Los Angeles, CA

FOX 5 San Diego

Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in downtown L.A.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department pursued a vehicle that was believed to be stolen in Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon. The pursuit began at low speeds as the driver obeyed traffic laws, stopping at red lights and stop signs with as many as eight Sheriff’s Department vehicles following close behind. Abruptly, the driver began to […]
foxla.com

LAPD searching for downtown LA hit-and-run driver

LOS ANGELES - The search is on for a hit-and-run driver who left a woman seriously hurt in downtown Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of San Pedro Street and 9th Street at about 8 p.m. on September 8. A 46-year-old woman was crossing the street when a light-colored sedan ran her over.
KTLA

1 dead in eight-vehicle pileup on 105 freeway

Emergency crews responded to the scene of an eight-vehicle crash on the 105 freeway in South Los Angeles Thursday morning. One person was killed while six others were injured, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The crash happened along the eastbound lanes of the 105 freeway near the 110 freeway interchange around 7:30 a.m. […]
foxla.com

Police chase: Suspect on the run after high speed pursuit through Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is in pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle near downtown Los Angeles Wednesday evening. Reports of the chase came in around 5 p.m. Wednesday, after deputies had been following the driver in the Huntington Park area. The driver had gotten stuck in traffic several times early in the chase, limiting their speed.
Key News Network

2 Victims Found Shot in Bullet Riddled SUV

Westmont, Los Angeles County, CA: Two unknown victims were found shot in a bullet riddled SUV at approximately 10:51 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the unincorporated community of Westmont in Los Angeles County. Los Angeles County Fire and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the location after multiple reports...
foxla.com

Man arrested after racially-motivated attack: Westminster PD

WESTMINSTER, Calif. - A 36-year-old man is behind bars after he threw a cup of gasoline on another man and tried to set him on fire in what authorities say was a racially-motivated attack in Westminster. On Wednesday at 11:45 a.m., officers with the Westminster Police Department were called to...
2urbangirls.com

South LA shooting leaves two injured

LOS ANGELES – Two people are in the hospital Wednesday after being shot in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood in South Los Angeles. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 10:50 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of West 113th Street and South Normandie Avenue west of Western Avenue regarding multiple shots fired calls and they found the two victims suffering from gunshots wounds inside an SUV.
foxla.com

Sherman Oaks homeless crisis: LAPD arrests man caught on video throwing bag of poop

LOS ANGELES - Business owners in Sherman Oaks are getting help from police after a viral video showed a homeless man throwing feces at an SUV and defecating on the street. Two days after FOX 11 News shed light on the homeless crisis affecting Sherman Oaks business owners, LAPD officers arrested the homeless man who was caught on video throwing a bag of his own feces onto business owner Paul Scrivano’s SUV.
foxla.com

Video: Armed robber holds up Pico-Union convenience store

LOS ANGELES - Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department hope someone will come forward with information that will lead to the arrest of the man seen on surveillance video robbing a convenience store in the Pico-Union area. LAPD investigators said on Sept. 13 around 1:05 a.m., the suspect walked...
CBS LA

Sheriff's report: 2 died, several arrested for serious crimes at the Nocturnal Wonderland festival

Two people died and several arrests made at the Nocturnal Wonderland festival last weekend at the Glen Helen Amphitheater, authorities confirmed Thursday.During the four-day electronic music festival, at least 11 people had to be medically evaluated and taken to local hospitals for further treatment. Of those hospitalized, two people died, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. It's unclear at this time if one of those people who died includes 27-year-old Eli Gillespie-Rodriguez of Montebello, whose mother came forward to demand answers."I don't want anybody else's mothers to suffer," she said Monday.Both deaths are under investigation, and authorities did...
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway [Rancho Cucamonga, CA]

41-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dead after a Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway near Rancho Cucamonga. The incident happened on September 17th, just before 11:30 p.m., near the area of Rancho Cucamonga, involving a Harley Davidson motorcycle, a Lexus sedan, and a Chevrolet sedan. According to California Highway Patrol, the 41-year-old motorcyclist was...
