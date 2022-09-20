Read full article on original website
Related
'The Phantom of the Opera' will close in 2023 after 35 years on Broadway. Here are 10 stunning photos from the show's historic run.
The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical drama became the longest-running show in Broadway history in January 2006.
BBC
Author Jodi Picoult stages The Book Thief musical as a 'cautionary tale'
US author Jodi Picoult says Broadway wouldn't stage her new musical version of Markus Zusak's beloved novel The Book Thief. So it his having its world premiere in Bolton instead. For years, Picoult has watched her books be adapted for the stage and screen by other people, not always with...
The rise and fall of Phantom of the Opera
After 35 years and more than 13,000 performances, The Phantom of the Opera will close next February as the longest-running show in Broadway history. Here's everything you need to know:. What is 'The Phantom of the Opera' about?. The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical — based on Gaston Leroux's 1910 novel...
Priscilla Presley Says Elvis Couldn’t Stand One Certain Type Of Music
Elvis Presley was one of the best. As one of the most famous musicians in the world, he liked to look out for new talents in the music industry. However, there was apparently one type of music that Elvis couldn’t stand. His ex-wife Priscilla Presley opened up about Elvis’ music tastes in her memoir.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bob Dylan Still Lives in the Malibu Home He Bought for $105,000 in 1979
Bob Dylan lives in the Malibu home he bought for $105,000, but it's not as humble as it might seem.
How did Elvis die? What you need to know about the rock legend's death and health.
Elvis Presley died at 42 years old. His death was the result of a "cardiac arrhythmia." He had health problems, such as severe constipation, diabetes.
John Lennon Said a Song From The Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’ Proved Paul McCartney Could Think
John Lennon said one song from The Beatles' 'Abbey Road' was unfinished but he really liked a lyric Paul McCartney wrote for the track.
Bob Dylan Stopped Idolizing People After Meeting His Idol
Bob Dylan moved from Minnesota to New York partly because of his idol. He explained that after meeting, he stopped idolizing people.
RELATED PEOPLE
George Harrison Said ‘When We Was Fab’ Uses Chords From 2 of His Beatles Songs
George Harrison revealed that you can hear chords from two of his Beatles songs in his 1987 song, 'When We Was Fab.'
Lady Gaga Hates Her Song ‘Telephone’ Due to Its ‘Stressful’ Production
Lady Gaga and Beyoncé haven't teamed up since 'Telephone' and it's likely because the production was so stressful.
Freddie Mercury’s 1st Dentist Appointment in 15 Years Forced Queen to Turn Down a Gig That His Musical Enemy Got to Play
Here's how Freddie Mercury's dental visit inadvertently gave a Queen gig to the Sex Pistols.
Ringo Starr Once Revealed What Made The Beatles Change Their Sound So Quickly
Ringo Starr once revealed what made the Beatles’ sound develop so rapidly in the 1960s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Theatre world pays tribute after death of Marcello Magni
Tributes have been paid to the actor Marcello Magni whose death at the age of 63 was announced on Sunday by Simon McBurney and Complicité, the theatre company they co-founded almost 40 years ago. McBurney said he was “utterly bereft” and called Magni “my brother, my comrade, compañero, hilarious...
Elvis at Rest
Elvis at Fox Theatre in AtlantaFox Theatre Archives. Elvis with The JordanairesHugh Jarrett Collections. "Elvis at Three," by Rev. Howard FinsterAtlanta High Museum of Art. Sitting on a porch in rural Pennville, Georgia during a frightening summer thunderstorm, Reverend Howard Finster spoke about Elvis Presley. The visionary preacher and world-renowned folk artist who often spoke in parables said that while Elvis was dead “his soul is not at rest. His mission on earth wasn’t completed.”
Drake Milligan Releases Album of Songs Written During His ‘Time in Nashville’ Following ‘AGT’ Run
The country music world has a new star in the works with Drake Milligan. The young singer-songwriter finished in third place in this year’s season of America’s Got Talent. But he has a lot more than that to celebrate. This week also saw the release of his first full-length studio album, Dallas/Fort Worth.
EW.com
Florence Welch fan throws fake severed hand on stage during concert: 'I get the most beautiful gifts'
Let's all give a round of applause for the Florence + the Machine fan who decided to give Florence Welch an extra handy present. The magical frontwoman, who embarked on the North American leg of her Dance Fever tour earlier this month, shared her delightful reaction to the fake severed hand someone threw on stage during her recent concert in a TikTok post on Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
John Lennon Knew 1 of Buddy Holly’s Songs ‘Backwards’
John Lennon said he was more familiar with songs by Buddy Holly and other early rock 'n' roll artists than he was with The Beatles' material.
David Bowie is honoured with an 'icon' stone on London's Music Walk of Fame six years after his shock death
David Bowie was honoured with a paving stone on the London Music Walk of Fame on Thursday. The pioneering musician, joins the likes of The Who, Amy Winehouse, Madness and Soul II Soul on the cultural attraction trail in the city's famed Camden Town area. The singer died from cancer...
From Elvis to Little Richard: 5 of the Best Rock Songs of the ’50s
It’s the middle of the century: Walt Disney has just released Cinderella, millions of people watched Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation, and the U.S. Supreme court ruled on the landmark case Brown v. Board of Education. But what of the music world? Where was it heading? We’re glad you asked.
Canal+ Seals Pre-Sales Deal on French Musical Short at Cartoon Forum Pitching Event
French animation studio Parmi Les Lucioles has sealed a pre-sales deal with Canal+ for its 26-minute TV special pitched at this week’s Cartoon Forum in Toulouse, southern France. “Gouti’s Great Journey,” by writer-director Benedicte Galup (“Kirikou and the Wild Beasts,” “Adama”) is an adaptation of the comic book “Le Grand Voyage de Gouti” by Michel Bussi and Peggy Nille published by Langue au chat. The film tells the story of the Agoutis, a family of small rodents who live in harmony on a dream island untouched by humans. But one day, their island is devastated by a violent storm and the family is...
Comments / 0