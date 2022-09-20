ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Trudeau’s team defend Bohemian Rhapsody rendition before Queen’s funeral

By Leyland Cecco in Toronto
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=257M3T_0i2qj5XL00
Justin Trudeau singing Bohemian Rhapsody in Corinthia hotel, London. Photograph: Twitter

A spokesperson for Justin Trudeau has defended the Canadian prime minister over a leaked video that showed him singing Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody in a London hotel lobby two days before Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

The 14-second video clip, viewed more than 1.5m times, shows Trudeau in a T-shirt leaning against a piano at the Corinthia hotel and joining others in a rendition of one of the rock band Queen’s most famous songs.

Trudeau can be heard singing “Easy come, easy go, little high, little low” and “Any way the wind blows” alongside acclaimed Canadian pianist Gregory Charles.

The footage initially sparked heated debate over its authenticity, but Trudeau’s team later acknowledged that the mobile phone video was real.

“After dinner on Saturday, [the] prime minister joined a small gathering with members of the Canadian delegation, who have come together to pay tribute to the life and service of Her Majesty,” said a spokesperson for the prime minister, adding that Trudeau had “taken part in various activities” to pay respect to Elizabeth II while in London.

The spokesperson said Charles, a recipient of the Order of Canada, played a number of songs on the piano, “which resulted in some members of the delegation, including the prime minister, joining”.

Charles later told the Globe and Mail newspaper that the evening reminded him of Caribbean funerals, which blend sombre moments with levity and celebration.

“Everyone sang with me for two hours,” he said. “That was the feeling, that was a lot of fun.”

At home, the prime minister was sharply criticised by some political commentators for a breach of decorum.

“Embarrassing doesn’t even begin to describe it. Yes, people sometimes need to let off steam. No, there’s no evidence he was drunk,” Andrew Coyne, a columnist with the Globe and Mail, wrote on Twitter . “But come on – he’s the Prime Minister, in a public place, on the eve of the Queen’s funeral. And this is how he behaves?”

Others said the fuss was akin to a manufactured controversy.

Political commentator David Moscrop tweeted : “*asteroid hurtles towards earth, leaving humankind with months to live. Only a last ditch collective effort will save the planet – and the species* Canada Twitter: let’s do a forensic analysis of when precisely the prime minister sang a janky rendition of Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Lawyer and author Mark Bourrie wrote that he wanted others to “sing as much as you like in the days leading up to my funeral”.

“Sea shanties, dirty songs we sang together as kids, tunes we blasted at 10 on the stereo, songs from records we picked out together, songs we heard together at concerts, he tweeted . “Celebrate life.”

Trudeau, who attended the state funeral alongside members of the Canadian delegation, has previously said the Queen, whom he met on a number of occasions, was “one of my favourite people in the world”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

King Charles tells prime minister Queen’s death was ‘the moment I have been dreading’

King Charles III told Liz Truss his mother’s death was “the moment I have been dreading,” as he held his first audience with prime minister at Buckingham Palace.Ms Truss spoke briefly to the King by phone on Thursday evening to express her condolences over the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.But this was the first time the prime minister had spoken to him face-to-face since he became King on the death of his mother.The PM, who took office only on Tuesday, was driven from Downing Street to meet Charles following his return to London from...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Andrew Coyne
Person
Gregory Charles
Person
Justin Trudeau
The List

An Unexpected Celebrity Was Caught Mourning The Queen Outside Buckingham Palace

"Phantom of Opera" composer Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber stood outside the gates of Buckingham Palace on September 8, 2022 to mourn the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. Webber, who was knighted by Her Majesty The Queen in 1992 for his service to the arts, commented on the loss in a video captured by Page Six. "She is the most extraordinary," he stated, holding a bouquet of flowers amidst a crowd of mourners. Webber is the composer of nearly 20 musicals, with his most notable works including "Cats," "Evita," and "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," per London Theatre.
CELEBRITIES
The List

New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle

The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Bohemian Rhapsody#Canadian#The Order Of Canada#The Globe And Mail
The Independent

Bidens forced to sit 14 rows back behind president of Poland at Queen’s funeral service

Joe Biden and Jill Biden were pictured among the world leaders in attendance at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, where the US president and first lady were seated in the 14th row.Mr Biden and his wife were seated behind the Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda, but in front of Czech Republic Prime Minister Peter Fiala and his wife Jana Fialová, pictures showed.The Bidens were seated in a section of the abbey set aside for world leaders attending the event, alongside the heads of Commonwealth states, British politicians and leaders and members...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi set to miss Queen’s funeral as president Droupadi Murmu attends

India’s president Droupadi Murmu will travel to London this weekend to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the government in Delhi has confirmed.The Independent understands that prime minister Narendra Modi will therefore not attend the state funeral on Monday 19 September, as the two leaders do not typically leave the country on foreign visits at the same time. The president will instead offer condolences at the funeral on behalf of the government of India, a statement from the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.“In the 70 years of reign of HM Queen Elizabeth II, India-UK ties have evolved,...
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Canada
The Guardian

Did Trump really hide classified documents in his former wife’s grave? Or is the left now as bonkers as the right?

Poor Ivana Trump: even in death she hasn’t been able to escape her ex-husband’s drama. After being found dead at the bottom of her stairs in July, Donald Trump’s first wife suffered the ignominy of being laid to rest near the first hole of Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey. Burying someone on a golf course is weird – even for a Trump – and theories immediately began to swirl. New Jersey exempts cemetery land from taxes, so was this a creepy form of tax avoidance? (Short answer: possibly, but it doesn’t make much business sense and seems unlikely.)
POTUS
The Guardian

‘She had an aura’ – five photographers on capturing the Queen

‘Her one proviso was that the thistle robes must not get wet’. I got in touch with the Palace and asked: “Could I photograph Her Majesty?” The message came back: “Too busy to do it in Edinburgh, but happy to do something in Balmoral.” It was for a book project, Keepers: The Ancient Offices of Britain. The idea I had in mind was to take a picture of a figure in the landscape, which is one of the great themes of photography. One of Her Majesty’s titles is the Chief of the Chiefs, so that was what we were going to depict. I had been influenced by a set of Henry Raeburn portraits of Clan chiefs.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

The Guardian

451K+
Followers
102K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy