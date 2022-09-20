ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iBerkshires.com

Health New England Awards Grants to Four Local Non-Profits

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Health New England has awarded $100,000 in grants to non-profit organizations that address inequities to improve maternal and infant health, with four going to groups in Berkshire County. The company’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) Grants went to 18 organizations in Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire,...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Woodlands Partnership Considering Name Change

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Mohawk Trail Woodlands Partnership is considering changing its name to more closely align with its organizational goals. The group discussed a potential change at its meeting on Monday, voting to recommend bringing the question to the organization's full board meeting next month. Executive Committee Chair Henry Art said the group has explored the possibility, highlighting numerous reasons to change the name.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Du Bois Freedom Center Hires Architects to Complete Engineering

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The W. E. B. Du Bois Center for Freedom Center (formerly Clinton Church Restoration) has announced that it has hired Clark and Green Architects to complete the architectural and engineering plans for the African American cultural heritage center it is developing in downtown Great Barrington.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Community Development Board OKs Permanent Supportive Housing Project

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Tuesday's Community Development Board meeting was busier than usual due to a proposal that aims to address one of the city's most prominent challenges. The board unanimously passed a special permit request from Berkshire Housing Development Corp. to build a three-story, 28-unit building at 107-111 West Housatonic St. for homeless individuals.
PITTSFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, MA
City
Lenox, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Pittsfield, MA
Government
iBerkshires.com

Barrington Stage Co. Fall Cabaret Series Opens Sept. 30

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Barrington Stage Company (BSC), under the leadership of Julianne Boyd, Artistic Director, celebrates the reopening of Mr. Finn’s Cabaret at the Sydelle and Lee Blatt Performing Arts Center (36 Linden Street) with a Fall Cabaret Series, Sept. 30 through Oct. 8. Named after the Tony-winning...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Council Subcommittee Supports Two New Positions

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Ordinances and Rules Subcommittee on Monday approved the classification of social worker and emergency co-responder positions within the city. The unanimous vote comes after an uptick in homelessness and mental health distress and the police killing of Miguel Estrella in March. One social worker will...
PITTSFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Lessons#High School Girls#Classical Music#Interpretive Sciences#Zucchinis Restaurant#Lgbtqx
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Package Store Being Sold

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Dave's Package Store on River Street will soon be under new management. The License Commission on Tuesday approved a transfer of the beer/wine package store license from RMR Enterprises LLC to Shahmer LLC, represented by Abbas Choudhry. The package store has been located on the...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

MCLA to Host The Onion Co-founder Sept. 29

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) will welcome Scott Dikkers, author, comedy writer, and founder of humor website The Onion, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Dikkers will present MCLA’s Hardman Lecture, "Fake News in the Age of Misinformation. The History of The Onion and How...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
iBerkshires.com

New Team Taking Over Desperados in North Adams

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Desperados Mexican Restaurant is set to reopen on Thursday under new management. A sign announcing the reopening went up on the door of the Eagle Street restaurant on Tuesday, more than two weeks after the business temporarily suspended operations. The announcement was made by the...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

SVHC to Host Jobtoberfest on Oct. 19

BENNINGTON, Vt. — All are invited to explore the possibilities of a new career with the region’s largest employers at Jobtoberfest. The event is scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at the gymnasium of the former Southern Vermont College, 982 Mansion Drive in Bennington.
BENNINGTON, VT
iBerkshires.com

Medical Matters Weekly Hosts Addiction Researcher Sept. 28

BENNINGTON, Vt. The next guest on Medical Matters Weekly is Stephen T. Higgins, PhD, a national leader in addiction research and the director of the Vermont Center on Behavior & Health (VCBH) at the University of Vermont (UVM). The show airs on Facebook Live at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
BENNINGTON, VT
iheart.com

Where Exactly Does 'Western Massachusetts' Begin?

BOSTON (WBZNewsRadio) - Where exactly does 'Western Massachusetts' begin?. The age old question has ironically much of the state divided. While some would say it's pretty clear-cut with Worcester being the dividing line, while others argue the boundaries start beyond that, say Springfield. Then there are those who feel the western part of the state is merely a state of mind. You're in western Mass. when you feel you're in western Mass.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy