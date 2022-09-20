LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a man killed his stepson then killed himself after an ongoing dispute. Police said the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at a home in the 9500 block of Colorado Blue Street, near Richmar Avenue and Bermuda Road. LVMPD arrived and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds; both were pronounced dead at the scene.

