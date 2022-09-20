Read full article on original website
texasstandard.org
Rising values of adobe hit home in West Texans
Adobe is known as a simple, inexpensive, and reliable building material. It generally consists of some combination of mud and straw pressed into bricks. In the United States, adobe buildings are most common in the southwest – including far West Texas towns like Marfa, Fort Davis and Presidio. In...
Father, daughter want more answers after incident at university
ALPINE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)-A father and daughter are speaking out after they say a male student at Sul Ross State University went into her dorm bedroom while she was trying to sleep, and watched her. “I haven’t been able to sleep in a few days,” says freshmen Aaliyah Leal. Aaliyah says last Thursday, a male student […]
Update: Driver killed in semitruck crash near Van Horn & Pecos
UPDATE: Texas Department of Public Safety reports that the driver of the semitruck was killed. Nikolai Vidiniey of Hiram, Georgia, was killed in the crash, DPS said. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A semitruck overturned along Interstate 10 between Van Horn and Pecos, bringing traffic to a standstill for hours. The truck spilled what was […]
