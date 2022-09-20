Read full article on original website
20-year-old Las Vegas woman arrested for killing her roommate
20-year-old Hailey Brown is accused of open murder after her roommate was found stabbed to death in the home they shared on Wednesday morning.
news3lv.com
Woman arrested for stealing $60K Rolex from man's Las Vegas hotel room
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing a man's luxury watch, valued at tens of thousands of dollars, from his Las Vegas hotel room, according to an arrest report. Raegan Parker was arrested on suspicion of grand larceny between $20,000 and $100,000. According...
Suspect in stabbing spree arrested after third attack on unhoused people
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police announced the arrest of a man suspected of stabbing four people in the university district over the past week.
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Suspect who shot 5 at Las Vegas birthday party was tackled, disarmed
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Partygoers tackled and disarmed the man accused of shooting and injuring five people, two critically, at a Las Vegas birthday party over the weekend, according to an arrest report. Alberto Santacruz, 36, was arrested for the shooting, which happened around 12:50 a.m. on Sunday, Sept....
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Man kills stepson in apparent murder-suicide
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a man killed his stepson then killed himself after an ongoing dispute. Police said the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at a home in the 9500 block of Colorado Blue Street, near Richmar Avenue and Bermuda Road. LVMPD arrived and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds; both were pronounced dead at the scene.
news3lv.com
Man accused of leading Las Vegas police in pursuit, shooting makes appearance in US court
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man made his initial appearance before a federal judge on Wednesday after police say he led officers on a pursuit following two separate incidents in August. Justin Venegas is charged by indictment with two counts of carjacking, brandishing a firearm during and...
news3lv.com
Suspect arrested in series of deadly stabbings near Flamingo, Maryland Parkway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police have arrested a man who allegedly murdered two women in a series of stabbings this month. LVMPD said 33-year-old Christopher Martell was targeting homeless women and was taken into custody on Wednesday after he allegedly stabbed a third woman. Investigators said Martell stabbed 57-year-old...
news3lv.com
Police investigate domestic battery in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson police responded to a domestic disturbance on the 10 block of Desert Rain Lane. Officers reported to a domestic battery incident near Desert Rain Lane and Navajo Point Place around 7 p.m. The female victim safely left the residence. The suspect was arrested. SWAT...
Report: Robbery suspect hid in 'underground flood tunnels' before arrest
A suspect involved in the robbery at Anthem Smoke and Gift Shop on Tuesday was taken into custody by Las Vegas police on Tuesday night.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas man arrested for DUI after crashing into parked SUV, killing driver
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a speeding Jeep struck and killed a 40-year-old man while he sat in a parked SUV early Thursday morning, according to police. The crash was reported at about 2:18 a.m. near Rancho Drive and W. Red...
2 women fatally stabbed in Las Vegas' university district
Las Vegas police will provide an update on their investigation into two recent stabbings that occurred within a half-mile of each other.
news3lv.com
Suspect identified in south valley police shooting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We now know the name of the suspect involved in a police shooting over the weekend. LVMPD says it happened Saturday night, in the south valley around 7:30 p.m. Police say Steven Michael Trovato confronted officers in their patrol car, holding a gun. That's when...
Flamingo Road stabbing – ‘Two critical after being stabbed multiple times’ in front of hospital in Las Vegas
TWO people have reportedly sustained critical injuries after a stabbing took place outside a hospital. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating the incident and local reports say a suspect is in custody. The stabbing wasn’t deadly, but homicide responded due to the severity of the injuries, KTNV reported. The...
Police: 2 men arrested following Summerlin shooting
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have arrested two men in connection to a shooting in a Summerlin neighborhood. Malachi Garey was arrested on Tuesday and through the investigation, Elijah Warren was arrested for his part in the incident, police stated on Twitter. The incident occurred on Monday, Sept. 12, near Alta and Pavillion […]
news3lv.com
Woman involved in alleged affair with Robert Telles transfers to different county office
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The woman involved in an alleged affair with Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who is currently facing murder charges, has been moved to a different county department, according to Clark County officials. Roberta Lee-Kennett will be a family service specialist for the Department of...
news3lv.com
Police investigate stabbing in south valley, 2 injured
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a stabbing near Desert Springs Hospital. LVMPD received a call and reported to Flamingo Road and Burnham Avenue on Wednesday evening. Two people were found with multiple stab wounds. The victims remain in critical condition and were transported to the...
One hospitalized after shooting on Fort Apache near Maule, police say
Fort Apache is currently closed between Martin and Maule in both directions following a non-lethal shooting Las Vegas police say.
news3lv.com
Two Las Vegas officers identified in police shooting that wounded suspect
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have identified two officers who shot and wounded a suspect during an incident in the south valley over the weekend. Officers Devonte Gleason, 29, and Marlon Salazar, 31, are both assigned to the Enterprise Area Command's community policing division, LVMPD said in a media release.
Deadly shooting at Las Vegas senior apartment complex considered ‘accidental discharge’: police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A deadly shooting at an apartment complex in the south valley is being investigated as an accidental shooting, Las Vegas Metro police said. The shooting Sept. 9 at Ensemble Senior Apartments, which left 62-year-old Valerie Whitaker dead, took place when a gun was fired and a bullet went through a wall, […]
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas police on scene of crash near I-15
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are on scene of a crash near Lamb Blvd and I-15 in the north valley. NLVPD reported to the intersection of Lamb Blvd and Nexus Way around 6:16 p.m after a motorcycle and tractor-trailer collided. The motorcyclist was transported to UMC Trauma for serious...
