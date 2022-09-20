General Election 2022: A guide to Brooklyn’s competitive state Senate, Assembly, and congressional races

Read full article on original website
Queens lawmakers announce new legislation to improve reporting of hate crimes on college campuses
Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you. State Senator Toby Ann Stavisky and Assemblyman Daniel Rosenthal were joined by fellow lawmakers and community advocates outside of Queens College on Tuesday, Sept. 20, to announce a new legislation to improve the reporting and investigating of hate crimes on college campuses.
Village Officials Join Nassau in Calls to Repeal State Bail Reform Laws
Village Officials Join Nassau in Calls to Repeal State Bail Reform Laws. Dozens of village and county officials stood behind Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman in opposition to New York State bail reform laws passed in 2019 at a news conference Tuesday. In front of Nassau County Police Department’s David...
Public Advocate highlights DOE failures to support students with disabilities
New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams spoke at a hearing with the Committee on Education, highlighting what he said are failures of the Department of Education (DOE) in their abilities to meet the needs of disabled students. Williams discussed the consequences of inadequate services and inaccessible infrastructure for...
Exclusive: BPs Levine and Gibson pen letter to DOT calling for upgrades to Washington Bridge
Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, and New York City Council Members Carmen de la Rosa and Althea Stevens are seeking upgrades for the Washington Bridge, amNewYork Metro has exclusively learned. The politicians are calling for a host of improvements to be made to the 133-year-old...
New ambitious renewable energy projects aims to power 600,000 New York homes with clean energy
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul held a press conference to announce the release of the state’s sixth competitive solicitation, calling for 2,000 megawatts or more of new large-scale renewable energy projects. Once completed, these projects will be able to power at least 600,000 New York homes and are...
Mayor Adams and CUNY launch economic initiative for students
New York City Mayor Eric Adams and CUNY Chancellor Félix Matos Rodríguez announced the launch of a new inclusive economy initiative designed to boost student career success. The private-public partnership features a $16 million investment in campus-industry engagement, advising and internships for CUNY students. “As a CUNY alum,...
Check cashing stores could shutter in the Bronx following state proposal to slash fees
For many Bronx residents, check cashing stores are a lifeline — the stores are how they pay bills and also access money to financially provide for family in their native countries. However, a proposed regulation by the New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) would decrease fees charged...
Part-Time /Full-Time Solar Panel Installer
Long Island’s original solar energy company is seeking a reliable, experienced solar panel installer for residential and commercial PV installations in Nassau and Suffolk counties. Candidates should have at least four years of solar panel installation experience or comparable experience in carpentry, electrical or roofing. NABCEP certification preferred. Candidates...
Citizens Financial Group Enters the New York Market with Living Portraits of NYC with Beth Johnson
Citizens Financial Group is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions founded in 1828 headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island offering a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions with more than 1,200 branches in 14 states including New York, and New Jersey.
NYC to provide humanitarian emergency response for asylum seekers
Mayor Eric Adams announced Thursday that the city will open Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers to support the growing number of asylum seekers arriving every day from Texas and other border states. Humanitarian centers will provide much-needed relief and assistance to newly-arrived individuals and families to ensure that they...
Con Edison customers winterize to prepare for higher bills
Five years ago, when Christiam Velez began seeking ways to winterize her home, it was a prescient move. This winter, heating bills for Con Edison customers are expected to rise, due to increases in the cost of natural gas, which influences the cost of electricity. To help her find energy...
