Shooting suspect arrested near Austin, awaiting extradition to Nueces County
According to CCPD, US Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force followed up on a Crime Stoppers Tip, leading them to Joshua Lomas's whereabouts.
Midnight crash near Robstown kills Valley man
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Harlingen man died Thursday morning after crashing his car south of Robstown. DPS officers said they believe Marco Antonio Tabasco was speeding on Hwy. 77 at around 12:15 a.m. and drove off the road. Trying to get back onto the highway, he overcorrected his Honda Civic and was sent into a skid into a construction site.
West Oso ISD elementary school put on lockdown during police chase with car theft suspect
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — JFK Elementary in West Oso ISD was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning for reports of a car theft suspect near the campus, according to officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department. The suspect was eventually caught on Rocklawn Dr. and Columbia St., with just a...
Bee County sheriff concerned about drugs packaged to attract children
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Bee County sheriff is worried about drugs being packaged to look enticing to children. A social media post from the Bee County Sheriff's Office said officials confiscated drugs, weapons and money from a home just north of Beeville during a Wednesday drug bust. Some...
cw39.com
Wanted Texas man caught with bottle of ‘fake pee’
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man with an active warrant out of Kleberg County for smuggling persons was arrested after making a 911 and hanging up. On Saturday, Joseph Edward Finch, 46, called 911 and hung up, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival to a resident on Boca Chica Boulevard, deputies were waived down by Finch who told authorities he made the call to request a welfare check on his wife.
Corpus Christi murder suspect awaits transport back to Nueces County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Law enforcement found a murder suspect allegedly involved in a June shooting that left one person dead. Around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022, officers were called to the 9800 block of Redbud Drive for a shooting, according to Corpus Christi police. When officers...
Texas State Troopers investigating a fatal single-vehicle car accident on US-77
23-year-old Marco Antonio Tabasco from Harlingen was ejected from the car and died at the scene, officials said.
Man hit by car in restaurant parking lot near Ray High School
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was hospitalized after he was hit by a car in a restaurant parking lot on South Staples Street near Ray High School. It happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday night. The incident also took place near Ray High School's Homecoming Parade celebration. According to...
Dashcam catches head-on crash with wrong-way driver on Holly Road
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — EDITOR'S NOTE: The crash video in this story may be difficult for some to watch. James Soliz was driving down Holly Road on Saturday night when he saw headlights approaching him. "My first instinct was to just tell them so I held down the horn,"...
A towering exercise: CCFD trains in high-angle rescues
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS gave a Corpus Christi firefighter a GoPro camera to wear as he climbed up the water tower at the city's O.N. Stevens Water Treatment Plant in Calallen. He was taking part in a high-angle rescue training exercise. Training that could end up saving lives.
Coastal Bend not immune to state's fentanyl overdose crisis
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott is taking new measures to stop drugs from crossing our borders in response to the growing fentanyl epidemic, classifying cartels as terrorist. There has been a reported 89-percent increase in fentanyl related deaths in Texas. Fentanyl is something that has been around...
Family honors man who died in Padre Island car crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 21 year old man passed away in a car accident a year ago on Whitecap Boulevard. Today, his family hosted an event to celebrate the young man's life. The event, "Colton's Cars for Life Meet and Car Run," was held at Hardknocks Sports Bar...
portasouthjetty.com
Coast Guard continues to investigate fatal boat collision
The U.S. Coast Guard is continuing to investigate a fatal collision of two boats that happened Saturday, Sept. 10, in the Aransas Pass. Long-time Port Aransas fishing guide Capt. Gary Cooper, 69, died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision. A cause for the incident has not yet been determined and no citations have been issued. The investigation […]
Flour Bluff High School student arrested for making terroristic threat, school officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Flour Bluff High School student was arrested Thursday morning after officials said they made a terroristic threat toward the district, according to a letter sent to parents from Flour Bluff administration. The letter said administrators learned Thursday morning about the threat, which was made...
Man's best friend or inconsiderate taco thief?
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We all know it is hard to resist a good breakfast taco. And dog owners also know you probably shouldn't leave one unattended near your pup. One Corpus Christi family found that out the hard way. They thought they left their precious breakfast taco out of reach, but one pup was determined to find it.
Could downtown Corpus Christi be getting a new parking garage?
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Talks of a new parking garage are in the works for the downtown Corpus Christi area. The exact location of the garage is still undecided, but it is projected to be a $17 million project. According to Alyssa Barrera-Mason, Director of the Downtown Management District, the demand for parking has gone up 11 percent post COVID.
Public input wanted for proposed Corpus Christi Tesla plant
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County is trying to add incentive for Tesla to pick a site near Robstown for a lithium plant. The county is looking for public input in a reinvestment zone to better attract the car maker. "We are supporting Robstown," said Nueces County Judge Barbara...
Brush and bulky item pickup begins Wednesday in Flour Bluff
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have brush or bulky items you need to get rid of, the City of Corpus Christi will allow residents to put those items on the curb beginning Wednesday in Flour Bluff. After Flour Bluff, the City will move through the city in the...
Fire crews quickly contain natural gas fire near Bishop Monday afternoon
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A natural gas explosion kept numerous fire crews busy near Bishop earlier Monday. The explosion took place near County Road 67 and County Road 10 near Chapman Ranch. Firefighters from Flour Bluff and Corpus Christi helped out crews from both Annaville and Nueces County ESD...
