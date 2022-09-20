Read full article on original website
The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See
When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane
As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
James Webb Space Telescope is spotting things that have scientists baffled
The James Webb Space Telescope is reshaping what we thought we knew about the universe. Since NASA released James Webb’s first images, the space telescope has been on a crash course to turn our knowledge of the universe on its head. Not only does it open new doors to studying the early universe, but James Webb’s observations are also leaving scientists absolutely puzzled.
Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope
The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
Why China is fuming over NASA’s Artemis program
Most of the civilized world is thrilled at the mission of Artemis I, the NASA-led first step for returning human beings to the lunar surface. The same cannot be said about China. An article in the Global Times, China’s English-language mouthpiece, has some snarky things to say about Artemis and NASA in general. The article stated, “As NASA is trying hard to relive its Apollo glories, China is working on innovative plans to carry out its own crewed moon landing missions.”
The Biggest Human-Made Pyramid On Earth Isn't In Egypt
In Mexico sits the Great Pyramid of Cholula, also known as the Great Pyramid of Tepanapa, a 2,000-year-old human-made structure that went completely unnoticed by the Spanish army when they invaded in 1519. An impressive oversight when you consider that it’s the biggest pyramid on Earth. How did they miss it? Quite simply, it’s hidden inside a hill.
Scientists may have solved the mystery of how the ancient Egyptians hauled millions of 2-ton blocks of stone through the desert to build the pyramids
Scientists discovered a branch of the Nile that disappeared thousands of years ago that could have been used to transport millions of tons of stone.
Scientist Discovers Tree That Could Potentially Be the World’s Oldest, and It’s Shockingly Old
One scientist made a shocking declaration: a tree he’s studying may be a whopping 5,484 years old. In the rain forest of the Alerce Costero National Park in southern Chile, one huge tree nicknamed the “Great Grandfather” shames the rest. And now, it may be crowned the title of world’s oldest tree.
MIT scientists build briefcase-sized machine to turn saltwater into drinking water
A team of researchers based at MIT has developed a new, portable desalination device that could give people the ability to make saltwater drinkable. The researchers, led by Dr Jongyoon Han, a professor of electrical engineering, computer science, and biological engineering, began working on a small-scale desalination device as many as ten years ago. Last year, on Boston’s Carson Beach, they realised they’d achieved something significant. It was on that beach, Fortune reports, that researchers at MIT’s Research Laboratory for Electronics ran a glass of seawater through their desalination device before Junghyo Yoon drank it and gave a thumbs...
For the first time, researchers confirm that they finally received signals from the Moon
Back in 2009, when the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter of NASA entered the Moon’s orbit, scientists started sending signals toward it. Over the recent decades, researchers have been sending small laser signals toward the Moon. They have finally observed that the signals they sent all these years have bounced back to the Earth – a feat they have been trying for a long time.
A giant space tarantula has been caught by NASA's Webb telescope
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has revealed more details about star formation in 30 Doradus, also known as the Tarantula Nebula.
After 45 years in space, the Voyager probes are just starting out
As much of the space community’s attention remains focused on the delayed Artemis rocket launch and the return to the moon, two relics of the Space Age continue to make their way across the void between the stars, sending back valuable information to scientists on Earth. The Voyager 1...
James Webb’s first photo of Mars reveals new data about the Red Planet
Mars is one of the closest neighboring planets to our own. As such, it has been the center of several studies and astronomical expeditions – with NASA even hoping to send humans to Mars in the 2030s. Now that we have James Webb up and running, the world’s newest space telescope took a gander at the Red Planet, capturing Webb’s first photo of Mars and revealing more data about it in the process.
Neanderthals died out 40,000 years ago, but there has never been more of their DNA on Earth
Neanderthals have served as a reflection of our own humanity since they were first discovered in 1856. What we think we know about them has been shaped and molded to fit our cultural trends, social norms and scientific standards. They have changed from diseased specimens to primitive sub-human lumbering cousins to advanced humans.
The asteroid NASA will slam into in September is right where scientists expected
NASA's DART spacecraft is perfectly on track to smash into double asteroid Didymos as a new observation campaign confirmed orbital parameters of the space rock.
James Webb Space Telescope's 1st images of Mars reveal atmosphere secrets
The James Webb Space Telescope excels at capturing images of distant cosmic objects, but the telescope's new Mars images demonstrate it can have an impact much closer to home.
NASA Reports Five Asteroids Will Approach Earth Over the Next Few Days
Recently, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) published a report that stated five asteroids will approach the Earth this weekend as well as Monday. The JPL is a research development lab at the California Institute of Technology. The NASA lab discovered extraterrestrial objects via the Asteroid Watch dashboard. According to...
Ancient Coin Might Hold Clue to Church Coverup of Star Explosion Event
In 1054, the people of Earth were treated to an uncommon sight. A strange light exploded and lit up the sky. For no fewer than 23 days the explosion—caused by a star running out of fuel and blowing up—was visible in the sky. For several hundred nights after the event the supernova remained visible in the sky. Stargazers around the world commented on the extraordinary celestial event, but Europe fell strangely silent. As far as contemporary historians were concerned, it never happened. Some have speculated that it was deliberately erased from history for religious reasons. But perhaps some hint of...
A meteoroid crashed into Mars, and NASA recorded the odd sound it made. Have a listen
“It might not be what you expect,” NASA says.
NASA Discovers a "Super Planet" Where One Year Lasts Just 11 Days
The planet is covered 100% by water.LongArt/Pixabay. There have been many theories of planets where time moves at a different pace compared to those in our solar system. A group of astronomers at the Université de Montréal came across the ocean planet through NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite or TESS, according to a study published in The Astronomical Journal.
