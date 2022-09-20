Read full article on original website
Three famed NHL defensemen retire on same day
The NHL saw three remarkable defensemen retire on Tuesday. That would be Zdeno Chára (45), Keith Yandle (36), and PK Subban (33). Chára (who played with the New York Islanders last season, but signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Boston Bruins) and Subban (who was with the New Jersey Devils last season) are both past winners of the James Norris Memorial Trophy as the league’s top defenseman, in 2009 and 2013 respectively, while Yandle (who was with the Philadelphia Flyers last season) is the current holder of the NHL iron man record with 989 consecutive games played. Here’s how those players announced their retirements:
Why Dylan Larkin was confused the first time he got a call from Detroit Red Wings' Derek Lalonde
TRAVERSE CITY — Nicknames in hockey tend to revolve around a player's proper name, but every now and then, a unique one comes along. Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin (called "Larks" by teammates) laughed Thursday after the first day of training camp when asked if he knew why new head coach Derek Lalonde goes by "Newsy," admitting to an awkward interaction.
New York Rangers announce 2022-23 Training Camp roster and schedule
New York Rangers Training Camp for the 2022-23 season will commence on Wednesday beginning with player medicals. Head coach Gerard Gallant will really get things going with his first press conference of the season scheduled for 3 PM ET. The team announced that they have invited 66 players to attend...
New York Rangers not much left to show from Ryan McDonagh trade
On February 26th, 2018 the New York Rangers traded captain Ryan McDonagh and JT Miller to the Tampa Bay Lightning. In exchange, they received Libor Hajek, Brett Howden, Vladislav Nemestnikov, 2018 1st round pick (Nils Lundkvist), and a conditional second round pick (Karl Henriksson). Namestnikov was traded in 2019 to...
Projecting Tyler Bertuzzi’s New Red Wings Contract
While a contract extension for Dylan Larkin may be the top priority for Steve Yzerman and the Detroit Red Wings, Tyler Bertuzzi’s new deal isn’t far behind. Bertuzzi is about to enter the final year of his contract and can sign an extension at any point. His current deal pays him $5.25 million this season, and has a cap hit of $4.75 million. Like Larkin, he’s due for a raise – but for how much? Let’s dive in and find out.
Sebastian Cossa ready for Red Wings' next challenge. He'll determine where.
If all goes according to plan, the 19-year-old will eventually be the Red Wings’ starting goalie. For now, he remains their goalie of the future.
Ken Holland speaks ahead of Edmonton Oilers training camp
Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland met with the media Wednesday ahead of training camp opening up. Holland had a few housekeeping items to catch up on, mainly:. Cody Ceci is expected to miss the first few days of training camp with a hamstring strain. This was part of the reason the Oilers brought in Jason Demers on a pro tryout.
Three Storylines to Watch At Predators Training Camp
The 2022-2023 Nashville Predators report for day one of training camp this morning at Bridgestone Arena. While the first day of camp involves player physicals and team meetings, it also marks the beginning of roster speculation and player analysis around Smashville. Here are three of the biggest storylines that will be unfolding at training camp this year.
Flyers’ DeAngelo, Anisimov ready to work at Camp Tortorella
‘Camp Tortorella’ has begun. After a day of heavy skating with no pucks involved, players spoke to the media about their first taste of the 2022 Philadelphia Flyers Training Camp. Tony DeAngelo. Tony DeAngelo was the big acquisition in the offseason. With Ryan Ellis likely to miss the entire...
NHL
Coyotes Sign Hayton to Two-Year Contract
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton to a two-year contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed. "We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract," said Armstrong. "Barrett is a...
Rangers Roundup: Camp scrimmages begin, Kid Line reunited, and more
The New York Rangers have decided to reunite the Kid Line as camp officially opened on Wednesday to get all medicals completed for their 66 invites. However, the real action begins today with their first of several scrimmages broken up by groups. Here’s a breakdown of what’s planned for today:...
NHL
Identity and chemistry key as Red Wings open 2022 Training Camp
The 2022-23 Detroit Red Wings kicked off training camp on Thursday at Centre Ice Arena, marking the first of five days of on-ice and off-ice sessions. Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde, who is overseeing his first-ever NHL camp, said he's pleased with what he saw from his new club.
Here We Go . . .Welcome to the 2022-23 Season
Well, it’s been a few months since we’ve talked a lot about it but here we are – the Rangers training camp is officially opening up this week and the 2022-23 season is about to get underway. With the success the Blueshirts had last season, there’s more aspirations and outright expectations sitting on the Rangers as they hit the ice ready to chase after Lord Stanley’s Cup.
2022-23 NHL team preview: San Jose Sharks
The Sharks, like many declining ex-contenders, struggled to nail down an identity in 2021-22. Sure, the Sharks’ lineup still boasted many of the pieces that helped the team make the playoffs consistently for much of the 2010s, including Logan Couture, Brent Burns, Tomas Hertl (who signed an eight-year extension during the season), Timo Meier, Erik Karlsson, and Marc-Edouard Vlasic. But even with those players still in San Jose, the Sharks missed the playoffs by a whole 20 points last season – and that was before they shipped Burns off to the Carolina Hurricanes in the summer.
Sammy Blais and Vitali Kravtsov to get first crack at Rangers top 6
Sammy Blais is going to get the first crack at playing with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider according to Gerard Gallant. “Sammy is 100%,” he said. “We got good news on him about a month ago. He looks lean. He’s skated, worked out, he’s tired of doing that and he’s ready to play hockey.”
