Read full article on original website
Related
Billy Strings Puts Bluegrass Spin On Willie Nelson’s “On The Road Again”
This is the cover we need. We know and love Billy Strings for his unique spin on bluegrass, taking the genre and making it more appealing to broader audiences of any genre of music. From his tricked out shows, out of this world picking abilities, and deep cutting lyrics, the...
Willie Nelson Shares How Longtime Drummer Paul English Supported Him During Depression, Suicide Attempt
Willie Nelson documents his six-decade friendship with longtime bandmate Paul English in his new memoir Me and Paul: Untold Stories of a Fabled Friendship, out Sept. 20, and how the drummer helped him through some darker times, including a suicide attempt. Nelson, 89, details his close friendship with English that...
Willie Nelson To Release Live Album, ‘Willie Nelson Live At Budokan,’ In November
That Willie Nelson just does not slow down. He released his 96th studio album A Beautiful Time on his 89th birthday back in April, and now, we have a new live album on the way from the Red Headed Stranger. Produced by Willie’s longtime harmonica player and friend Mickey Raphael,...
Johnny Cash Once Gave His Bass Player Money For Lessons When He Realized The Guy Couldn’t Play Upright Bass
You’re a struggling musician who is looking to make some cash in anyway possible, playing small gigs with some house bands here and there. Then, all of a sudden your buddy recommends you to arguably the most influential and recognizable country artists of all time…. Well that’s exactly what...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnny Cash & Waylon Jennings Recall Spending Over $1,000 A Day On Drugs During 1985 Interview
Always keeping it real. Way back in 1985, both Waylon Jennings and Johnny Cash stopped by Late Night With David Letterman, and while the conversation started out pretty jovial at first, it quickly turned into a heavy one. Letterman recalls that the last time Waylon was on his show, Johnny was sick. Johnny, with a bit of a smirk, asked: “Under the weather? Was that when I was in alcohol and drug treatment center?” To which Waylon replied: “No, you […] The post Johnny Cash & Waylon Jennings Recall Spending Over $1,000 A Day On Drugs During 1985 Interview first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab
Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
Watch a young, pre-fame Lzzy Hale explain the importance of Avril Lavigne in this wholesome, unearthed video
A young Lzzy was filmed for an Avril Lavigne documentary released almost 20 years ago!
Elvis at Rest
Elvis at Fox Theatre in AtlantaFox Theatre Archives. Elvis with The JordanairesHugh Jarrett Collections. "Elvis at Three," by Rev. Howard FinsterAtlanta High Museum of Art. Sitting on a porch in rural Pennville, Georgia during a frightening summer thunderstorm, Reverend Howard Finster spoke about Elvis Presley. The visionary preacher and world-renowned folk artist who often spoke in parables said that while Elvis was dead “his soul is not at rest. His mission on earth wasn’t completed.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Margo Price Announces New Album Powered by Shrooms and Topanga Canyon
Margo Price will release her next album at the top of 2023. The singer-songwriter and performer has announced that Strays, her fourth studio full-length, will arrive Jan. 13 via Loma Vista Records and includes appearances by Sharon Van Etten and the Heartbreakers’ Mike Campbell. The project follows Price’s 2020 album That’s How Rumors Get Started. Price previously released the album’s first single, “Been to the Mountain,” in August. Along with the announcement of Strays, Price dropped the new song “Change of Heart” and its accompanying video. An intense, blues-influenced psych-rock tune, “Change of Heart” looks at reckoning and acceptance. “I...
The Killers’ Brandon Flowers Admitted He Was ‘Jealous’ of Fleetwood Mac Years Before Performing With Lindsey Buckingham
The Killers’ singer Brandon Flowers once revealed he was “jealous” of Fleetwood Mac years before working with guitarist Lindsey Buckingham.
Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All
Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
Steve Perry Sues Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain Over Journey Songs
Steve Perry has filed a petition to cancel trademark registrations for 20 Journey songs filed by former bandmates Jonathan Cain and Neal Schon. The motion involves some of the group's best-known radio favorites, including "Separate Ways," "Open Arms," "Anyway You Want It," "Who's Crying Now," "When You Love a Woman" and others. Perry's petition says Cain and Schon filed to register the songs in 2020 through Freedom JN LLC for use on hats, T-shirts, athletic jackets and other paraphernalia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
QOTSA’s Josh Homme: “Making a record with Nikki Lane saved my life”
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme has said making an album with country musician Nikki Lane “saved my life”. Homme served as producer on Lane’s upcoming album ‘Denim & Diamonds’, which will be released on Friday (September 23). In a post shared on...
Guitar World Magazine
Captain Beefheart guitarist Jeff Cotton talks jamming with Frank Zappa and "the eight months of emotional trauma" that went into making Trout Mask Replica
The former Captain Beefheart and His Magic Band guitarist looks back at recording one of the greatest experimental rock records of all time – and reveals what prompted him to return with his first new album in over 50 years. The third studio offering from Captain Beefheart and His...
guitar.com
Nick Mason recalls the ‘rough’ circumstances Pink Floyd faced when recording Animals
In light of the newly-reissued version of their 1977 album Animals, Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason has opened up about the technical difficulties the band faced during the recording of the original release. In an interview with Ultimate Classic Rock yesterday (15 September), Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason recalled how the...
Stereogum
Colter Wall – “Cypress Hills And The Big Country” & “Let’s All Help The Cowboys (Sing The Blues)” (Waylon Jennings Cover)
In country and Americana circles, the grizzled Saskatchewan-born singer and songwriter Colter Wall has developed a powerful mystique — partly because his music is great and partly because he spends most of his time working on his ranch — doing actual cowboy shit rather than just singing about it. Yesterday, though, Wall followed up his 2020 album Western Swings & Waltzes And Other Punchy Songs with a surprise two-song release that pairs one new song with one cover of a country classic.
Comments / 0