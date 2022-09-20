Read full article on original website
drydenwire.com
Burnett County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Sept. 22, 2022
BURNETT COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Burnett County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Burnett County.
drydenwire.com
Man Sentenced For Shooting Incident That Occurred Outside Liquor Store
POLK COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Deshawn Roscoe for a conviction from a shooting incident that occurred in the Village of Dresser, Polk County, in January 2022.
drydenwire.com
Charges Filed Against Two For Theft From Propane Company
SAWYER COUNTY -- Felony charges have been filed in Sawyer County Circuit Court against Tyler Trepania and Michael Zopp following an investigation into a reported theft from an energy provider company in Sawyer County.
WEAU-TV 13
1 hurt after two-vehicle crash in Pierce County
SPRING VALLEY, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pierce County. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 around 9:04 p.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a two-vehicle crash with injury on Highway 29 near Park Drive in Spring Valley, Wis.
drydenwire.com
Motorcycle Crash In Polk County Leads To OWI Arrest, 11th Offense
POLK COUNTY (DrydenWire.com) -- Thomas S Barthman, 58, from Osceola, has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 11th offense. On Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 7:44p, Troopers from the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a report of a motorcycle crash with...
drydenwire.com
Rep. Dave Armstrong Disappointed By Decision To Withdraw Birth Services From Barron
BARRON COUNTY -- Mayo Clinic Health Services recently announced its decision to transition labor and delivery services from its Barron hospital to its Family Birth Center in Eau Claire, although the Barron location will continue to provide pre- and postpartum care and services. “I am disappointed that mothers in the...
drydenwire.com
VA Expands Presumptive Condition Locations And Locations For Agent Orange Exposure
BALSAM LAKE, WIS. — Polk County’s Veteran’s Service Office has announced that the V.A. has seen multiple recent updates to the list of presumptive disability locations for veterans and the locations for Agent Orange exposure. The VA’s list of presumptive conditions now applies to veterans who served...
Two New Roundabouts Announced For Busy Duluth Road
Love them or hate them, they're here to stay in the Northland. Another set of roundabouts - two specifically - have been announced as part of the plans to reconstruct a busy Duluth roadway. The St. Louis County HIghway Department has announced plans for a reconstruction project along Rice Lake...
drydenwire.com
Sheriff's Office: Body Found Believed To Be Missing Person From Polk County
POLK COUNTY -- Authorities in Polk County have released the following update stating that a body has been found which is believed to be missing 58-year-old Michael Minteer who was last seen on Tuesday, September 6th. Press Release. On Thursday, September 15, at approximately 4:00 pm, the Polk County Sheriff’s...
State patrol investigating fatal crash in Hugo
HUGO, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Hugo Monday morning.The patrol said the crash occurred at Highway 61 and County Road J. Few other details, including how many vehicles or people were involved, were immediately available.This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO for more information.
boreal.org
DNR announces lands for sale in St. Louis County, others across Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 21, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has state lands for sale in Anoka, Houston, Itasca, St. Louis and Wadena counties. The 17 parcels for sale include rural lands with many recreational opportunities. Annual land sales help the DNR refine...
Woman killed, 2 injured in White Bear Lake crash
A North Branch woman died in a crash and two others were injured Monday morning. The woman has been identified as 51-year-old Kimberly Ann Stieper. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report said the crash happened at about 8:22 a.m. on Highway 61, south of Leibel St. in White Bear Lake Township.
drydenwire.com
UPDATE: Authorities Release Name Of Deceased From Fatal Crash On County Road G
POLK COUNTY -- On Wednesday, authorities in Polk County released the name of the deceased person in the recent fatal crash on County Road G in Polk County. Polk County Sheriff Brent Waak states that the deceased has been identified as 21-year-old William J. Wagner from rural St. Croix Falls, WI.
willmarradio.com
Crashes claim two lives in Twin Cities
(Minneapolis MN-) Two fatal crashes have been reported in the Twin Cities yesterday and this morning:. At 8:20 a.m. Monday 51-year-old Kimberly Stieper of North Branch was killed when her car was rear ended by an SUV on Highway 61 at Liebel Street in White Bear Lake. Upon impact, Stieper's car was pushed into oncoming traffic where she was hit by an SUV.
drydenwire.com
Mark Your Calendar! Invasive Buckthorn Education Event
WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Washburn County Land Conservation Departments and the Yellow River Protection Conservancy are hosting a FREE public event to educate the public on Buckthorn identification and control methods. Common and Glossy Buckthorn are found throughout Wisconsin and are destroying wildlife habitat and food sources and out-compete native...
Oh Hail No! Check Out the HUGE Hail That Fell in Minnesota and Wisconsin Yesterday
Some late-season thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin yesterday dropping some massive hailstones from the sky. As storms developed in eastern Minnestoa they produced lots of lightning and thunder and some small hailstones, like the 1-inch pictured below that fell in Woodbury, MN, but the concern from the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities all day was that as the storm moved east, the hailstones would get bigger, and they certainly did.
drydenwire.com
Dan O’Donnell To Join Ben Dryden For Live Chat @11:30a
SPOONER, WI -- Join DrydenWire.com Founder Ben Dryden as he welcomes Conservative Talk Show Host Dan O'Donnell for a special live show!. The show is scheduled to start at 11:30a on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, on DrydenWire’s Facebook page. If you’re unable to watch live, a recording will be published on DrydenWire’s YouTube channel and DrydenWire.com later in the day.
Beloved Stillwater pirate chef Shawn Smalley dies at 45
The distinctive chef of a former Stillwater restaurant and pirate bar has died at the age of 45. Shawn Smalley, who ran Smalley's Caribbean Barbeque and Pirate Bar for a decade before its closure in 2018, died on Sept. 9. He had gone into cardiac arrest following a seizure, and...
Hudson Star-Observer
Weekend planner: Art, walks, festivals and music set for week
The Spirit of the St. Croix Art Festival is returning with more than 80 artists expected to showcase their talents. Artists' media will range from painting, jewelry, pottery and so much more. This event is known to draw thousands of visitors to Lakefront Park in Hudson each year, especially in good weather. This year’s event will be hosted Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
