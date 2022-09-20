ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Clemson vs. Wake Forest: Prediction and preview

Clemson and Wake Forest will battle in a top 25 matchup in Winston-Salem on Saturday afternoon. This series has been dominated by the Tigers for decades, with Clemson holding a 69-17-1 all-time advantage. Wake Forest’s most recent win in this series comes with a fun bit of history: the Demon...
Shane Beamer heaps praise on Stetson Bennett as a Heisman Trophy candidate

Shane Beamer saw Stetson Bennett up close last week, and admitted that the Georgia quarterback is a bona fide Heisman Trophy candidate. “Absolutely. Kid’s a hell of a quarterback. … If anybody still is referring to him just as a game manager, they’re doing that kid a disservice,” Beamer said on the SEC coaches media teleconference. “… He’s got a strong arm, can make so many throws across the field. … He can make plays with his feet. … There’s 2 plays where we had the perfect call for what they were doing. A couple of times we brought edge pressure into a boot. … Most quarterbacks get sacked right there. He not only gets the ball away, he gets it away for completions. … If they continue to win football games and he continues to play like that, if I had a vote, he’d be a guy I’d consider voting for.”
Is anyone on Georgia's level? CFB analyst weighs in

CBS Sports college football analyst Barrett Sallee was on the Matt McClearin Show on Tuesday, and he said what a lot of other analysts have during the first few weeks of the 2022 season — that No. 1 Georgia is in a class by itself right now as conference play begins.
