When Will ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6, Episode 4 Premiere?
We’re only three episodes in, and Rick and Morty is only getting weirder. For all the fantasy lovers out there, there’s House of the Dragon and Rings of Power. But us sci-fi lovers? We have Rick and Morty. Wondering when you can expect the next episode in this...
Popculture
Everything Leaving Netflix in October 2022
As Netflix prepares to add many new shows and movies in October 2022, the streaming giant is also getting ready to remove some titles from its library. Several shows and movies will be leaving Netflix come October, so check out the list below to make sure you get in a screening or two of any favorites leaving Netflix for another streaming platform. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month.
‘NCIS’ Confirms Return of Fan Favorite Character in Season 20
NCIS will start its 20th season when it returns on September 19th, and an original cast member is set to return. Joe Spano will reprise his role as FBI agent Tobias Fornell. Long-time fans will recall that Spano was with the series on the very first episode from 2003, “Yankee White.”
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Alum Scott Bakula on ‘Very Difficult’ Decision to Pass on ‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot
Scott Bakula won’t be joining the cast of the upcoming Quantum Leap reboot and is opening up about passing on it. Fans eager for a follow-up to the original series were hoping Bakula would at least make an appearance. Thirty years have passed since Sam Beckett leaped into the...
Cinema Blend
How New Amsterdam Has Already Dropped Clues About Helen's Decision And Sharpwin Heartache, According To The Executive Producers
New Amsterdam will soon return to NBC for its fifth and final season, but the lineup is going to look very different due to the absence of Helen Sharpe. Actress Freema Agyeman has left the series following the heartbreaking end of Season 4, which presumably means the end of Max and Helen’s relationship. Executive producers David Schulner and Peter Horton spoke with CinemaBlend about clues that fans may have missed about Helen’s decision, as well as the heartache on the way when it comes to Sharpwin.
Popculture
'Grey's Anatomy' Alum Returning for Season 19 in Recurring Role
A familiar face is set to have a significant role in the next season of Grey's Anatomy. Variety reported that Kate Walsh, who portrays Addison Montgomery, will recur on Season 19. While Walsh previously teased that she may be back, more details have been released about her tenure in Season 19.
What to Expect When Criminal Minds: Evolution Premieres This Fall
Watch: "Criminal Minds" Cast Celebrates 300th Episode Milestone. There's yet another item to add to the list of things we're grateful for this Thanksgiving. On Sept. 21, Paramount+ announced the first two episodes of the Criminal Minds spin-off Criminal Minds: Evolution will debut on the streaming platform Nov. 24, a.k.a. Thanksgiving Day. The remaining episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays.
‘Criminal Minds’ Original Characters Reid and Simmons Will ‘Still Exist’ on Paramount+ Revival: ‘They Are Not Gone Gone’
The “Criminal Minds” revival on Paramount+ may not feature every original star, but their presence is still felt, showrunner Erica Messer said on Wednesday’s virtual Television Critics Association panel. Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney, who portrayed Spencer Reid and Matthew Simmons, respectively, on the CBS procedural, are not currently attached and it’s unknown where the characters are. “It’s a little bit more of a mystery what Reid and Simmons are up to. They’re certainly not forgotten. Their desks are still there, still have stuff on it,” Messer teased. “We’re definitely playing that. They are not gone gone.” The executive producer added that...
tvinsider.com
The BAU Is Back in First ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Episodes (PHOTOS)
Oh, it’s so good to see (almost all of) the BAU back. Paramount+ has unveiled the first photos from Criminal Minds: Evolution, the new season of the procedural drama (its original 15-year run on CBS ended in 2020). And they offer a look at all the returning cast members across the first two episodes, titled “Just Getting Started” and “Sicarius.” Scroll down for a look to see how things really haven’t changed — they’re still in the same briefing room!
‘CSI: Las Vegas’: Marg Helgenberger Missed Catherine Willows But “I Wanted To Make Sure There Was A Reason She Would Come Back To The Job”
When Marg Helgenberger left the first iteration of CSI back in Season 12, she did it because, well, she needed the break. She was the original female lead opposite Billy Petersen. “I played the role for so long. It felt like it had become a part of my identity,” she told reporters Friday during CBS’ TCA panel. So when the CSI: Vegas producers called Helgenberger to join the cast in Season 2, it took a minute before she could commit to stepping inside the yellow tape again. (She couldn’t join the spinoff in the first season because she was busy on All...
