday in connection with two sexual assaults in Lincoln County that both stemmed from a date. A parent says he heard from his student at 10:30 Thursday about the now bogus rumors going around Lancaster High. App state games face limited parking issues. Updated:...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Voting in Rowan County? Here’s what you need to know

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From the Rowan County Board of Elections: The General Elections for “Federal, State, and County Offices” will be held on November 8, 2022, along with the following Election: ❖ Town of Rockwell Mixed Beverage Election. -All residents of the Town of Rockwell...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Charlotte Farmers Market Hosting Muscadine Day

The man was just officially charged yesterday in connection with two sexual assaults in Lincoln County that both stemmed from a date. A parent says he heard from his student at 10:30 Thursday about the now bogus rumors going around Lancaster High. App state games face limited parking issues. Updated:...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

North Lincoln High’s volleyball team prepping for Pink Knight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nineteen of the 24 players on the North Lincoln High School girls’ volleyball team, along with 18 adult chaperones - including some dads - signed up for our Pink Cupcake Walk on Oct. 1. They’re driving from Lincolnton to the heart of Charlotte and the...
LINCOLNTON, NC
WBTV

CMS announces tightened security measures for athletic events

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has announced a new safety policy for athletic events, effective Friday night. According to a Facebook post from CMS, no elementary or middle school students are to be dropped off and left unattended. The school district also says that all spectators are expected to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte gas prices fall more than 3 cents over past week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte fell 3.3 cents over the last week, sitting at $3.34 as of Monday, officials said. That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations. It represents the 154th straight week of declines.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Nice stretch of autumn weather, but Ian lurks on the horizon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s plenty of sunshine and a bit of a breeze in the forecast today along with seasonal afternoon readings in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Look for clear skies and much cooler temperatures tonight. Charlotte-area low temperatures will be near 50 degrees, but most neighborhoods outside of town will drop back into the chilly 40s.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Tracking Tropical Storm Ian

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Ian is trending farther west. That’s not good because the hurricane would be less likely to move over western Cuba (interacting with land to slightly weaken). It would also have more time to intensify...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Meals on Wheels Rowan’s August is for AniMEALS raises over $40,000 for pets and seniors

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - “August is for AniMEALs” is a month-long campaign and collaboration with local businesses to collect pet food and donations to support the Meals on Wheels Rowan AniMEALs Program. After raising a record-breaking $17,560 in 2021, Meals on Wheels Rowan partnered with Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary to share the proceeds and pet food.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Workweek to start with clear skies and mild temperatures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After the passage of a cold front this evening expect mostly clear skies and a cooler start to the workweek. Monday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Wednesday: Mostly sunny, mild. We will continue to keep a close eye on Tropical Storm Ian through the coming days, but until...
CHARLOTTE, NC

