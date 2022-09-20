ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnett County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
drydenwire.com

Burnett County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Sept. 22, 2022

BURNETT COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Burnett County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Burnett County. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you are logged in,...
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Man Sentenced For Shooting Incident That Occurred Outside Liquor Store

POLK COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Deshawn Roscoe for a conviction from a shooting incident that occurred in the Village of Dresser, Polk County, in January 2022. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you are logged in, you will...
POLK COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Charges Filed Against Two For Theft From Propane Company

SAWYER COUNTY -- Felony charges have been filed in Sawyer County Circuit Court against Tyler Trepania and Michael Zopp following an investigation into a reported theft from an energy provider company in Sawyer County. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe.
SAWYER COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 hurt after two-vehicle crash in Pierce County

SPRING VALLEY, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pierce County. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 around 9:04 p.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a two-vehicle crash with injury on Highway 29 near Park Drive in Spring Valley, Wis.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burnett County, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Burnett County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
drydenwire.com

Motorcycle Crash In Polk County Leads To OWI Arrest, 11th Offense

POLK COUNTY (DrydenWire.com) -- Thomas S Barthman, 58, from Osceola, has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 11th offense. On Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 7:44p, Troopers from the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a report of a motorcycle crash with...
POLK COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Man injuried in Wisconsin motorcycle crash arrested for 11th intoxicated driving offense

POLK COUNTY, Wis. – A 58-year-old western Wisconsin man was arrested Sunday evening on suspicion of driving under the influence – his 11th such offense – after he was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash.The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the driver, from Osceola, crashed on a county road near Clear Lake at about 7:44 p.m. Troopers arrived at the scene to find him being being treated by an EMS crew, and reported the "odor of intoxicants emitting from the driver."They soon discovered he had a suspended license due to his multiple driving convictions. He was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is not clear.WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
OSCEOLA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Bookings#Drydenwire Com#Pdf Viewer#Cdt
KOOL 101.7

Two New Roundabouts Announced For Busy Duluth Road

Love them or hate them, they're here to stay in the Northland. Another set of roundabouts - two specifically - have been announced as part of the plans to reconstruct a busy Duluth roadway. The St. Louis County HIghway Department has announced plans for a reconstruction project along Rice Lake...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

State patrol investigating fatal crash in Hugo

HUGO, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Hugo Monday morning.The patrol said the crash occurred at Highway 61 and County Road J. Few other details, including how many vehicles or people were involved, were immediately available.This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO for more information.
HUGO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
drydenwire.com

UPDATE: Authorities Release Name Of Deceased From Fatal Crash On County Road G

POLK COUNTY -- On Wednesday, authorities in Polk County released the name of the deceased person in the recent fatal crash on County Road G in Polk County. Polk County Sheriff Brent Waak states that the deceased has been identified as 21-year-old William J. Wagner from rural St. Croix Falls, WI.
willmarradio.com

Crashes claim two lives in Twin Cities

(Minneapolis MN-) Two fatal crashes have been reported in the Twin Cities yesterday and this morning:. At 8:20 a.m. Monday 51-year-old Kimberly Stieper of North Branch was killed when her car was rear ended by an SUV on Highway 61 at Liebel Street in White Bear Lake. Upon impact, Stieper's car was pushed into oncoming traffic where she was hit by an SUV.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
drydenwire.com

Mark Your Calendar! Invasive Buckthorn Education Event

WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Washburn County Land Conservation Departments and the Yellow River Protection Conservancy are hosting a FREE public event to educate the public on Buckthorn identification and control methods. Common and Glossy Buckthorn are found throughout Wisconsin and are destroying wildlife habitat and food sources and out-compete native...
WASHBURN COUNTY, WI
B105

Oh Hail No! Check Out the HUGE Hail That Fell in Minnesota and Wisconsin Yesterday

Some late-season thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin yesterday dropping some massive hailstones from the sky. As storms developed in eastern Minnestoa they produced lots of lightning and thunder and some small hailstones, like the 1-inch pictured below that fell in Woodbury, MN, but the concern from the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities all day was that as the storm moved east, the hailstones would get bigger, and they certainly did.
WOODBURY, MN
drydenwire.com

Dan O’Donnell To Join Ben Dryden For Live Chat @11:30a

SPOONER, WI -- Join DrydenWire.com Founder Ben Dryden as he welcomes Conservative Talk Show Host Dan O'Donnell for a special live show!. The show is scheduled to start at 11:30a on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, on DrydenWire’s Facebook page. If you’re unable to watch live, a recording will be published on DrydenWire’s YouTube channel and DrydenWire.com later in the day.
SPOONER, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Weekend planner: Art, walks, festivals and music set for week

The Spirit of the St. Croix Art Festival is returning with more than 80 artists expected to showcase their talents. Artists' media will range from painting, jewelry, pottery and so much more. This event is known to draw thousands of visitors to Lakefront Park in Hudson each year, especially in good weather. This year’s event will be hosted Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
HUDSON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy