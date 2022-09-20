ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Louisville, TN
City
Friendship, TN
City
Memphis, TN
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
Whiskey Riff

Johnny Cash & Waylon Jennings Recall Spending Over $1,000 A Day On Drugs During 1985 Interview

Always keeping it real. Way back in 1985, both Waylon Jennings and Johnny Cash stopped by Late Night With David Letterman, and while the conversation started out pretty jovial at first, it quickly turned into a heavy one. Letterman recalls that the last time Waylon was on his show, Johnny was sick. Johnny, with a bit of a smirk, asked: “Under the weather? Was that when I was in alcohol and drug treatment center?”  To which Waylon replied: “No, you […] The post Johnny Cash & Waylon Jennings Recall Spending Over $1,000 A Day On Drugs During 1985 Interview first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab

Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
MUSIC
Doc Lawrence

Elvis at Rest

Elvis at Fox Theatre in AtlantaFox Theatre Archives. Elvis with The JordanairesHugh Jarrett Collections. "Elvis at Three," by Rev. Howard FinsterAtlanta High Museum of Art. Sitting on a porch in rural Pennville, Georgia during a frightening summer thunderstorm, Reverend Howard Finster spoke about Elvis Presley. The visionary preacher and world-renowned folk artist who often spoke in parables said that while Elvis was dead “his soul is not at rest. His mission on earth wasn’t completed.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Nelson
Rolling Stone

Margo Price Announces New Album Powered by Shrooms and Topanga Canyon

Margo Price will release her next album at the top of 2023. The singer-songwriter and performer has announced that Strays, her fourth studio full-length, will arrive Jan. 13 via Loma Vista Records and includes appearances by Sharon Van Etten and the Heartbreakers’ Mike Campbell. The project follows Price’s 2020 album That’s How Rumors Get Started. Price previously released the album’s first single, “Been to the Mountain,” in August. Along with the announcement of Strays, Price dropped the new song “Change of Heart” and its accompanying video. An intense, blues-influenced psych-rock tune, “Change of Heart” looks at reckoning and acceptance. “I...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All

Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
MUSIC
Q 105.7

Steve Perry Sues Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain Over Journey Songs

Steve Perry has filed a petition to cancel trademark registrations for 20 Journey songs filed by former bandmates Jonathan Cain and Neal Schon. The motion involves some of the group's best-known radio favorites, including "Separate Ways," "Open Arms," "Anyway You Want It," "Who's Crying Now," "When You Love a Woman" and others. Perry's petition says Cain and Schon filed to register the songs in 2020 through Freedom JN LLC for use on hats, T-shirts, athletic jackets and other paraphernalia.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attempted Suicide#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Suicide Prevention
Stereogum

Colter Wall – “Cypress Hills And The Big Country” & “Let’s All Help The Cowboys (Sing The Blues)” (Waylon Jennings Cover)

In country and Americana circles, the grizzled Saskatchewan-born singer and songwriter Colter Wall has developed a powerful mystique — partly because his music is great and partly because he spends most of his time working on his ranch — doing actual cowboy shit rather than just singing about it. Yesterday, though, Wall followed up his 2020 album Western Swings & Waltzes And Other Punchy Songs with a surprise two-song release that pairs one new song with one cover of a country classic.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy