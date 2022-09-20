ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KIII 3News

Midnight crash near Robstown kills Valley man

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Harlingen man died Thursday morning after crashing his car south of Robstown. DPS officers said they believe Marco Antonio Tabasco was speeding on Hwy. 77 at around 12:15 a.m. and drove off the road. Trying to get back onto the highway, he overcorrected his Honda Civic and was sent into a skid into a construction site.
ROBSTOWN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
cw39.com

Wanted Texas man caught with bottle of ‘fake pee’

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man with an active warrant out of Kleberg County for smuggling persons was arrested after making a 911 and hanging up. On Saturday, Joseph Edward Finch, 46, called 911 and hung up, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival to a resident on Boca Chica Boulevard, deputies were waived down by Finch who told authorities he made the call to request a welfare check on his wife.
KLEBERG COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Homicide Detectives#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
portasouthjetty.com

Coast Guard continues to investigate fatal boat collision

The U.S. Coast Guard is continuing to investigate a fatal collision of two boats that happened Saturday, Sept. 10, in the Aransas Pass. Long-time Port Aransas fishing guide Capt. Gary Cooper, 69, died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision. A cause for the incident has not yet been determined and no citations have been issued. The investigation […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KIII 3News

Man's best friend or inconsiderate taco thief?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We all know it is hard to resist a good breakfast taco. And dog owners also know you probably shouldn't leave one unattended near your pup. One Corpus Christi family found that out the hard way. They thought they left their precious breakfast taco out of reach, but one pup was determined to find it.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Could downtown Corpus Christi be getting a new parking garage?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Talks of a new parking garage are in the works for the downtown Corpus Christi area. The exact location of the garage is still undecided, but it is projected to be a $17 million project. According to Alyssa Barrera-Mason, Director of the Downtown Management District, the demand for parking has gone up 11 percent post COVID.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy