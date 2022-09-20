ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sawyer County, WI

Sawyer County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Sept. 22, 2022

SAWYER COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Sawyer County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Sawyer County. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you are logged in,...
SAWYER COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Charges Filed Against Two For Theft From Propane Company

SAWYER COUNTY -- Felony charges have been filed in Sawyer County Circuit Court against Tyler Trepania and Michael Zopp following an investigation into a reported theft from an energy provider company in Sawyer County. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe.
SAWYER COUNTY, WI
Bring Me The News

'Dangerous' suspect who prompted shelter-in-place in western Wisconsin is located

The Wisconsin man whose alleged actions prompted a shelter-in-place warning in Chippewa County on Friday night was located by authorities over the weekend. Chad Myszka was identified as the subject that prompted a search and a warning message instructing residents to lock their windows and secure their vehicles. T?he Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said he was "dangerous."
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
Sawyer County, WI
Sawyer County, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: Suspect found after Chippewa County residents advised to shelter in place

UPDATE (9/17/22, 5:58 p.m.): According to a post on Facebook by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect has been located. News 8 will provide more information as it becomes available. —- UPDATE (8:05 p.m.): According to a post on Facebook by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, authorities have not found the man. Authorities are encouraging people in the area...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
KOOL 101.7

Two New Roundabouts Announced For Busy Duluth Road

Love them or hate them, they're here to stay in the Northland. Another set of roundabouts - two specifically - have been announced as part of the plans to reconstruct a busy Duluth roadway. The St. Louis County HIghway Department has announced plans for a reconstruction project along Rice Lake...
DULUTH, MN
drydenwire.com

Mark Your Calendar! Invasive Buckthorn Education Event

WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Washburn County Land Conservation Departments and the Yellow River Protection Conservancy are hosting a FREE public event to educate the public on Buckthorn identification and control methods. Common and Glossy Buckthorn are found throughout Wisconsin and are destroying wildlife habitat and food sources and out-compete native...
WASHBURN COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Police: Missing Hayward man found dead

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Black River Falls Police Department says a man who was reported to be missing and endangered is dead. The Police Department cancelled an alert for a missing person, 22-year-old Kenneth William Taylor of Hayward, and in the cancellation, said Taylor was found dead.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
drydenwire.com

2023 Spooner Block Party Line Up Announced!

SPOONER, WI — Save the date for this year’s Spooner Block Party – July 1, 2023 – three amazing acts will hit the stage in Spooner, WI. Headlining will be 38 Special, Blackhawk, & GB Leighton. After more than four decades together, 38 SPECIAL continues to...
SPOONER, WI

