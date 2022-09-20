Read full article on original website
Sawyer County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Sept. 22, 2022
SAWYER COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Sawyer County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Sawyer County. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you are logged in,...
Charges Filed Against Two For Theft From Propane Company
SAWYER COUNTY -- Felony charges have been filed in Sawyer County Circuit Court against Tyler Trepania and Michael Zopp following an investigation into a reported theft from an energy provider company in Sawyer County. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe.
Wausau man wanted after crash, allegedly suicidal statements, captured
A 20-year-old Wausau man who was the subject of a weekend manhunt after allegedly acting in a suicidal manner and fleeing from the scene of a crash on Hwy. 29 was captured and is in custody in Marathon County. Chad Myszka was initially transported to a local hospital, according to...
'Dangerous' suspect who prompted shelter-in-place in western Wisconsin is located
The Wisconsin man whose alleged actions prompted a shelter-in-place warning in Chippewa County on Friday night was located by authorities over the weekend. Chad Myszka was identified as the subject that prompted a search and a warning message instructing residents to lock their windows and secure their vehicles. T?he Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said he was "dangerous."
UPDATE: Suspect found after Chippewa County residents advised to shelter in place
UPDATE (9/17/22, 5:58 p.m.): According to a post on Facebook by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect has been located. News 8 will provide more information as it becomes available. —- UPDATE (8:05 p.m.): According to a post on Facebook by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, authorities have not found the man. Authorities are encouraging people in the area...
Rep. Dave Armstrong Disappointed By Decision To Withdraw Birth Services From Barron
BARRON COUNTY -- Mayo Clinic Health Services recently announced its decision to transition labor and delivery services from its Barron hospital to its Family Birth Center in Eau Claire, although the Barron location will continue to provide pre- and postpartum care and services. “I am disappointed that mothers in the...
Two New Roundabouts Announced For Busy Duluth Road
Love them or hate them, they're here to stay in the Northland. Another set of roundabouts - two specifically - have been announced as part of the plans to reconstruct a busy Duluth roadway. The St. Louis County HIghway Department has announced plans for a reconstruction project along Rice Lake...
Mark Your Calendar! Invasive Buckthorn Education Event
WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Washburn County Land Conservation Departments and the Yellow River Protection Conservancy are hosting a FREE public event to educate the public on Buckthorn identification and control methods. Common and Glossy Buckthorn are found throughout Wisconsin and are destroying wildlife habitat and food sources and out-compete native...
Police: Missing Hayward man found dead
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Black River Falls Police Department says a man who was reported to be missing and endangered is dead. The Police Department cancelled an alert for a missing person, 22-year-old Kenneth William Taylor of Hayward, and in the cancellation, said Taylor was found dead.
2023 Spooner Block Party Line Up Announced!
SPOONER, WI — Save the date for this year’s Spooner Block Party – July 1, 2023 – three amazing acts will hit the stage in Spooner, WI. Headlining will be 38 Special, Blackhawk, & GB Leighton. After more than four decades together, 38 SPECIAL continues to...
