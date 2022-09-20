ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The rise and fall of Phantom of the Opera

After 35 years and more than 13,000 performances, The Phantom of the Opera will close next February as the longest-running show in Broadway history. Here's everything you need to know:. What is 'The Phantom of the Opera' about?. The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical — based on Gaston Leroux's 1910 novel...
The Guardian

Theatre world pays tribute after death of Marcello Magni

Tributes have been paid to the actor Marcello Magni whose death at the age of 63 was announced on Sunday by Simon McBurney and Complicité, the theatre company they co-founded almost 40 years ago. McBurney said he was “utterly bereft” and called Magni “my brother, my comrade, compañero, hilarious...
Doc Lawrence

Elvis at Rest

Elvis at Fox Theatre in AtlantaFox Theatre Archives. Elvis with The JordanairesHugh Jarrett Collections. "Elvis at Three," by Rev. Howard FinsterAtlanta High Museum of Art. Sitting on a porch in rural Pennville, Georgia during a frightening summer thunderstorm, Reverend Howard Finster spoke about Elvis Presley. The visionary preacher and world-renowned folk artist who often spoke in parables said that while Elvis was dead “his soul is not at rest. His mission on earth wasn’t completed.”
EW.com

Florence Welch fan throws fake severed hand on stage during concert: 'I get the most beautiful gifts'

Let's all give a round of applause for the Florence + the Machine fan who decided to give Florence Welch an extra handy present. The magical frontwoman, who embarked on the North American leg of her Dance Fever tour earlier this month, shared her delightful reaction to the fake severed hand someone threw on stage during her recent concert in a TikTok post on Tuesday.
Variety

Canal+ Seals Pre-Sales Deal on French Musical Short at Cartoon Forum Pitching Event

French animation studio Parmi Les Lucioles has sealed a pre-sales deal with Canal+ for its 26-minute TV special pitched at this week’s Cartoon Forum in Toulouse, southern France. “Gouti’s Great Journey,” by writer-director Benedicte Galup (“Kirikou and the Wild Beasts,” “Adama”) is an adaptation of the comic book “Le Grand Voyage de Gouti” by Michel Bussi and Peggy Nille published by Langue au chat. The film tells the story of the Agoutis, a family of small rodents who live in harmony on a dream island untouched by humans. But one day, their island is devastated by a violent storm and the family is...
