Read full article on original website
Related
The cheapest states to buy a home right now
Up and moving to a new state might sound daunting, but it could save you some major cash. Some locations are obviously more expensive than others, but where are the cheapest places to live?
Homebuyer’s remorse: most people who bought a house recently have regrets
The home buying experience over the last two and a half years has been nothing short of extraordinary, but not all homeowners were satisfied with the process. Nearly three in four Americans have at least one regret about their new home or the home-buying process, according to a new survey from Anytime Estimate, a home-buying website, based on home buyer experiences throughout 2021 and 2022.
The Best Time of the Year to Buy a House Is Coming Soon
Looking to buy a new house this fall? You’re in luck. A new analysis from home listings website Realtor.com finds that the week of Sept. 25 to Oct. 1 is the best time to purchase. That’s thanks to an ideal combination of housing market conditions that give buyers the upper hand, including lower prices, more inventory, reduced competition and more time to make decisions.
These Are the 10 Cheapest States to Buy a House in 2022, According to a New Report
Calculating home affordability can be tricky. However, this new report found the top 10 cheapest home buying states by using factors of average home prices, household income, and mortgage rates.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your...
This Is How Much the Average American Has in Their Checking and Savings Accounts
Many Americans have checking and savings accounts, but the average amount in those accounts can vary. It's important to realize that different kinds of accounts have different purposes, and this should impact how much you have in each. How much money do you have in your checking and savings accounts...
The City Americans Are Leaving Fastest
Almost no period since the 1980s can match the jump in real estate prices from the start of the pandemic until recently. That is due partly to America’s mobility, as well as to mortgage rates that were extremely low until a few months ago. Not all cities had the same migration pace as Americans sought homes in areas where they wanted to live as a consequence of the work-from-home trend.
Most and Least Expensive States for Household Bills
Many factors go into the cost of living in various states, including housing prices, state taxes, insurance costs and even the price of fuel. Monthly household bills also play a large role in a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 Cities Where Homebuyers Are Most Likely to Pay All Cash
The housing market is cooling rapidly and bidding wars may be fading away, but all-cash home purchases are still more common than they were before the pandemic. New data released by real estate brokerage Redfin shows that roughly one-third of home purchases in the U.S. were bought with cash in July. That’s up from 27.5% the year before and higher than nearly any point since early 2014. (The one exception was a slightly higher peak for cash buyers this past February.)
20 Most Affordable Places To Live That Have Great Weather, Too
With housing prices on the rise, it might seem like a tall order to find a place to live that has both affordable housing and good weather -- but such places do exist. PropertyShark analyzed U.S....
Retailers Brace as 70% of US Consumers Skip Retail Purchases to Buy Groceries and Gas
RH (Restoration Hardware) CEO Gary Friedman and Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen both had it right last week when they reported their respective Q2 earnings: Inflation is taking a heavy toll on consumer spend. It’s also creating a potential windfall if you happen to operate in a category of retail spend...
Seven of 10 Recent U.S. Homebuyers Have Regrets – Here’s Why
U.S. homebuyers spent two years giving up leverage, overpaying for houses, and rushing through short cuts to land new properties. Now, many of those buyers have regrets. The data come from a report from Clever Real Estate, which says that while the American dream of owning a home still resonates, many Americans who purchased a property between 2021 and 2022 refer to the experience not as a dream but as a nightmare.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Food Will Cost You More if You Live in These 10 Cities
Do you live in one of them?
CNBC
Mortgage points can save you thousands of dollars on your home loan — here's how to tell if they're worth buying
There's a lot to learn when it comes to buying a house, especially if you're going through everything for the first time. While you might already be aware of some of the basics, such as what a down payment is or how lender fees work, other topics like mortgage points may not actually come up until you're knee-deep in the homebuying process.
Credit Card Companies Face Decisions Over Gun Sale Tracking
Major credit card company Visa Inc. (V) has announced it will separately categorize gun sales made using its credit cards in the U.S. to do its part in gun control efforts. Visa credit cards account for more than half of all credit card purchases in the U.S, and it isn't the only credit card company to make the switch toward delineating gun sale tracking. The move is bound to make a splash amid an era of gun reform.
Car Insurance Too Expensive? 4 Smarter Moves Than Skipping It
There's more than one way to keep car insurance costs down. Car insurance is required by law in most states. Skipping it can mean incurring fines and other penalties. There are other ways drivers can reduce their car insurance rates without breaking the law, including shopping around for policy rates and signing on for a higher deductible.
CARS・
CNBC
Here's how much the typical Gen Z worker makes in every U.S. state
Gen Z workers make up about 12.6% of the workforce as of 2020, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and typically earn about $32,500 annually, according to an August analysis by GoBankingRates. GoBankingRates analyzed the median hourly, weekly and annual earnings of 16 to 24-year-olds...
Cities With the Most Delinquent Mortgages
A recent analysis reveals that relatively poor states and cities had the highest rates of mortgage delinquencies.
U.S. States With the Absolute Worst Drivers: 2022 Study
This study shows the U.S. States with the absolute drivers. So which states are they in. Let's find out. The post U.S. States With the Absolute Worst Drivers: 2022 Study appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Much Car Can I Afford? These Are the Guidelines
When you’re looking at your monthly budget, it’s likely that transportation is one of your main categories. If you’re a car owner rather than someone who takes public transport every day, you need a car that fits your budget as well as your lifestyle. Here are some basic guidelines to help you decide how much car you can afford.
Comments / 0