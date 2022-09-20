ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novi, MI

The Oakland Press

Two Oakland County businesses announce layoffs

Two companies with employees in Oakland County have announced layoffs. Each filed Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) letters with the state. North Carolina Power Home Solar LLC, doing business as Pink Energy, closed its Troy facility at 500 Stephenson Highway on Sept. 12, eliminating at least 500 positions. Company officials declined to give a specific number of cuts, but the state requires a WARN letter for cuts affecting 500 or more employees.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

Chinese EV battery maker plans to build plant in West Michigan

A Chinese electric vehicle battery maker wants to build a multibillion-dollar plant in West Michigan, officials confirmed Wednesday, saying an announcement is expected within days. The yet-to-be-constructed factory would be located near Big Rapids, about 50 miles north of Grand Rapids. The Detroit News first reported the plan late Tuesday....
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Detroit News

Stellantis to pay $275K for projects, fine from Jeep plant odor in Detroit

The maker of Jeep SUVs faces a nearly $63,000 fine to Michigan's general fund and a mandate to plant trees and buy a new building management system for Southeast High School because of air-quality violations from its new assembly plant in Detroit. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and...
DETROIT, MI
Arab American News

Henry Ford first in the state to offer new cancer-detecting blood test

A Michigan hospital network is the first hospital in Michigan to receive a blood test technology that detects cancer early, when it can be cured. Henry Ford Health, which has several hospitals in the Metro Detroit area, is among an early group of healthcare providers that will offer Galleri, a “Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED) blood test” developed by the healthcare company GRAIL.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit riverfront mansion for sale at $2.2 million

Only a handful of single-family houses in Detroit can claim to have direct, private water frontage along the Detroit River. A home on the city's east side next door to the Manoogian Mansion is one of them and it’s on the market for $2.2 million. This waterfront home built in 1921 on a 0.69-acre lot boasts direct views of The Detroit Yacht Club on Belle Isle and of downtown Detroit from its backyard. ...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

5 Michigan cider mills, orchards not to miss this season

Once September rolls around and cider mills are hard at work, Michigan really shines with her crisp autumn days, colorful foliage and of course, apples. What’s a fall day in Michigan without biting into that picked-right-from-the-tree apple, having a soft, warm donut that leaves your fingertips slightly cinnamon sugar coated and washing it down with tart apple cider produced at a local cider mill and apple orchard.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Thousands of these dinosaur-like birds will soon be migrating through Michigan

In the coming weeks, Michigan will witness the spectacular migration of one of the oldest bird species in the world. Sandhill cranes are often compared to living dinosaurs, and for good reason: not only are they believed to have existed in their present form for more than 2.5 million years, their bright yellow eyes, six-foot wingspans and trumpeting calls make them seem like creatures from Jurassic Park.
MICHIGAN STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit you want to see what a good burger should taste like. All of these places are approved by locals and we all know that if a local personal recommends a restaurants, then the food has to be really good. However, you don't have to take my word for it. Go check them out yourself.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

GLWA extends request to limit outdoor water use

The Great Lakes Water Authority is asking communities that were affected by a water main break last month to continue to limit outdoor water use until the authority completes a flushing and disinfection process at the main. GLWA anticipates a return to normal operations by Oct. 5, a delay of...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
candgnews.com

Farmington promotes potential downtown redevelopment

FARMINGTON — The city of Farmington is hoping that a business currently for sale in its downtown district turns into a potential redevelopment opportunity for the city. When the city learned that the owners of Castle Dental Lab, located at 23333 Farmington Road, were interested in selling the property, a decision was made to approach them to find out if they would be interested in coordinating with the city to market the property.
FARMINGTON, MI
The Oakland Press

Metro Detroit entertainment Sept. 23 and beyond

• “I Love the 80’s to Death”: Oct. 27, Andiamo Livonia, Rockin’ Murder Mystery and Dinner event, 38703 W Seven Mile Road, Livonia, www.AndimaoItalia.com, $79.95+. • All-Star Comedy Festival featuring comedians EarthQuake, Guy Torry, Arnez J., Adele Givens, Don DC Curry, Ryan Davis and Henry Coleman: Second performance added at 10:30 p.m. Oct. 15, Fox Theatre, Detroit, (in addition to 7 p.m. Oct. 15), $59+.
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Charity Preview at Detroit Auto Show 2022

The North American International Auto Show hosted the 2022 Charity Preview on Friday, Sept. 16, at Huntington Place and Hart Plaza, both in downtown Detroit. Funds from the black-tie event raised funds for several nonprofit organizations, including the Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan; The Children’s Center; The Children’s Foundation; Detroit Auto Dealers Association Charitable Foundation Fund, a fund of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, Detroit PAL, and the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital. Guests enjoyed an early look at this year’s show along with live entertainment by Grammy-winning composer, producer, and guitarist Nile Rodgers & CHIC. Sponsors of the event included Delta, Michigan Economic Development Corp., Michigan Office of Future Mobility, and Michelin. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
DETROIT, MI

