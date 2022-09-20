ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Man with 3 prior DUIs crashes in front of police, arrested for DUI again in Nashville

By Alicia Patton
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man with three prior DUI convictions has been arrested again on DUI charges after police said he crashed in front of officers Monday night in South Nashville.

An affidavit states that just before 11 p.m., officers were assisting with a crash at the intersection of Elm Hill Pike and Arlington Avenue when they heard a collision nearby.

Douglas Hanes (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officers said they observed a 2003 Chrysler minivan strike a curve and then pull into a business located in the 1300 block of Elm Hill Pike. Officers approached the vehicle and that’s when the man inside, later identified as 47-year-old Douglas Hanes, exited the vehicle and fled the scene, according to Metro police.

According to an arrest warrant, officers chased Hanes and yelled at him to stop but Hanes did not comply. He was later found hiding in the rear of the business.

Hanes reportedly smelled of alcohol, was sweating profusely and was unsteady on his feet. During a search, officers found three 24-ounce beer cans near the driver’s side compartment and a semi-automatic pistol was also found in Hanes waistband, according to an arrest warrant.

Hanes refused a blood sample and was taken into custody.

Hanes was charged with possession of a handgun under the influence, driving on a revoked license and driving under the influence, which is his fourth offense.

