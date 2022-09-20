Read full article on original website
Crain's Detroit Business
General Motors eyes redeveloped AMC property in Detroit, takes Pontiac site
General Motors Co. has undertaken a major warehouse and industrial leasing spree supporting electric and autonomous vehicle production at two area plants. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
The Oakland Press
Two Oakland County businesses announce layoffs
Two companies with employees in Oakland County have announced layoffs. Each filed Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) letters with the state. North Carolina Power Home Solar LLC, doing business as Pink Energy, closed its Troy facility at 500 Stephenson Highway on Sept. 12, eliminating at least 500 positions. Company officials declined to give a specific number of cuts, but the state requires a WARN letter for cuts affecting 500 or more employees.
Crain's Detroit Business
Chinese EV battery maker plans to build plant in West Michigan
A Chinese electric vehicle battery maker wants to build a multibillion-dollar plant in West Michigan, officials confirmed Wednesday, saying an announcement is expected within days. The yet-to-be-constructed factory would be located near Big Rapids, about 50 miles north of Grand Rapids. The Detroit News first reported the plan late Tuesday....
Flying bikes now for sale, but the price is leaving sticker shock
A taste of technology reminiscent of “Star Wars” or “The Jetsons” landed in Detroit, Mich., this month during the annual North American International Auto Show: a flying bike.
New data shows hazy outlook for Michigan marijuana shops
Michigan’s Cannabis Regulatory Agency showed that prices are dropping 40 to 50-percent, and supply is outgrowing consumption.
Detroit News
Stellantis to pay $275K for projects, fine from Jeep plant odor in Detroit
The maker of Jeep SUVs faces a nearly $63,000 fine to Michigan's general fund and a mandate to plant trees and buy a new building management system for Southeast High School because of air-quality violations from its new assembly plant in Detroit. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and...
HometownLife.com
The Hawk in Farmington Hills opens expansive, one of a kind makerspace
The new makerspace at The Hawk in Farmington Hills is full of tools for sewing, woodworking, 3D printing, graphic design and more. City officials haven't been able to find a similar community-run service and think it's unlike anything else in the country. The makerspace recently opened on the second floor...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Want to work for a nonprofit? More than 100 jobs available at nonprofit career expo in Metro Detroit
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Fifteen agencies will be offering 100+ jobs at a nonprofit career expo in West Bloomfield Township on Wednesday. Gesher Human Services, The J Detroit, and Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit are co-sponsoring the career expo. The expo is scheduled for Wednesday (Sept. 21) from...
Arab American News
Henry Ford first in the state to offer new cancer-detecting blood test
A Michigan hospital network is the first hospital in Michigan to receive a blood test technology that detects cancer early, when it can be cured. Henry Ford Health, which has several hospitals in the Metro Detroit area, is among an early group of healthcare providers that will offer Galleri, a “Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED) blood test” developed by the healthcare company GRAIL.
Detroit riverfront mansion for sale at $2.2 million
Only a handful of single-family houses in Detroit can claim to have direct, private water frontage along the Detroit River. A home on the city's east side next door to the Manoogian Mansion is one of them and it’s on the market for $2.2 million. This waterfront home built in 1921 on a 0.69-acre lot boasts direct views of The Detroit Yacht Club on Belle Isle and of downtown Detroit from its backyard. ...
The Oakland Press
5 Michigan cider mills, orchards not to miss this season
Once September rolls around and cider mills are hard at work, Michigan really shines with her crisp autumn days, colorful foliage and of course, apples. What’s a fall day in Michigan without biting into that picked-right-from-the-tree apple, having a soft, warm donut that leaves your fingertips slightly cinnamon sugar coated and washing it down with tart apple cider produced at a local cider mill and apple orchard.
Thousands of these dinosaur-like birds will soon be migrating through Michigan
In the coming weeks, Michigan will witness the spectacular migration of one of the oldest bird species in the world. Sandhill cranes are often compared to living dinosaurs, and for good reason: not only are they believed to have existed in their present form for more than 2.5 million years, their bright yellow eyes, six-foot wingspans and trumpeting calls make them seem like creatures from Jurassic Park.
Panning For (and Finding) Gold At Lake Superior, Michigan
We’ve talked about gold being found in small quantities at Lake Superior before, and with that come the believers, the finders, and the pooh-poohers. Some people still don’t believe gold can be found at our Great Lakes, and others feel like “so what? It’s not enough to get rich on!”
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit you want to see what a good burger should taste like. All of these places are approved by locals and we all know that if a local personal recommends a restaurants, then the food has to be really good. However, you don't have to take my word for it. Go check them out yourself.
The Oakland Press
GLWA extends request to limit outdoor water use
The Great Lakes Water Authority is asking communities that were affected by a water main break last month to continue to limit outdoor water use until the authority completes a flushing and disinfection process at the main. GLWA anticipates a return to normal operations by Oct. 5, a delay of...
candgnews.com
Farmington promotes potential downtown redevelopment
FARMINGTON — The city of Farmington is hoping that a business currently for sale in its downtown district turns into a potential redevelopment opportunity for the city. When the city learned that the owners of Castle Dental Lab, located at 23333 Farmington Road, were interested in selling the property, a decision was made to approach them to find out if they would be interested in coordinating with the city to market the property.
The Oakland Press
Metro Detroit entertainment Sept. 23 and beyond
• “I Love the 80’s to Death”: Oct. 27, Andiamo Livonia, Rockin’ Murder Mystery and Dinner event, 38703 W Seven Mile Road, Livonia, www.AndimaoItalia.com, $79.95+. • All-Star Comedy Festival featuring comedians EarthQuake, Guy Torry, Arnez J., Adele Givens, Don DC Curry, Ryan Davis and Henry Coleman: Second performance added at 10:30 p.m. Oct. 15, Fox Theatre, Detroit, (in addition to 7 p.m. Oct. 15), $59+.
Thieves Steal Ford Mustangs, Again, From The Flat Rock Assembly Plant
Car thefts continue to plague Ford, with thieves getting away with over a dozen Mustangs last week. It’s the latest in a string of brazen larcenies that have targeted automakers in recent months. Thieves stole 12 to 15 new Mustangs around 2 a.m. on September 13, and police have...
dbusiness.com
Charity Preview at Detroit Auto Show 2022
The North American International Auto Show hosted the 2022 Charity Preview on Friday, Sept. 16, at Huntington Place and Hart Plaza, both in downtown Detroit. Funds from the black-tie event raised funds for several nonprofit organizations, including the Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan; The Children’s Center; The Children’s Foundation; Detroit Auto Dealers Association Charitable Foundation Fund, a fund of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, Detroit PAL, and the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital. Guests enjoyed an early look at this year’s show along with live entertainment by Grammy-winning composer, producer, and guitarist Nile Rodgers & CHIC. Sponsors of the event included Delta, Michigan Economic Development Corp., Michigan Office of Future Mobility, and Michelin. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
