Crain's Detroit Business
Michigan taps cannabis industry for suggestions amid market saturation
Michigan cannabis operators' face shrinking margins amid falling wholesale flower prices and a glut of supply — and the state's regulatory agency wants to figure out how to help.
Crain's Detroit Business
Without additional funding, increase in fair market rents might make minimal difference in Michigan
It's so hard to find subsidized housing in Michigan that the state Housing Development Authority had already gotten permission to pay 120 percent of a federal figure for fair market rents here — and sometimes that still wasn't enough.
outliermedia.org
Speculators could benefit from new tax foreclosure rules
The Michigan Supreme Court ruled in 2020 that municipalities cannot profit from tax foreclosure. Going forward, any proceeds from foreclosure auctions must be given to the previous owner. That’s been a big relief to families that struggled financially during the pandemic, fell behind on their property taxes and were at...
Crain's Detroit Business
MDOT partners with Electreon to develop larger wireless in-road EV charging system
The Michigan Department of Transportation and Israeli startup Electreon are partnering to develop the nation's first scalable wireless public in-road charging network for electric vehicles. Under the five-year agreement, MDOT and Electreon will research the cost and benefit of large-scale electrification of the transportation sector, according to a news release...
4 hints that Michigan’s real estate market could be cooling
Michigan’s housing market typically heats up in the summer and slows in the winter. But there are a few indicators Michigan’s market is cooling quicker than normal this year. Inflation and rising interest rates are cooling off a buzzing real estate market nationwide – and Michigan is no exception.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Want to work for a nonprofit? More than 100 jobs available at nonprofit career expo in Metro Detroit
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Fifteen agencies will be offering 100+ jobs at a nonprofit career expo in West Bloomfield Township on Wednesday. Gesher Human Services, The J Detroit, and Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit are co-sponsoring the career expo. The expo is scheduled for Wednesday (Sept. 21) from...
Crain's Detroit Business
Chinese EV battery maker plans to build plant in West Michigan
A Chinese electric vehicle battery maker wants to build a multibillion-dollar plant in West Michigan, officials confirmed Wednesday, saying an announcement is expected within days. The yet-to-be-constructed factory would be located near Big Rapids, about 50 miles north of Grand Rapids. The Detroit News first reported the plan late Tuesday....
dbusiness.com
Divergent Capital in Southfield Closes on $18.8M in Multifamily Properties, Plans $100M Overall
Divergent Capital Partners, a real estate investment fund in Southfield, has closed on the acquisition of eight multi-tenant real estate properties in metro Detroit, valued at approximately $18.8 million. “This is an incredibly important first step in the development of Divergent Capital’s portfolio of real estate holdings,” says Travis Bronik,...
fox2detroit.com
Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
Fall into the new season with autumn-themed fests, or try new tastes at food fairs happening this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Funky Ferndale Art Fair. Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25. 200 West Nine Mile. Artists and authors will be...
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, three cities in Michigan were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
WILX-TV
Of Heumann Interest: Ann Emmerich’s family broadcasting ties
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Of Heumann Interest story is a little different. It’s not a sports story, but the story of one family that produced two notable Michigan broadcasters. When I was a kid in Detroit, one of my broadcast idols was a man named Jerry...
Tv20detroit.com
Spot the signs: Counterfeit bills showing up across metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — Would you know what to do if you were handed a counterfeit bill? Would you even recognize what it looks like?. As it turns out, counterfeit bills are showing up more and more frequently across metro Detroit and law enforcement is sounding the alarm. Irene Huddleston is...
WLUC
MSHDA launches program to increase attainable housing stock
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) launched a new program Tuesday to address the lack of attainable housing and other housing challenges amplified by the pandemic. The Missing Middle Housing Program will utilize federal resources allocated under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to...
The Oakland Press
Novelis opens $35M automotive customer solution center in Novi
Novelis Inc., a world leader in rolled aluminum and recycling, has opened a customer solution center for the metro Detroit automotive market. The $35 million facility is part of the Atlanta-based company’s global network of centers designed for the development and adoption of aluminum solutions in partnership with automakers and Tier 1 suppliers, according to a press release.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Restaurant Named One of the Top 50 in America
Michigan has some fantastic restaurants. I really believe the Mitten has some gems that are often overlooked, but maybe part of their charm is that they are hidden diamonds in the rough. Now, the New York Times has released its annual list of the best restaurants in America. One Michigan...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Severe weather window today in Metro Detroit: When to expect storms, biggest threats
We’re tracking the potential for strong to severe storms this afternoon in Metro Detroit. On the last full day of summer in Michigan, storms are expected, and some could pack a serious punch. Here’s what 4Warn Weather meteorologist Brandon Roux is tracking:. ⛈️ Tracking severe weather risk today...
michiganchronicle.com
A Detroiter’s Guide to Navigating Cannabis Law
Whether you are an avid marijuana user, involved in the agricultural growth and retail industry or simply interested in following policy reforms, Detroiters should be better informed on how to safely navigate the consumption and sales business of the growing cannabis industry. Cannabis law experts spoke to the Michigan Chronicle...
Crain's Detroit Business
Michigan to study feasibility of nuclear energy as coal-fired power plants close
LANSING — Michigan will spend $250,000 to hire an outside consulting company to study the feasibility of nuclear energy amid lawmakers' concerns that the state is not adequately prepared for the transition away from coal-fired power plants to natural gas and renewables.
Detroit News
Severe thunderstorm watch for Metro Detroit, southeast Michigan
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for most of southeast Michigan until 1 p.m. Wednesday. Southeast wind gusts may reach speeds of 60 mph and cause damage, the National Weather Service warns. Other hazards include one-inch hail, excessive lightning and heavy rainfall. The NWS encourages people to seek shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor of a building immediately.
Cold front headed to metro Detroit, bringing rain, possible temps in the 30s
From highs in the 80s to lows in the 40s, expect some wild temperature swings this week — and maybe some flooding. National Weather Service forecaster Sara Schultz said Monday that this week should start in the low 80s in metro Detroit, but by Wednesday evening, a cold front should sweep in and cool everything off and possibly bring rain, severe thundershowers, and low temperatures in the 40s. ...
