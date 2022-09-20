ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerfield, NC

Three Arrested in Attempted Mebane Robbery

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On Saturday, September 10, a Breaking/Entering & Larceny from a storage building was reported at 2440 Lynch Store Rd. Mebane, N.C. Information provided by an off-duty Deputy led to the identification of three possible suspects in the crime. Additional investigation along with interviews identified these individuals as the suspects. On Tuesday, September 20, the suspects (Stephanie Leigh Justice, Dustin Keith Flynn, and Bradley Scott Briggs) were all charged and arrested.
Winston-Salem Man Arrested for Reportedly Slashing 37 Tires

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On August 5, Winston-Salem Police responded to the Glendare Park Apartments on a Vandalism call. Upon arrival officers determined that 37 vehicles were vandalized by having their tires slashed. Since that date, the incident has remained under investigation by the Field Services Bureau/Patrol Division. Pursuant to...
Man Arrested for Excavator DWI in Randolph County

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — Early last Wednesday morning, a Randolph County Sheriff’s Deputy traveling south on US Hwy 220 near Seagrove conducted a traffic stop on a Kubota excavator traveling north. The male driver, identified as Tony Eugene Hiatt, was detained for investigation. He could not provide information relative to the ownership or lawful possession of the excavator and he appeared to be under the influence. An additional deputy responded and determined the excavator was mostly likely taken from DBM Construction. The excavator was seized and towed pending investigation. NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) also responded and transported Hiatt to perform a blood draw. Following the results, NCSHP charged Hiatt with Driving While Impaired (DWI). Hiatt was released on bond by the magistrate.
Assault in Greensboro Under Investigation

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thursday at 3:35 p.m., Greensboro Police responded to the 2700 block of Patio Place in reference to an aggravated assault. One victim was located and taken by EMS to a local hospital for treatment. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Two Suspects Arrested for November Alamance County Overdose Death

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — As the opioid overdoses has risen throughout Alamance County, the Alamance Narcotics Enforcement Team (ANET) has been investigating non-fatal and fatal overdoses. In November 2021, ANET investigated a fatal overdose that occurred in Burlington, NC. ANET identified two suspects involved in the overdose death. On...
Two Juveniles Arrested for Graham Homicide

GRAHAM, N.C. — Graham Police have identified two suspects in the August 25 homicide of two 16-year-old males. Tuesday evening, investigators obtained secure custody orders for the suspects in this case. Their names are not being released due to them being juveniles. They are both being charged with two counts of first degree murder.
Arrests made in connection to alleged teen shooting deaths in August

GRAHAM, N.C. — New details about a troubling story out Graham involving two 16-year-olds found dead just less than a month ago in wooded area behind an apartment complex. Tuesday evening the Graham Police Department took a 17-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy into custody and charged them both with two counts of First-Degree Murder. It’s been just under a month since police responded to the Graham Village Apartments on E. Hanover Rd. in Graham regarding reports of shots fired.
Suspect apprehended after dozens of tires slashed

On August 5th dozens of tires were slashed at the Gardens at Country Club Apartment complex in Winston Salem. Police say that the suspect Thompson David lived near the tires he punctured. "My car was one of them and my daughter's car," said In Gardens at Country Club Resident Shonette...
Stratford Road Car Crash Injures Three

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On Tuesday, Winston-Salem Police responded to the 1400-block of S. Stratford Road on a single vehicle traffic collision with injuries. Upon arrival officers determined that the driver and her two children were still in the overturned vehicle. Winston-Salem Firefighters also arrived at the scene and were able to extricate all occupants of the vehicle.
Winston-Salem Rent Increase Among Highest in Nation

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Single-family home rent in Winston Salem has been rising. "I do think 1,300 is fairly expensive for how far away we live from downtown but beggars can't be choosers," said recent lessee Ailey Laing. But Laing is used to seeing it. "Unfortunately I think that just...
Four puppies found in a suitcase get a second chance at life

A Guilford County driver came across a very unusual discovery this month while driving. “They stopped and got out of the vehicle and saw noses sticking out at the unzippered part of the suitcase. So they immediately unzipped it and put them in the back seat of the car and took them to the animal shelter,” Lee said.
ACC Headquarters heads to Charlotte NC

Greensboro — The ACC headquarters have been located in Greensboro since 1953. The headquarters thought about relocating to Orlando Florida but decided to move to Charlotte after learning they could obtain $15 million in state funds if they continue to reside in North Carolina. North Carolina Senator Michael Garrett said funding the ACC $15 million is outrageous.
Reaction to the ACC ditching Greensboro for Charlotte

PIEDMONT TRIAD, N.C. — “Greensboro is the ACC, and the ACC is Greensboro,” said WSJS Sports Hub Afternoon Host Josh Graham. It’s the sentiment shared by many people across the Triad Tuesday. Started in 1953 at the Sedgefield Country Club, the ACC has called Greensboro home...
