Rusk County, WI

drydenwire.com

Rusk County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Sept. 22, 2022

RUSK COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Rusk County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Rusk County. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you are logged in,...
RUSK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire man arrested, suspected of OWI after ramming police car

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is in custody after ramming a police car and fleeing law enforcement Wednesday evening in Lake Hallie, according to the Lake Hallie Police Department. In a release, the Police Department said 53-year-old James Tyler of Eau Claire was arrested on suspicion...
LAKE HALLIE, WI
drydenwire.com

Man Sentenced For Shooting Incident That Occurred Outside Liquor Store

POLK COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Deshawn Roscoe for a conviction from a shooting incident that occurred in the Village of Dresser, Polk County, in January 2022. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you are logged in, you will...
POLK COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Charges Filed Against Two For Theft From Propane Company

SAWYER COUNTY -- Felony charges have been filed in Sawyer County Circuit Court against Tyler Trepania and Michael Zopp following an investigation into a reported theft from an energy provider company in Sawyer County. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe.
SAWYER COUNTY, WI
Rusk County, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Rusk County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Bring Me The News

'Dangerous' suspect who prompted shelter-in-place in western Wisconsin is located

The Wisconsin man whose alleged actions prompted a shelter-in-place warning in Chippewa County on Friday night was located by authorities over the weekend. Chad Myszka was identified as the subject that prompted a search and a warning message instructing residents to lock their windows and secure their vehicles. T?he Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said he was "dangerous."
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Motorcycle Crash In Polk County Leads To OWI Arrest, 11th Offense

POLK COUNTY (DrydenWire.com) -- Thomas S Barthman, 58, from Osceola, has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 11th offense. On Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 7:44p, Troopers from the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a report of a motorcycle crash with...
POLK COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Eau Claire homicide victim identified

EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Eau Claire Police Department has released the name of a man who was shot and killed over the weekend. 39-year-old Christopher Conner of Altoona was killed near the intersection of Bergen and Bellevue Avenues early Saturday morning. Police responded to a report of...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: Suspect found after Chippewa County residents advised to shelter in place

UPDATE (9/17/22, 5:58 p.m.): According to a post on Facebook by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect has been located. News 8 will provide more information as it becomes available. —- UPDATE (8:05 p.m.): According to a post on Facebook by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, authorities have not found the man. Authorities are encouraging people in the area...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Coworkers and friends of Sheriff Ron Cramer reflect on his life

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After the funeral ceremony for Sheriff Ron Cramer, hundreds of family, friends and law enforcement gathered outside of Trinity Lutheran Church to continue to honor the sheriff. Coworkers and friends shared some of their memories with Cramer. “Sheriff Kramer and I met in 1977 when...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Man injuried in Wisconsin motorcycle crash arrested for 11th intoxicated driving offense

POLK COUNTY, Wis. – A 58-year-old western Wisconsin man was arrested Sunday evening on suspicion of driving under the influence – his 11th such offense – after he was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash.The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the driver, from Osceola, crashed on a county road near Clear Lake at about 7:44 p.m. Troopers arrived at the scene to find him being being treated by an EMS crew, and reported the "odor of intoxicants emitting from the driver."They soon discovered he had a suspended license due to his multiple driving convictions. He was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is not clear.WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
OSCEOLA, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bring Me The News

Body found believed to be missing Polk County man

Police in Polk County, Wisconsin said they have found a body that they believe is a man who had been missing for more than a week. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said they believe they found 58-year-old Michael Minteer on Thursday around 4 p.m. in a heavily wooded area in the town of Johnstown, Wisconsin.
POLK COUNTY, WI
wis.community

Gunshot wound death in Eau Claire

According to the Eau Claire Police Department, officers responded to a call of multiple gunshots at 12:12 this morning at the intersection of Bergen and Bellevue Avenue. Upon arrival, the officers found a male subject with a gunshot wound and had them transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
drydenwire.com

UPDATE: Authorities Release Name Of Deceased From Fatal Crash On County Road G

POLK COUNTY -- On Wednesday, authorities in Polk County released the name of the deceased person in the recent fatal crash on County Road G in Polk County. Polk County Sheriff Brent Waak states that the deceased has been identified as 21-year-old William J. Wagner from rural St. Croix Falls, WI.
drydenwire.com

WATCH: Positive Tuesday W/ Ben & Fitzy - Episode 109

SPOONER, WI -- DrydenWire.com Founder Ben Dryden and Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald were back for their latest episode of "Positive Tuesday W/ Ben & Fitzy" Tuesday morning!. The live-streaming show began at 8a (CST) on DrydenWire's Facebook page today, Tuesday, September 20, 2022. ICYMI: You can watch the recording...
BARRON COUNTY, WI

