ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Springfield’s Banned Books Week gives readers greater access to challenged books

By John Paul Schmidt
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bIVxg_0i2qiCWY00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Banned Books Week lasts from Sept. 19-24, and the Springfield-Greene County Library District has created displays and programs to give readers access to banned and challenged books.

Kathleen O’Dell, the community relations director for the library district, said that most of the library branches have displays with books that have been previously or currently banned or challenged.

Missouri law bans books with sexually explicit images from school libraries

O’Dell has previously said that the “Library does not ban books.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p1a12_0i2qiCWY00
Trading cards from the Springfield-Greene County Library District

The libraries are also offering trading cards inspired by the covers of banned or challenged books. The cards were designed by library staff and will be given away to visitors. The cards depict reimagined covers for books such as “The Hate U Give,” “The Bluest Eye,” “Are Your There, God? It’s Me, Margaret,” and “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian.”

The library district has also joined with BookMarx — a downtown Springfield bookseller on East Walnut Street — to form a monthly book club that focuses on books that have been banned or challenged. September’s book is “Dear Martin” by Nic Stone. People 15 and older can join in the discussion, but minors must attend with a parent or guardian.

Book ban efforts surging in 2022, library association says

“In addition to reading and discussing the books themselves, we’ll be talking about other ideas surrounding intellectual freedom and the importance of diverse books, such as how books can serve as mirrors, windows, and sliding glass doors,” wrote Krystal Smith, the reference department manager at the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library, in a press release. “We want our community to be equipped with language and actionable steps to stand up against challenges to intellectual freedom.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

44% of SGF homeless lost homes during COVID, study says

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Connecting Grounds, a religious nonprofit that serves the homeless and those in need in the Springfield area, conducted a study in which they questioned homeless people about their work readiness. For the study, the Connecting Grounds interviewed 204 people, which represents about 10% of the homeless population in Springfield. Nearly 50% […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

What happened in Springfield’s history in the month of September

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – As the month is nearing its end, the history radio program “Sharing Stories of the Crossroads” on 92.3 FM looks back at historical moments in Springfield during the month of September. Host John Sellars spoke with historian David Eslick this week about some upcoming Route 66 tours and some interesting events in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Colony of cats at old homeless camp west of Springfield rescued

After Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott told a KY3 reporter that his deputies were clearing a homeless camp in the woods just west of Springfield a few weeks ago, a woman who had been bringing food to those unsheltered folks (and their cats) approached Leslie Sawyer for help. Sawyer is...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Entertainment
State
Missouri State
Greene County, MO
Government
Springfield, MO
Government
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
County
Greene County, MO
KOLR10 News

The Kitchen, Inc. hosts open house at new O`Reilly Family Campus

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A new emergency shelter is now open to help people in the community transition out of homelessness. The Kitchen hosted an open house at the O’Reilly Family Campus today, where its emergency shelter and family support services building is located. The CEO of The Kitchen Inc., Meleah Spencer, said this was the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

This Missouri town is celebrating title of US population center

KSNF/KODE — The U.S. Census Bureau announced Tuesday that the nation’s new center of population in 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozark Mountains. “If the population of the United States was a little disk, and you distributed the population around it based on where people are living, then this would […]
HARTVILLE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Banned Books Week#Book Club#The Library#Bookmarx
KOLR10 News

AIDS Project of the Ozarks holds 29th annual AIDS walk

SPRINGFIELD, Mo — After three years of not having the annual AIDS walk, the AIDS Project of the Ozarks will be hosting the 29th annual AIDS Walk. APO organized the event to remember those who lost their battle with AIDS while also celebrating the lives of those who are still alive. The event is also […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Security cameras added to North Springfield to curb crime

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Police have installed security cameras on utility poles outside of True Empire nightclub in an effort to curb violence in the area. Springfield City Council paid for the cameras back in 2018. SPD said the purchase was a part of the Zone 1 Blitz. Police said they received a high number […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Mexican Restaurants in Springfield, MO

Springfield, MO, is known for its dining scene and is home to more than 800 restaurants. Dining venues include everything from casual to elegant and American cuisine to seafood restaurants. With so many dining options available, the city is also home to many fabulous Mexican restaurants for those looking for...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
sgfcitizen.org

Letter: New leadership needed to fight rising crime in Springfield

Last year, Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams spoke with KY3. During this interview he insisted the average Springfield resident does not need to worry about their safety and said Springfield has little random violent crime. This statement may come as a surprise to those Springfieldians who have watched the steady...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Ozarks First’s top stories of Summer 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The summer of 2022 was a busy one compared to last summer's. More people came out of their homes post-quarantine to enjoy the particularly hot summer we just experienced, leaving a few stories involving lakes and heat. We also saw a few large court cases finish, update, and begin during the summer.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Walmart Remodeling 41 Stores in Missouri

(KTTS News) – Walmart is investing $240 million to update 41 Missouri stores across the state. The store renovations will expand shopping options by offering pick-up, delivery, and express deliveries. Stores will also update paint, lighting, mother’s rooms for nursing mothers, and more. Springfield will have four stores...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Money lessons you should teach your kids now

SPRINGFIELD, Mo – A recent survey conducted by GOBankingRates.com found more than one in four Americans have never talked about money with their parents. How can you remedy the communication breakdown and teach your kids about money? Local financial professional Brad Pistole from Trinity Insurance & Financial Services has a guide to help your kids […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KSN News

U.S. center of population now located in Missouri Ozarks

(KSNF/KODE) — The U.S. Census Bureau announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20, that the nation’s new center of population in 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozark Mountains. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will honor the spot with a permanent commemorative survey mark, and the people of Hartville will celebrate […]
HARTVILLE, MO
KYTV

Springfield business owner accused of PPP fraud

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The federal government is suing a southwest Missouri business owner over using PPP funds in the pandemic. Federal authorities accuse John Michael Felts of using money to help businesses during the pandemic for personal home improvements. Felts is a prominent business owner of familiar restaurants such as Hot Cluckers, Taco Habitat, Bourbon & Beale.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

How CoxHealth’s new Children’s Ambulance can help your kids

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – CoxHealth has unveiled new state-of-the-art care for young patients with its Children’s Ambulance. According to their press release, the previous 40-year-old Children’s transport ambulance will be replaced with this newer model equipped with the latest technology to serve even the youngest of patients. “The Children’s transport has played an important role since […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy