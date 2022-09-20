ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

CW33 NewsFix

What to expect from Plano Balloon Festival this weekend

DALLAS (KDAF) — The fall season is starting off with a bang in North Texas as the 2022 Plano Balloon Festival will take flight starting Thursday, September 22, and ending on Sunday, Sep. 25. This will be the 41st year of ballooning in Plano and Collin County, according to...
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Reunion Tower is dimming its lights to protect migrating birds

DALLAS - Reunion Tower's iconic lights will not be as bright for the next few weeks. The tower is dimming its lights by 50 percent from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Sept. 20 to Oct. 10 to protect birds migrating south through North Texas. Lights, like the ones on...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Twice the Ice

These giant stand-alone ice machines dispense large bags of ice lickety-split. You can use plastic if you don't have cash on you. And if you have only a $20 bill and you really need a bag of ice (and the card reader is down, which is apt to happen with outdoor machines), it gives change in dollar coins. We got a 1979 Susan B. Anthony along with 17 other coin dollars the other day. Who knew ice change could trigger a coin collecting hobby? Also, the machine plays Vanilla Ice's "Ice Ice Baby'' as it bags and dispenses your ice. Who knew getting ice could make you dance? Lastly — yeah, there's more — it's really good ice. The machines use carbon filtration and reverse osmosis, which is getting way over our heads, but, regardless, all the filtering renders a crunchier crunch and no weird flavor to mess up our margaritas.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Homeless Claim Dallas is a Destination City

Talk to a homeless person from Texas for any amount of time, and one will quickly learn Dallas has a reputation as a destination city for vagrants. Several recently told The Dallas Express that from Garland to Galveston, the homeless know Dallas is a place with little public harassment, a passive police department, and city officials tolerant of panhandling.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

2 North Texas restaurants make New York Times top 50 list

DALLAS — The New York Times published its list of the "50 best restaurants in America," and two of those are located in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Three spots in Texas made the list, but here locally, Sister, an Italian-inspired restaurant on Lower Greenville, and Smoke’N Ash B.B.Q., a barbecue joint in Arlington, were among those honored by the NYT.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas pop-up store Thrift Studio transforms lives through design

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - If you're looking for high-end furniture and home décor at a big discount, Thrift Studio in Dallas will likely have what you're looking for – and you can shop guilt free. Every dollar you spend helps a family in need. "Our entire goal is to transform lives through design," said Ashley Sharp, the executive director of Dwell with Dignity, a nonprofit that works with families getting back on their feet after experiencing homelessness. All proceeds from Thrift Studio during its pop-up run in the Design District, go toward Dwell with Dignity. "I was just walking around, and I'm like, 'Oh...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Neighbors Fight Warehouse Zoning Plan

Warehouses going up all around North Texas bring jobs and property tax money for cities that approve them. North Texas is a booming distribution hub for the nation. But some homeowners in some places oppose the hulking neighbors. The Capella Park neighborhood in far Southwest Dallas near Spur 408 and...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Preston Hollow Show House Tour Shortened After Neighborhood Dispute

Step inside 9250 Meadowbrook Drive and be prepared to be impressed. The Preston Hollow mansion is the site of this year’s Kips Bay Decorator Show House in Dallas. Designers and architects get two months to transform a home before it opens to the public for tour and raises money for charity.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Frisco's first-ever Pride celebration coming for free in October

FRISCO, Texas — The city of Frisco is getting ready to throw their first-ever Pride event for the LGBTQIA+ community. The Inaugural Pride Frisco event will be a family-friendly block party happening on Saturday, October 8th. The party's planned to run at Grace Avenue United Methodist Church from 12-4 p.m.
FRISCO, TX
Local Profile

Texans Love H-E-B For These 4 Good Reasons

One of the great obsessions that Texans hold dear is a grocery store called HEB. The San-Antonio-based supermarket chain encompasses over 340 locations across the state of Texas and brings in droves of loyal customers. The company consistently lives up to its motto: “Here Everything’s Better.”. But not...
PLANO, TX
cravedfw

Best Burgers in Dallas 2022

We have compiled what we think are the better burs in Dallas. There is a list for chef burgers and FW burgers listed at the bottom of the article today. So many burgers were consumed that we decided to break the list apart in a few categories to keep it all fair.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Photo Dump (9/21/22)

Sometimes I walk a mile and take a dozen photos. Sometimes I walk a dozen miles and take one photo. This weekend was more of the latter than the former. I walked 17 miles on Saturday—“why?” is sort of the why—and I think I took one photo of the dam at White Rock and that was about it. I was connected with my surroundings, but I didn’t really feel the need to document. Or maybe I just didn’t see anything worth storing anywhere other than my brain. It happens. It can be better when it does.
DALLAS, TX
B93

Shocking Video Of 18 Wheeler That Flew Off An Overpass In Dallas And Burst Into Flames

Imagine sitting at a red light near an overpass waiting patiently for it to turn green to proceed through the intersection and go on about your day. This was the case for some innocent bystanders in their vehicles waiting for their light to turn green at an intersection in Allen, TX on Tuesday. Then the unthinkable happens, something that looked like it was out of a movie rather than real life happening right before your very eyes.
ALLEN, TX
Dallas Observer

Jimmy's Food Store

Jimmy's, of course, is more than a sandwich shop. It's a small grocery store that sells Italian wines, cheeses, snacks and olive oils that's also a full deli selling house-made sausages, sauces, pizzas, lasagnas and meatballs. There is even a wine-tasting room in the back. The freshly prepared sandwiches, such as the Italian sub, muffuletta, Calabrese and Italian beef, are unmatched in Dallas. Seating is limited, lines can be long, and parking is always a challenge, but nothing this good is easy.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