Popculture
'Chicago Med' Season 8 Premiere Features Surprise Return of Fan-Favorite
America's Next Top Model alum Yaya DeCosta made a surprise return to Chicago Med. Season 8 featured her beloved character of Dr. April Sexton, with the possibility of her becoming a permanent star again. DaCosta left the medical drama at the end of its sixth season. She later appeared as the title character on FOX's nighttime soap opera, Our Kind of People. The show was canceled after one season. Her unexpected departure from Chicago Med left the writers scrambling with how to transition. "We had to make sure that their arcs last season set them both up for surprising but understandable departures from the show," co-showrunner Diane Frolov told Entertainment Tonight in 2021. last "We also had to set up that the characters they were closest to -- Will, Crockett, and Ethan -- were emotionally poised to rebuild their lives after Natalie and April had left. Ethan misses April and will always have feelings for her, but that won't impede him from having strong romantic relationships in the future," co-showrunner Andy Schneider added.
In Brief: 'Criminal Minds' revival coming to Paramount+ in November, and more
HBO announced on Wednesday that a new episode of the docuseries The Case Against Adnan Syed is in the works following Syed's release from prison on Monday. The new episode will feature "exclusive access" to Syed "leading up to and following his release from prison," according to the cabler, and will debut on HBO in 2023. Syed, now 41, has been serving a life sentence for the past 23 years since his arrest in 1999. He was just 17 when he was convicted of first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping and imprisonment of his ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, in 2000. He has maintained his innocence and denied any involvement in Lee's death...
Popculture
Fans Think 'House of the Dragon' Just Solved a Contentious 'Game of Thrones' Mystery
House of the Dragon made a reference to an infamous mystery from Game of Thrones and A Song of Ice and Fire in this weekend's episode, and the fandom is going wild. The mystery is commonly referred to online as "Lemongate," and it is contentious among fan theorists. While House of the Dragon may not have provided an answer, many fans seem confident that it at least acknowledged the existence of "Lemongate" in Season 1, Episode 5, "We Light the Way."
‘Station 19’ Season 6 Trailer Teases a Natural Disaster Like No Other When It Returns
Watch the 'Station 19' Season 6 trailer for the premiere and read our breakdown of what's to come when the drama returns to ABC this fall.
Popculture
'Game of Thrones' Alum Joins 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1923'
Bronn from Game of Thrones is making a comeback but on a different show. Deadline reports that Jerome Flynn has joined the cast of 1923, Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone prequel series currently in production for Paramount+. Led by the legendary Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, the next installment of the origin story will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family. The show will explore the early 20th century which covers major American devastation, including pandemics, a drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression. Flynn will star Banner Creighton, who is described as a hard-headed Scot with a brogue and the leader of the local sheepmen. Rounding out the cast is also Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, and Julia Schlaepfer. The show is filming in Montana, and will premiere on the streaming platform in Dec. 2022.
Who Is in the Cast of the 'Law & Order' Crossover? New and Returning Actors
"Law & Order" is set to premiere with its 22nd season as part of a three-episode crossover with "Law & Order: SVU" and "Law & Order: Organized Crime."
toofab.com
Tell Me Lies Star Jackson White Talks Working with Mom Katey Sagal
The actor's real-life mom also plays his mother on the Hulu series, admitting it was more "challenging" than he expected. The show's executive producer Meaghan Oppenheimer also opens up about how Sagal wound up on the series.
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Dancer Marries Netflix Exec
Congrats are in order for former Dancing With the Stars pro dancer Brittany Cherry and Netflix executive Bryan Agnew. The couple tied the knot in front of 80 guests at the La Valencia Hotel in the San Diego area, PEOPLE reports. The 28-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro and Netflix Business Affairs executive met through American Idol alum Stefano Langone while he was a band member on DWTS in 2017. At the time, Langone and Agnew were roommates. Agnew and Cherry reconnected in 2020 and he proposed to Cherry while on a drive through Malibu Canyon.
soapoperanetwork.com
Michael Graziadei Back to ‘The Young and the Restless’
With “The Young and the Restless” entering its 50th season this month, the daytime drama series is sticking to its promise with the return of fan favorites. First up: Michael Graziadei, who portrayed Daniel Romalotti, Phyllis’ son (Michelle Stafford) off and on from 2004-2016. Since departing the...
Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series
Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year […]
