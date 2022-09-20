ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Binghamton man seriously injured in Prospect Street shooting; Suspect charged by police

By Neal Simon, Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PbKJ9_0i2qjW2T00

Police charged a Binghamton man with attempted murder Monday after one person was seriously injured in a shooting at a Prospect Street residence.

Binghamton police responded to 314 Prospect St. at 3:30 p.m. and found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen from a handgun. Police said the man, whose name was not released, sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital for surgery.

Police said another person at the scene, 48-year-old Franklin D. Smalls of Binghamton, was taken into custody and charged with second-degree attempted murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Police said the shooting took place during an argument at the Prospect Street address.

For subscribers:Hurricane Ida’s deluge nearly drowned him in his NY apartment. He can’t afford to leave.

Giving back:Longtime coach Dave Rohmann volunteers for Binghamton Youth Sports Association

Business:$40.9 million expansion planned for The Studio at Corning Museum of Glass

Binghamton detectives recovered a 9mm handgun and a loaded .40-caliber handgun at the scene.

The shooting scene is about 800 feet from the Woodrow Wilson Elementary School at 289 Prospect St. A school official said the incident did not impact operations as students are dismissed at 2:40 p.m., about 50 minutes before the shooting was reported.

Officials said the shooting investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau at 607-772-7080.

Follow Neal Simon on Twitter @HornellTribNeal. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Comments / 0

Related
binghamtonhomepage.com

City targets site of attempted murder

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The City of Binghamton is looking to exercise its new lockdown law to shut down the site of Monday’s shooting that sent a 26 year-old man to the hospital with serious injuries. Binghamton Police responded to 314 Prospect Street, just a block or so...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WBRE

Woman faces charges for leaving dogs in a hot trailer

NEW MILFORD TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a woman after they say she locked her dogs in a hot trailer with no food or water. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 8 around 4:30 p.m. troopers responded to State Route 11 in New Milford Township, Susquehanna County for a report of dogs […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Crime & Safety
WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton Convict Headed Back to Prison for Violent Felony

The Broome County District Attorney says a continued crackdown on illegal weapons in the region is sending another repeat offender back to prison. According to a news release from D.A. Michael Korchak’s office that was sent to local media late in the afternoon on Wednesday, September 21, 32-year-old Tavon Bynum Senior of Binghamton had entered a plea of guilty in Broome County Court to the violent felony of Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon

A Binghamton man will spend 3 1/2 years in state prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree. The Broome County District Attorney says, 32-year-old Tavon D. Bynum illegally possessed an unlicensed and loaded .38 caliber revolver, when police apprehended him on August 6, after Bynum appeared intoxicated and fled from police.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Man arrested on assault charges in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — A Horseheads man has been arrested and charged with assault after he allegedly attacked another person in Corning over the weekend, according to the Corning Police Department. Edward Taylor, 38, of Horseheads was arrested early this morning, September 20, 2022, at his downtown business located at 31 East Market Street in […]
CORNING, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Hurricane Ida#The Studio At#Corning Museum#Glass Binghamton
WBRE

Man allegedly assaults teen with pipe at carwash

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after they say he assaulted a teen with a pipe during a fight at a carwash. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on June 29 around 1:00 p.m. troopers received a report of a fight that happened in the 900 block of Beach Lake Highway in […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested on meth manufacturing, weapons charges

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been arrested on weapons and meth manufacturing charges after an investigation by the Elmira Police Department this past weekend. Stuart Spicer, 39, of, Elmira was arrested on Sunday, September 18, 2022 after Elmira Police Officers responded to his residence to arrest him on an active Criminal Contempt […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Corning Business Owner Charged Following Disturbance with Female

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - A Corning business owner was charged with three misdemeanors including assault following a disturbance with a 23 year old female. According to Corning Police, officers responded to a report of a disturbance at around 1:40 Sunday morning. It is alleged during the altercation that Eddie Taylor, also known as Eddie Paganelli, struck the victim in the face and took her keys, throwing them on a roof.
CORNING, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WETM 18 News

Corning man sentenced after 2019 meth lab fire

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — One of the brothers involved in a meth lab fire that led to the death of their grandmother has been sentenced in Steuben County Court. Jarrett Gause, 36, was sentenced to incarceration for 364 days in the Steuben County Jail after taking a plea deal earlier this year. Gause pleaded guilty […]
CORNING, NY
WBRE

Police investigate $900 worth of items stolen from Walmart

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a person wanted for stealing over $900 worth of items at Walmart. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 7 around 9:00 a.m., a woman stole an assortment of items from a Walmart on Old Willow Avenue in Wayne County. Security cameras caught the woman […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
cortlandvoice.com

City Police: Man attempts to steal catalytic converter

A Cortland man was arrested early Sunday morning after he attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle, according to a city police report. According to the report, an individual called authorities and reported that he could “hear something suspicious like metal being cut” in a parking lot on 168 Homer Ave.
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

Crews put out house fire in Newfield

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities are investigating a house fire in Newfield. Crews responded to a burning home on Monday afternoon. Authorities say the building was fully engulfed in flames. The Newfield Fire Company put out the blaze with help from Danby and Enfield firefighters. No injuries were reported.
NEWFIELD, NY
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin

Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin

943
Followers
624
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

Binghamton New York News - pressconnects.com is the home page of Binghamton New York with in depth and updated Binghamton local news.

 http://pressconnects.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy