ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Davis, TX

Comments / 0

Related
texasstandard.org

Rising values of adobe hit home in West Texans

Adobe is known as a simple, inexpensive, and reliable building material. It generally consists of some combination of mud and straw pressed into bricks. In the United States, adobe buildings are most common in the southwest – including far West Texas towns like Marfa, Fort Davis and Presidio. In...
MARFA, TX
KTSM

Update: Driver killed in semitruck crash near Van Horn & Pecos

UPDATE: Texas Department of Public Safety reports that the driver of the semitruck was killed. Nikolai Vidiniey of Hiram, Georgia, was killed in the crash, DPS said. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A semitruck overturned along Interstate 10 between Van Horn and Pecos, bringing traffic to a standstill for hours. The truck spilled what was […]
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy