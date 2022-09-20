Shane Beamer saw Stetson Bennett up close last week, and admitted that the Georgia quarterback is a bona fide Heisman Trophy candidate. “Absolutely. Kid’s a hell of a quarterback. … If anybody still is referring to him just as a game manager, they’re doing that kid a disservice,” Beamer said on the SEC coaches media teleconference. “… He’s got a strong arm, can make so many throws across the field. … He can make plays with his feet. … There’s 2 plays where we had the perfect call for what they were doing. A couple of times we brought edge pressure into a boot. … Most quarterbacks get sacked right there. He not only gets the ball away, he gets it away for completions. … If they continue to win football games and he continues to play like that, if I had a vote, he’d be a guy I’d consider voting for.”

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO