Paul Finebaum compares Georgia to the 2021 team, says Bulldogs look 'significantly better than Alabama'
Paul Finebaum believes Georgia can be better this season than last year’s national championship team, and the Bulldogs are just getting started. Finebaum shared his thoughts on ESPN Radio Wednesday morning on the “Keyshawn, JWill and Max” show. “Yes, I’m not sure from a defensive standpoint they...
Clemson vs. Wake Forest: Prediction and preview
Clemson and Wake Forest will battle in a top 25 matchup in Winston-Salem on Saturday afternoon. This series has been dominated by the Tigers for decades, with Clemson holding a 69-17-1 all-time advantage. Wake Forest’s most recent win in this series comes with a fun bit of history: the Demon...
Kirby Smart discusses RB Kendall Milton, provides injury updates on AD Mitchell, others
Foe the 2nd consecutive September, Georgia is the talk of the college football world. The Bulldogs, who play Kent State on Saturday, have been absolutely dominant thus far in 2022, outscoring their opponents 130-10 through 3 games. Still, Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Wednesday during his weekly appearance on the...
Shane Beamer heaps praise on Stetson Bennett as a Heisman Trophy candidate
Shane Beamer saw Stetson Bennett up close last week, and admitted that the Georgia quarterback is a bona fide Heisman Trophy candidate. “Absolutely. Kid’s a hell of a quarterback. … If anybody still is referring to him just as a game manager, they’re doing that kid a disservice,” Beamer said on the SEC coaches media teleconference. “… He’s got a strong arm, can make so many throws across the field. … He can make plays with his feet. … There’s 2 plays where we had the perfect call for what they were doing. A couple of times we brought edge pressure into a boot. … Most quarterbacks get sacked right there. He not only gets the ball away, he gets it away for completions. … If they continue to win football games and he continues to play like that, if I had a vote, he’d be a guy I’d consider voting for.”
Joel Klatt shares what distinguishes Georgia this season from previous years
Joel Klatt has taken a new perspective on the top team in college football, and noted on his podcast this week that Georgia has taken over the mantle from Alabama. The Bulldogs are now the team asked about taking them or the field, as Klatt suggests as the ongoing September narrative.
Is anyone on Georgia's level? CFB analyst weighs in
CBS Sports college football analyst Barrett Sallee was on the Matt McClearin Show on Tuesday, and he said what a lot of other analysts have during the first few weeks of the 2022 season — that No. 1 Georgia is in a class by itself right now as conference play begins.
