Crain's Detroit Business

Michigan taps cannabis industry for suggestions amid market saturation

Michigan cannabis operators' face shrinking margins amid falling wholesale flower prices and a glut of supply — and the state's regulatory agency wants to figure out how to help. Continue reading. and get the. competitive edge. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart...
MICHIGAN STATE
outliermedia.org

Speculators could benefit from new tax foreclosure rules

The Michigan Supreme Court ruled in 2020 that municipalities cannot profit from tax foreclosure. Going forward, any proceeds from foreclosure auctions must be given to the previous owner. That’s been a big relief to families that struggled financially during the pandemic, fell behind on their property taxes and were at...
DETROIT, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

MDOT partners with Electreon to develop larger wireless in-road EV charging system

The Michigan Department of Transportation and Israeli startup Electreon are partnering to develop the nation's first scalable wireless public in-road charging network for electric vehicles. Under the five-year agreement, MDOT and Electreon will research the cost and benefit of large-scale electrification of the transportation sector, according to a news release...
MICHIGAN STATE
Crain's Detroit Business

Chinese EV battery maker plans to build plant in West Michigan

A Chinese electric vehicle battery maker wants to build a multibillion-dollar plant in West Michigan, officials confirmed Wednesday, saying an announcement is expected within days. The yet-to-be-constructed factory would be located near Big Rapids, about 50 miles north of Grand Rapids. The Detroit News first reported the plan late Tuesday....
BIG RAPIDS, MI
dbusiness.com

Divergent Capital in Southfield Closes on $18.8M in Multifamily Properties, Plans $100M Overall

Divergent Capital Partners, a real estate investment fund in Southfield, has closed on the acquisition of eight multi-tenant real estate properties in metro Detroit, valued at approximately $18.8 million. “This is an incredibly important first step in the development of Divergent Capital’s portfolio of real estate holdings,” says Travis Bronik,...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
fox2detroit.com

Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Fall into the new season with autumn-themed fests, or try new tastes at food fairs happening this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Funky Ferndale Art Fair. Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25. 200 West Nine Mile. Artists and authors will be...
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Of Heumann Interest: Ann Emmerich’s family broadcasting ties

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Of Heumann Interest story is a little different. It’s not a sports story, but the story of one family that produced two notable Michigan broadcasters. When I was a kid in Detroit, one of my broadcast idols was a man named Jerry...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Spot the signs: Counterfeit bills showing up across metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Would you know what to do if you were handed a counterfeit bill? Would you even recognize what it looks like?. As it turns out, counterfeit bills are showing up more and more frequently across metro Detroit and law enforcement is sounding the alarm. Irene Huddleston is...
DETROIT, MI
WLUC

MSHDA launches program to increase attainable housing stock

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) launched a new program Tuesday to address the lack of attainable housing and other housing challenges amplified by the pandemic. The Missing Middle Housing Program will utilize federal resources allocated under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to...
LANSING, MI
The Oakland Press

Novelis opens $35M automotive customer solution center in Novi

Novelis Inc., a world leader in rolled aluminum and recycling, has opened a customer solution center for the metro Detroit automotive market. The $35 million facility is part of the Atlanta-based company’s global network of centers designed for the development and adoption of aluminum solutions in partnership with automakers and Tier 1 suppliers, according to a press release.
NOVI, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Restaurant Named One of the Top 50 in America

Michigan has some fantastic restaurants. I really believe the Mitten has some gems that are often overlooked, but maybe part of their charm is that they are hidden diamonds in the rough. Now, the New York Times has released its annual list of the best restaurants in America. One Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganchronicle.com

A Detroiter’s Guide to Navigating Cannabis Law

Whether you are an avid marijuana user, involved in the agricultural growth and retail industry or simply interested in following policy reforms, Detroiters should be better informed on how to safely navigate the consumption and sales business of the growing cannabis industry. Cannabis law experts spoke to the Michigan Chronicle...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Severe thunderstorm watch for Metro Detroit, southeast Michigan

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for most of southeast Michigan until 1 p.m. Wednesday. Southeast wind gusts may reach speeds of 60 mph and cause damage, the National Weather Service warns. Other hazards include one-inch hail, excessive lightning and heavy rainfall. The NWS encourages people to seek shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor of a building immediately.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Cold front headed to metro Detroit, bringing rain, possible temps in the 30s

From highs in the 80s to lows in the 40s, expect some wild temperature swings this week — and maybe some flooding. National Weather Service forecaster Sara Schultz said Monday that this week should start in the low 80s in metro Detroit, but by Wednesday evening, a cold front should sweep in and cool everything off and possibly bring rain, severe thundershowers, and low temperatures in the 40s. ...

