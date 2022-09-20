Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Small Town in Massachusetts for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenStockbridge, MA
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse buildingCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State begins season undefeated, leaves New York with two winsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
iBerkshires.com
Health New England Awards Grants to Four Local Non-Profits
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Health New England has awarded $100,000 in grants to non-profit organizations that address inequities to improve maternal and infant health, with four going to groups in Berkshire County. The company’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) Grants went to 18 organizations in Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire,...
iBerkshires.com
Woodlands Partnership Considering Name Change
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Mohawk Trail Woodlands Partnership is considering changing its name to more closely align with its organizational goals. The group discussed a potential change at its meeting on Monday, voting to recommend bringing the question to the organization's full board meeting next month. Executive Committee Chair Henry Art said the group has explored the possibility, highlighting numerous reasons to change the name.
iBerkshires.com
Du Bois Freedom Center Hires Architects to Complete Engineering
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The W. E. B. Du Bois Center for Freedom Center (formerly Clinton Church Restoration) has announced that it has hired Clark and Green Architects to complete the architectural and engineering plans for the African American cultural heritage center it is developing in downtown Great Barrington.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Community Development Board OKs Permanent Supportive Housing Project
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Tuesday's Community Development Board meeting was busier than usual due to a proposal that aims to address one of the city's most prominent challenges. The board unanimously passed a special permit request from Berkshire Housing Development Corp. to build a three-story, 28-unit building at 107-111 West Housatonic St. for homeless individuals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lottery being held for new home in Pittsfield
A lottery is being held for a home that was foreclosed and then rehabilitated to be sold to a first-time home buyer at a reduced price.
iBerkshires.com
Barrington Stage Co. Fall Cabaret Series Opens Sept. 30
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Barrington Stage Company (BSC), under the leadership of Julianne Boyd, Artistic Director, celebrates the reopening of Mr. Finn’s Cabaret at the Sydelle and Lee Blatt Performing Arts Center (36 Linden Street) with a Fall Cabaret Series, Sept. 30 through Oct. 8. Named after the Tony-winning...
These Massachusetts parks were awarded funds for upgrades
The Baker-Polito Administration announced a $12 million grant for park improvements and open space additions to 43 Massachusetts communities.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Council Subcommittee Supports Two New Positions
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Ordinances and Rules Subcommittee on Monday approved the classification of social worker and emergency co-responder positions within the city. The unanimous vote comes after an uptick in homelessness and mental health distress and the police killing of Miguel Estrella in March. One social worker will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Downtown Pittsfield to host Halloween festival
Downtown Pittsfield will be hosting a Halloween festival titled "Downtown Pittsfield... It's Alive" on Friday, October 21, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The festival offers activities for all ages with games, vendors, and more.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
79 King Street to Deliver Sustainable, Purposeful Lifestyles for 55-Plus Market in New England College Town
NORTHAMPTON, MA— Live Give Play (LGP), a lifestyle-focused real estate developer, and Spiritos Properties, a mass timber focused developer, have announced plans for 79 King Street, their first rental building for adults aged 55 and older. Located in vibrant Northampton, Mass., in a downtown area rich in arts and...
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Package Store Being Sold
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Dave's Package Store on River Street will soon be under new management. The License Commission on Tuesday approved a transfer of the beer/wine package store license from RMR Enterprises LLC to Shahmer LLC, represented by Abbas Choudhry. The package store has been located on the...
iBerkshires.com
MCLA to Host The Onion Co-founder Sept. 29
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) will welcome Scott Dikkers, author, comedy writer, and founder of humor website The Onion, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Dikkers will present MCLA’s Hardman Lecture, "Fake News in the Age of Misinformation. The History of The Onion and How...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gov. Charlie Baker, First Lady Lauren Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito tour Big E on Massachusetts Day
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Gov. Charlie Baker, First Lady Lauren Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito had quite the menu for their visit Thursday — their last while in office — to the Eastern States Exposition for Massachusetts Day. It was Craz-E-Burgers breakfast sandwiches first and then on...
iBerkshires.com
New Team Taking Over Desperados in North Adams
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Desperados Mexican Restaurant is set to reopen on Thursday under new management. A sign announcing the reopening went up on the door of the Eagle Street restaurant on Tuesday, more than two weeks after the business temporarily suspended operations. The announcement was made by the...
iBerkshires.com
SVHC to Host Jobtoberfest on Oct. 19
BENNINGTON, Vt. — All are invited to explore the possibilities of a new career with the region’s largest employers at Jobtoberfest. The event is scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at the gymnasium of the former Southern Vermont College, 982 Mansion Drive in Bennington.
iBerkshires.com
Medical Matters Weekly Hosts Addiction Researcher Sept. 28
BENNINGTON, Vt. The next guest on Medical Matters Weekly is Stephen T. Higgins, PhD, a national leader in addiction research and the director of the Vermont Center on Behavior & Health (VCBH) at the University of Vermont (UVM). The show airs on Facebook Live at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Agawam healthcare hero receives recognition
An assisted living facility in Agawam honored one of their health care workers on Monday.
New cannabis grow facility opens in Berkshire County
A new cannabis grow facility has officially opened in North Adams. Temescal Wellness, a medical and recreational cannabis company, recently celebrated the grand opening of this new space.
iheart.com
Where Exactly Does 'Western Massachusetts' Begin?
BOSTON (WBZNewsRadio) - Where exactly does 'Western Massachusetts' begin?. The age old question has ironically much of the state divided. While some would say it's pretty clear-cut with Worcester being the dividing line, while others argue the boundaries start beyond that, say Springfield. Then there are those who feel the western part of the state is merely a state of mind. You're in western Mass. when you feel you're in western Mass.
Check Out The Most Romantic Restaurants In The Berkshires
It is now officially Fall here in the Berkshires. Temperatures here are starting to be in the 50 and 60s for daytime, and in the evening we dive into the 40s, Perfect snuggle weather! If your looking for a romantic place to go for dinner check out what we found.
Comments / 0