Hawaii State

Fortune

Homebuyer’s remorse: most people who bought a house recently have regrets

The home buying experience over the last two and a half years has been nothing short of extraordinary, but not all homeowners were satisfied with the process. Nearly three in four Americans have at least one regret about their new home or the home-buying process, according to a new survey from Anytime Estimate, a home-buying website, based on home buyer experiences throughout 2021 and 2022.
REAL ESTATE
Money

The Best Time of the Year to Buy a House Is Coming Soon

Looking to buy a new house this fall? You’re in luck. A new analysis from home listings website Realtor.com finds that the week of Sept. 25 to Oct. 1 is the best time to purchase. That’s thanks to an ideal combination of housing market conditions that give buyers the upper hand, including lower prices, more inventory, reduced competition and more time to make decisions.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

The City Americans Are Leaving Fastest

Almost no period since the 1980s can match the jump in real estate prices from the start of the pandemic until recently. That is due partly to America’s mobility, as well as to mortgage rates that were extremely low until a few months ago. Not all cities had the same migration pace as Americans sought homes in areas where they wanted to live as a consequence of the work-from-home trend.
REAL ESTATE
Money

10 Cities Where Homebuyers Are Most Likely to Pay All Cash

The housing market is cooling rapidly and bidding wars may be fading away, but all-cash home purchases are still more common than they were before the pandemic. New data released by real estate brokerage Redfin shows that roughly one-third of home purchases in the U.S. were bought with cash in July. That’s up from 27.5% the year before and higher than nearly any point since early 2014. (The one exception was a slightly higher peak for cash buyers this past February.)
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

Seven of 10 Recent U.S. Homebuyers Have Regrets – Here’s Why

U.S. homebuyers spent two years giving up leverage, overpaying for houses, and rushing through short cuts to land new properties. Now, many of those buyers have regrets. The data come from a report from Clever Real Estate, which says that while the American dream of owning a home still resonates, many Americans who purchased a property between 2021 and 2022 refer to the experience not as a dream but as a nightmare.
REAL ESTATE
CNBC

Mortgage points can save you thousands of dollars on your home loan — here's how to tell if they're worth buying

There's a lot to learn when it comes to buying a house, especially if you're going through everything for the first time. While you might already be aware of some of the basics, such as what a down payment is or how lender fees work, other topics like mortgage points may not actually come up until you're knee-deep in the homebuying process.
REAL ESTATE
MarketRealist

Credit Card Companies Face Decisions Over Gun Sale Tracking

Major credit card company Visa Inc. (V) has announced it will separately categorize gun sales made using its credit cards in the U.S. to do its part in gun control efforts. Visa credit cards account for more than half of all credit card purchases in the U.S, and it isn't the only credit card company to make the switch toward delineating gun sale tracking. The move is bound to make a splash amid an era of gun reform.
CREDITS & LOANS
The Motley Fool

Car Insurance Too Expensive? 4 Smarter Moves Than Skipping It

There's more than one way to keep car insurance costs down. Car insurance is required by law in most states. Skipping it can mean incurring fines and other penalties. There are other ways drivers can reduce their car insurance rates without breaking the law, including shopping around for policy rates and signing on for a higher deductible.
CARS
CNBC

Here's how much the typical Gen Z worker makes in every U.S. state

Gen Z workers make up about 12.6% of the workforce as of 2020, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and typically earn about $32,500 annually, according to an August analysis by GoBankingRates. GoBankingRates analyzed the median hourly, weekly and annual earnings of 16 to 24-year-olds...
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

How Much Car Can I Afford? These Are the Guidelines

When you’re looking at your monthly budget, it’s likely that transportation is one of your main categories. If you’re a car owner rather than someone who takes public transport every day, you need a car that fits your budget as well as your lifestyle. Here are some basic guidelines to help you decide how much car you can afford.
INCOME TAX

