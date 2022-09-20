Read full article on original website
Scrubs Magazine
Medical Breakthrough: Scientists Discover a Way to Stop Melanoma Cancer Cells from Growing.
Skin cancer patients got some good news this week. Researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys discovered a way to prevent melanoma cells and tumors from growing by inhibiting a key metabolic enzyme. Published in Nature Cell Biology, these findings could lead to a new class of drugs to selectively treat melanoma, the most severe form of skin cancer.
survivornet.com
The Immunotherapy Drug Imfinzi Plus Chemotherapy Boosts Survival Rates In Metastatic Lung Cancer Patients: New Study
Promising Study On Drugs For Stage Four Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer. A new immunotherapy and chemotherapy combination of tremelimumab with durvalumab (brand name Imfinzi) may be very effective in helping people with metastatic lung cancer carrying certain mutations. Encouraging results may lead to imminent FDA approval and utilization of the...
curetoday.com
What Is CAR-T Cell Therapy, and What Can Patients With Cancer Expect?
Over the past five years, CAR-T cell therapy has improved outcomes for many patients with blood cancer. Here’s what patients need to know about the immune-based treatment. It has been five years since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) for the treatment of certain children and young adults with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, marking the first FDA-approved CAR-T cell therapy for patients with cancer.
Good News Network
Pipes a Million Times Thinner Than Human Hair Could Deliver Personalized Therapies to Individual Cells
Pipes a million times thinner than a human hair could deliver personalized therapies to individual cells, according to new research. The ‘world’s tiniest plumbing system’ could transform medicine by funneling drugs, proteins, or molecules to precisely targeted organs and tissue—without any risk of side-effects. It comprises...
MedicalXpress
Study of cancer immunotherapy patients reveals markers of treatment response
The treatment of blood cancers has dramatically improved in the last five years, thanks to a new class of cancer immunotherapies called CAR-T cell therapy. This therapy—which involves engineering a patient's own T cells in the lab to kill cancer cells and then infusing them back into the patient—cures about 40% of people with otherwise incurable lymphoma. But others relapse or don't respond to the treatment at all.
scitechdaily.com
Johns Hopkins Doctors Discover That a Common Infection May Cause Cancer
A new study suggests that Clostridioides difficile is responsible for certain colorectal cancers. According to data gathered by scientists at the Bloomberg Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, the bacterial species Clostridioides difficile, or C. diff, which is well known for causing serious diarrheal infections, may also cause colorectal cancer.
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Selpercatinib for Advanced, Metastatic Solid Tumors With RET Gene Fusion
Selpercatinib produced clinically meaningful and durable responses across a variety of tumor types in patients with RET-driven cancers. Selpercatinib (Retevmo) was granted accelerated approval by the FDA for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring a RET gene fusion who progressed on or following prior systemic therapy or who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options. The approval was based on data from the phase 1/2 LIBRETTO-001 trial (NCT03157128), which enrolled 41 patients with RET fusion–positive tumors other than non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and thyroid cancer.
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Eflapegrastism-xnst Injection for Adult Patients with Non-Myeloid Malignancies
Eflapegrastism-xnst injection (Rolvedon, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals) is indicated to lower the incidence of infection, as demonstrated by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies. The FDA has approved eflapegrastism-xnst injection (Rolvedon, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals) to reduce the incidence of infection, as demonstrated by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies...
U.S. FDA approves bluebird bio's gene therapy for a rare neurological disorder
Sept 16 - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Bluebird bio's (BLUE.O) gene therapy for the treatment of a rare neurological disorder, the company said late on Friday.
Nature.com
Monoclonal antibody therapies in Parkinson's disease
"PD affects over 10 million people worldwide and so there is a high medical need," explains Gennaro Pagano, corresponding author of one of the studies1. "Therapies targeting the underlying disease mechanism of PD, e.g. Î±-Syn, have the potential to slow disease progression and help patients retain their independence."
MedicalXpress
Researchers discover new drug target for inflammatory bowel disease
A set of interacting molecules in immune cells of the gut is responsible for preventing the inflammation seen in inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), UT Southwestern researchers report in a new study. The findings, published in Cell Reports, suggest a new drug target for treating IBD and related conditions. "We discovered...
MedicalXpress
Artificial intelligence tools quickly detect signs of injection drug use in patients' health records
An automated process that combines natural language processing and machine learning identified people who inject drugs (PWID) in electronic health records more quickly and accurately than current methods that rely on manual record reviews. Currently, people who inject drugs are identified through International Classification of Diseases (ICD) codes that are...
powerofpositivity.com
Researchers Find a Cancer Kill Switch That Could Replace Chemotherapy
Northwestern University scientists have found a cancer kill code in the body that could eliminate the need for chemotherapy. Every cell in the body comes equipped with this kill switch to destroy cancerous cells. When the “kill switch” begins to detect cancer in any of the body’s cells, it uses...
Phys.org
Advanced imaging sheds light on immune escape of shape-shifting fungus
Fungal pathogens have a major global impact upon human health—they are often difficult to diagnose and treat, and there is an urgent need for better diagnostics and more effective antifungal treatments. Using newly developed imaging technologies, Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute researchers have today revealed how Candida albicans, a common fungus, evades immune responses. According to the researchers this involves an "alien-like" shape shifting that allows the fungus to break out of immune cells.
MedicalXpress
Study: Too few kids with sickle cell get stroke screen, care
Too few U.S. kids with sickle cell anemia get a needed screening for stroke, according to a study released Tuesday. The study found fewer than half get the screening and only about half or fewer get a treatment that can help with pain and anemia. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the study, and called for more screening and treatment.
MedicalXpress
Is recovery from stroke worse if you have genes linked to increased risk of smoking?
A genetic predisposition for smoking increases a person's risk of worse recovery from an ischemic stroke, according to a study published in the September 21, 2022, online issue of Neurology. An ischemic stroke is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain and is the most common type of stroke.
MedicalXpress
Deliberately damaging DNA could boost the effectiveness of immunotherapy in kidney cancer
DNA damage is one of the foundational causes of cancer. But researchers have now found that deliberately causing DNA damage—by delivering additional treatments like radiotherapy—could improve the effectiveness of immunotherapy for some people with kidney cancer. Immunotherapy can work by stimulating people's own immune systems to fight cancer...
MedicalXpress
Study suggests that high-fat diets fuel the creation of inflammatory immune cells in the bone marrow of mice
Scientists have shown that high-fat diets can cause rapid changes in the bone marrow of mice, driving the production of inflammatory immune cells, according to findings published today in eLife. The results may help explain how high-fat diets trigger inflammation, which can contribute to the development of insulin resistance, type...
Nature.com
Senescence and cancer - role and therapeutic opportunities
Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Cellular senescence is a state of stable, terminal cell cycle arrest associated with various macromolecular changes and a hypersecretory, pro-inflammatory phenotype. Entry of cells into senescence can act as a barrier to tumorigenesis and, thus, could in principle constitute a desired outcome for any anticancer therapy. Paradoxically, studies published in the past decade have demonstrated that, in certain conditions and contexts, malignant and non-malignant cells with lastingly persistent senescence can acquire pro-tumorigenic properties. In this Review, we first discuss the major mechanisms involved in the antitumorigenic functions of senescent cells and then consider the cell-intrinsic and cell-extrinsic factors that participate in their switch towards a tumour-promoting role, providing an overview of major translational and emerging clinical findings. Finally, we comprehensively describe various senolytic and senomorphic therapies and their potential to benefit patients with cancer.
