Binghamton man seriously injured in Prospect Street shooting; Suspect charged by police

Police charged a Binghamton man with attempted murder Monday after one person was seriously injured in a shooting at a Prospect Street residence.

Binghamton police responded to 314 Prospect St. at 3:30 p.m. and found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen from a handgun. Police said the man, whose name was not released, sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital for surgery.

Police said another person at the scene, 48-year-old Franklin D. Smalls of Binghamton, was taken into custody and charged with second-degree attempted murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Police said the shooting took place during an argument at the Prospect Street address.

Binghamton detectives recovered a 9mm handgun and a loaded .40-caliber handgun at the scene.

The shooting scene is about 800 feet from the Woodrow Wilson Elementary School at 289 Prospect St. A school official said the incident did not impact operations as students are dismissed at 2:40 p.m., about 50 minutes before the shooting was reported.

Officials said the shooting investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau at 607-772-7080.

