RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — Early last Wednesday morning, a Randolph County Sheriff’s Deputy traveling south on US Hwy 220 near Seagrove conducted a traffic stop on a Kubota excavator traveling north. The male driver, identified as Tony Eugene Hiatt, was detained for investigation. He could not provide information relative to the ownership or lawful possession of the excavator and he appeared to be under the influence. An additional deputy responded and determined the excavator was mostly likely taken from DBM Construction. The excavator was seized and towed pending investigation. NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) also responded and transported Hiatt to perform a blood draw. Following the results, NCSHP charged Hiatt with Driving While Impaired (DWI). Hiatt was released on bond by the magistrate.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO