The City of Appleton City will hold 2 special town hall meetings to discuss the proposed revenue bond for the combined waterworks and sewer system. They will be held 6:00 p.m. September 27 and October 26 at the Park Building. On the November 202 ballot, there will be a $4,000,000 bond issue for the combined waterworks and sewer system. This entails borrowing the $4 million to clean, fix and improve the current systems, which includes cleaning fixing and maintaining the lagoon, which has not been upgraded in over 40 years and is out of compliance through DNR. If it is not brought to compliance, DNR can fine the City up to $10,000 per day until compliance is reached. The bond must pass in order to receive the loan. Funds may be available from ARPA, but the bond must be in place to facilitate the loan process.

APPLETON CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO