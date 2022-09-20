Read full article on original website
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Hit and Run leaves woman on life support in downtown LA.Gloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It BackfiresAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Homeless Man Caught on Camera Throwing His Own Feces on Business Owner's CarBriana B.Los Angeles, CA
Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in downtown L.A.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department pursued a vehicle that was believed to be stolen in Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon. The pursuit began at low speeds as the driver obeyed traffic laws, stopping at red lights and stop signs with as many as eight Sheriff’s Department vehicles following close behind. Abruptly, the driver began to […]
Teen charged for fatally shooting another teen in Oxnard
A 15-year-old teenage boy from Oxnard has been charged with the murder of another 14-year-old boy after reportedly shooting the victim while he was standing near a bus stop in Oxnard. The post Teen charged for fatally shooting another teen in Oxnard appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
foxla.com
LAPD searching for downtown LA hit-and-run driver
LOS ANGELES - The search is on for a hit-and-run driver who left a woman seriously hurt in downtown Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of San Pedro Street and 9th Street at about 8 p.m. on September 8. A 46-year-old woman was crossing the street when a light-colored sedan ran her over.
1 dead in eight-vehicle pileup on 105 freeway
Emergency crews responded to the scene of an eight-vehicle crash on the 105 freeway in South Los Angeles Thursday morning. One person was killed while six others were injured, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The crash happened along the eastbound lanes of the 105 freeway near the 110 freeway interchange around 7:30 a.m. […]
foxla.com
Police chase: Suspect on the run after high speed pursuit through Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is in pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle near downtown Los Angeles Wednesday evening. Reports of the chase came in around 5 p.m. Wednesday, after deputies had been following the driver in the Huntington Park area. The driver had gotten stuck in traffic several times early in the chase, limiting their speed.
2 Victims Found Shot in Bullet Riddled SUV
Westmont, Los Angeles County, CA: Two unknown victims were found shot in a bullet riddled SUV at approximately 10:51 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the unincorporated community of Westmont in Los Angeles County. Los Angeles County Fire and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the location after multiple reports...
foxla.com
Man arrested after racially-motivated attack: Westminster PD
WESTMINSTER, Calif. - A 36-year-old man is behind bars after he threw a cup of gasoline on another man and tried to set him on fire in what authorities say was a racially-motivated attack in Westminster. On Wednesday at 11:45 a.m., officers with the Westminster Police Department were called to...
2urbangirls.com
South LA shooting leaves two injured
LOS ANGELES – Two people are in the hospital Wednesday after being shot in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood in South Los Angeles. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 10:50 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of West 113th Street and South Normandie Avenue west of Western Avenue regarding multiple shots fired calls and they found the two victims suffering from gunshots wounds inside an SUV.
foxla.com
Sherman Oaks homeless crisis: LAPD arrests man caught on video throwing bag of poop
LOS ANGELES - Business owners in Sherman Oaks are getting help from police after a viral video showed a homeless man throwing feces at an SUV and defecating on the street. Two days after FOX 11 News shed light on the homeless crisis affecting Sherman Oaks business owners, LAPD officers arrested the homeless man who was caught on video throwing a bag of his own feces onto business owner Paul Scrivano’s SUV.
Two People Shot in South Los Angeles
Two people are in the hospital Wednesday after being shot in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood in South Los Angeles.
Beverly Hills smash-and-grab robbery: 3 suspects arrested in $5 million jewelry heist
Three suspects were arrested this week in connection with a brazen smash-and-grab robbery where $5 million worth of jewelry was stolen from a high-end Beverly Hills store earlier this year, police said.
fox10phoenix.com
LIVE: LAPD in pursuit of stolen vehicle near South LA
LOS ANGELES - Police are in pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle near South Los Angeles. The suspect is believed to be armed with a gun.
foxla.com
Video: Armed robber holds up Pico-Union convenience store
LOS ANGELES - Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department hope someone will come forward with information that will lead to the arrest of the man seen on surveillance video robbing a convenience store in the Pico-Union area. LAPD investigators said on Sept. 13 around 1:05 a.m., the suspect walked...
foxla.com
Police pursue carjacking suspect through LA
The Los Angeles Police Department is in pursuit of a carcjacking suspect. The driver has run through red lights to evade officers.
Sheriff's report: 2 died, several arrested for serious crimes at the Nocturnal Wonderland festival
Two people died and several arrests made at the Nocturnal Wonderland festival last weekend at the Glen Helen Amphitheater, authorities confirmed Thursday.During the four-day electronic music festival, at least 11 people had to be medically evaluated and taken to local hospitals for further treatment. Of those hospitalized, two people died, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. It's unclear at this time if one of those people who died includes 27-year-old Eli Gillespie-Rodriguez of Montebello, whose mother came forward to demand answers."I don't want anybody else's mothers to suffer," she said Monday.Both deaths are under investigation, and authorities did...
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway [Rancho Cucamonga, CA]
41-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dead after a Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway near Rancho Cucamonga. The incident happened on September 17th, just before 11:30 p.m., near the area of Rancho Cucamonga, involving a Harley Davidson motorcycle, a Lexus sedan, and a Chevrolet sedan. According to California Highway Patrol, the 41-year-old motorcyclist was...
newsantaana.com
Anaheim dog-beating suspect turns himself into the police and is facing felony charges
Dog-beating suspect Albert Abad Jr. has turned himself in to Anaheim PD. Detectives are following up on the location of the dog seen in the video above. The dog has yet to be recovered. Anaheim Police detectives have obtained a felony arrest warrant for a 33-year-old Anaheim resident in connection...
Arrest warrant issued for man seen in video hitting dog in Anaheim apartment hallway
The Anaheim Police Department has obtained a felony arrest warrant for the man seen in a viral video hitting and kicking a dog in the hallway of an Anaheim apartment complex. The man, identified as 33-year-old Albert Frank Abad Jr., is wanted on felony charges for animal cruelty. Abad was identified by police earlier this week, […]
L.A. Weekly
Kayin Hall Killed in Motorcycle Crash near Sawtelle Boulevard [Los Angeles, CA]
18-Year-Old Rider Kayin Hall Dead after Crash on 405 Freeway On-Ramp. The incident happened on September 19th, in the southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway. According to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, the victim is identified as 18-year-old Kayin Hall of Arcadia. No other information was provided in...
