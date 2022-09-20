Read full article on original website
921news.com
Barbara Lee Morcha, 92, of Adrian
Barbara Lee Morcha, 92, of Adrian, Missouri, joined her beloved husband, Henry, passing away on September 18, 2022, in Butler, Missouri. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Crescent Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society or charity of choice.
Harrisonville: Homecoming King and Queen
DeVenney, Brannon crowned King, Queen; school, community enjoys week of Homecoming. Homecoming 2022 culminated with the crowning of the King and Queen and the Wildcat football team’s win over Warrensburg. Seniors Cort DeVenney and Kinsley Brannon were named King and Queen with Espen Glenn and Maddie Lalman named runners-up....
Appleton City: The Little Apple
The City of Appleton City will hold 2 special town hall meetings to discuss the proposed revenue bond for the combined waterworks and sewer system. They will be held 6:00 p.m. September 27 and October 26 at the Park Building. On the November 202 ballot, there will be a $4,000,000 bond issue for the combined waterworks and sewer system. This entails borrowing the $4 million to clean, fix and improve the current systems, which includes cleaning fixing and maintaining the lagoon, which has not been upgraded in over 40 years and is out of compliance through DNR. If it is not brought to compliance, DNR can fine the City up to $10,000 per day until compliance is reached. The bond must pass in order to receive the loan. Funds may be available from ARPA, but the bond must be in place to facilitate the loan process.
From the Desk of Bates County Coroner, Greg Mullinax
On September 18, 2022 just after 7PM the Coroner’s office responded to the Bates County Memorial Hospital Emergency Department. Earlier in the evening EMS and law enforcement had responded to a possible medical emergency at the I-49 outer road just south of Archie. Initial report was a male subject was acting erratically.
From the Desk of Representative Patricia Pike: ROUTE B/DRAINAGE DITCH UPDATE
For those who are planning to attend the annual Papinville festival on September 24, Route B/Drainage Ditch Bridge will be OPEN for citizens to travel to the event. Highway B/Drainage Ditch Bridge is located east out of Rich Hill and will be open for travel September 23-25. The bridge will then CLOSE for the duration of a replacement project. Contract completion date for the project remains December 1, 2023.
Harrivonville: Log Cabin Festival/Vendors Needed
Vendors are wanted for the annual Harrisonville Area Chamber of Commerce Log Cabin Festival. The – day event is set for Friday, September 30th, and Saturday, October 1st. Vendors are welcome to register now for booth space at this event that is held on the Harrisonville Square. Booth space...
Linn County Sheriff’s Office to Resume VIN Inspections
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office will resume our VIN Inspection program on September 28, 2022, at 8:00am. The VIN program was suspended for the move of the Sheriff’s Office and Jail to the Justice Center located at 308 Main Street, Mound City, Kansas. The VIN program will resume...
Max Motors Launches Ford Mobile Service Van
Max Ford of Harrisonville now offers mobile automotive maintenance services. The Ford Mobile Service Van is now available out of the Max Ford of Harrisonville location, 2502 Cantrell Road in Harrisonville, Missouri. The van comes fully equipped to provide the following services to vehicle owners in Harrisonville and the surrounding area.
