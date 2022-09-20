ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Is a Recession Coming in 2023?

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sBmnj_0i2qjH2o00

Image source: Getty Images

At this point, it's looking increasingly likely that the U.S. economy might manage to avoid a recession in 2022. After all, we're in the latter part of September, and we're looking at relatively low unemployment levels and a labor market that's still going strong.

But economists are still worried that things might take a notable turn for the worse in 2023, and understandably so. Inflation is still soaring, and consumers really need relief. And so the Federal Reserve has plans to continue implementing interest rate hikes in an effort to slow inflation and bring living costs down to more moderate levels.

New: Card with huge $300 bonus hits market

More: These 0% intro APR credit cards made our best-of list

By raising interest rates and making it more expensive to borrow, the Fed is hoping to guide the economy into a scenario where consumer spending declines enough to let supply catch up with demand, but not so much that the economy starts to suffer. But that's a very delicate balance to strike. And there's a strong possibility that interest rate hikes will, in fact, fuel a steep enough decline in consumer spending to reach recession territory come 2023.

But while it's possible we'll have a recession in 2023, that's not necessarily a reason to panic.

Not all recessions are created equal

When we think about recessions, we tend to imagine prolonged periods of rampant unemployment and generally poor economic conditions. But not all recessions are lengthy. It's possible to enter a recession and exit one a few months later. And because the labor market is so solid right now, that's a possible scenario for a 2023 recession.

That assumes, of course, we even reach that point. It's possible that consumer spending will drop modestly month over month so as to bring inflation levels down slowly without sending the economy into a downward spiral.

How to gear up for a recession

Ultimately, only time will tell whether things worsen enough economically to hit recession territory in 2023. But either way, preparing for a downturn is a smart bet, because if one doesn't hit, you'll have shored up your finances regardless.

Perhaps the best thing you can do to gear up for a recession is boost your emergency fund . In fact, you may want to aim to put away as much as 12 months' worth of living expenses in your savings account in case you lose your job during a downturn and it takes a while to find another. That said, if you're in a dual-income household with two stable jobs as of now, you may feel perfectly comfortable having a six- or eight-month emergency fund.

Another good bet is to work on boosting your job skills to potentially prevent a layoff. The more value you bring to your company, the harder it's apt to be to let you go if downsizing becomes necessary.

All told, without a crystal ball, we can't say with certainty whether a recession will or won't occur in 2023. But if you do your part to prepare for one, it's something you shouldn't have to actively worry about.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until nearly 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick , which features a 0% intro APR until nearly 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession

Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes a Dire Prediction About the Economy

Inflation is by far the word of the year 2022. Soaring prices of goods and services are at their highest in 40 years, which considerably affects the purchasing power of households. To relieve consumers, the Federal Reserve has embarked on an aggressive monetary policy, marked by a sharp rise in...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Market#Linus Business#Business Economics#U S Economy#Interest Rates#Credit Card#The Federal Reserve#Fed
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
U.S. POLITICS
Dayana Sabatin

4th Stimulus Check Update

Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Fortune

Homebuyer’s remorse: most people who bought a house recently have regrets

The home buying experience over the last two and a half years has been nothing short of extraordinary, but not all homeowners were satisfied with the process. Nearly three in four Americans have at least one regret about their new home or the home-buying process, according to a new survey from Anytime Estimate, a home-buying website, based on home buyer experiences throughout 2021 and 2022.
REAL ESTATE
FOXBusiness

The US is in a housing recession. Here's what that means

The once red-hot housing market has cooled so rapidly in recent months that some experts actually think the industry has tumbled into a recession. Painfully high inflation and rising borrowing costs have proven to be a lethal combination for the housing market, forcing potential buyers to pull back on spending.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
222K+
Followers
107K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy