Las Vegas, NV

Woman arrested for stealing $60K Rolex from man's Las Vegas hotel room

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing a man's luxury watch, valued at tens of thousands of dollars, from his Las Vegas hotel room, according to an arrest report. Raegan Parker was arrested on suspicion of grand larceny between $20,000 and $100,000. According...
Las Vegas police: Man kills stepson in apparent murder-suicide

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a man killed his stepson then killed himself after an ongoing dispute. Police said the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at a home in the 9500 block of Colorado Blue Street, near Richmar Avenue and Bermuda Road. LVMPD arrived and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds; both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police investigate domestic battery in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson police responded to a domestic disturbance on the 10 block of Desert Rain Lane. Officers reported to a domestic battery incident near Desert Rain Lane and Navajo Point Place around 7 p.m. The female victim safely left the residence. The suspect was arrested. SWAT...
Suspect identified in south valley police shooting

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We now know the name of the suspect involved in a police shooting over the weekend. LVMPD says it happened Saturday night, in the south valley around 7:30 p.m. Police say Steven Michael Trovato confronted officers in their patrol car, holding a gun. That's when...
Police: 2 men arrested following Summerlin shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have arrested two men in connection to a shooting in a Summerlin neighborhood. Malachi Garey was arrested on Tuesday and through the investigation, Elijah Warren was arrested for his part in the incident, police stated on Twitter. The incident occurred on Monday, Sept. 12, near Alta and Pavillion […]
Police investigate stabbing in south valley, 2 injured

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a stabbing near Desert Springs Hospital. LVMPD received a call and reported to Flamingo Road and Burnham Avenue on Wednesday evening. Two people were found with multiple stab wounds. The victims remain in critical condition and were transported to the...
Two Las Vegas officers identified in police shooting that wounded suspect

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have identified two officers who shot and wounded a suspect during an incident in the south valley over the weekend. Officers Devonte Gleason, 29, and Marlon Salazar, 31, are both assigned to the Enterprise Area Command's community policing division, LVMPD said in a media release.
North Las Vegas police on scene of crash near I-15

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are on scene of a crash near Lamb Blvd and I-15 in the north valley. NLVPD reported to the intersection of Lamb Blvd and Nexus Way around 6:16 p.m after a motorcycle and tractor-trailer collided. The motorcyclist was transported to UMC Trauma for serious...
