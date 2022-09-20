Read full article on original website
It’s finally here: Lockheed Martin delivers 60+ kW laser to the US Navy
There was exciting news for the US Navy last week as it was announced that Lockheed Martin finally delivered the 60+ kW-class high-energy laser with integrated optical-dazzler and surveillance (HELIOS), the first tactical laser weapon system to be integrated into existing ships. The weapon is also capable of providing directed energy capability to the fleet.
The Pentgaon Is Betting Big on the Jet Engine of the Future
Without an injection of funding, the United States' advanced propulsion industrial base could be in trouble. On behalf of the U.S. Air Force, the Department of Defense awarded five equal contracts to defense industry heavyweights to develop America’s next jet engine as part of the Next Generation Adaptive Propulsion (NGAP) program. Specifically, the awards have gone to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, General Electric, and Pratt & Whitney.
The most powerful laser in the U.S. will have a three-quadrillion-watt maximum output
A laser at the University of Michigan, which is set to be the most powerful in the United States, is preparing to send its first laser pulses into an experimental target, a press statement explains. The laser, named the Zetawatt-Equivalent Ultrashort pulse laser System, or Zeus, will be used to...
L3Harris Selected As Member of Air Force Advanced Battle Management System Digital Infrastructure Consortium
MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- The U.S. Department of the Air Force’s Rapid Capabilities Office selected L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) as one of five industry partners chartered to design, develop and deploy the digital infrastructure that will enable advanced battle management and command-and-control capabilities for the Air Force and Space Force. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005049/en/ As a member of the Advanced Battle Management Systems Digital Infrastructure Consortium, L3Harris will help define the capabilities and criteria to enable the U.S. Air Force’s vision for Joint All-Domain Command and Control. (Graphic: L3Harris)
SolarEdge launches new power optimizers for commercial solar
Israel-based battery and inverter manufacturer SolarEdge has unveiled two new power optimizers for commercial PV systems. “The S-Series Power Optimizer is designed to accommodate higher power modules and bi-facial modules, which due to the rear-side module mismatch can suffer from even greater potential power loss,” the company said in a statement. “Providing 99.5% efficiency and supporting two high power, high input current PV modules, the S-Series lowers Levelized Cost of Energy thanks to higher yield and enables longer and more powerful strings.”
LG ESS launches Home 8 residential battery
LG Electronics has shifted its focus in the solar industry entirely to its energy storage system, now that panel manufacturing has ceased. The new Home 8 residential ESS was unveiled this week at RE+. The LG Home 8 energy storage system combines an inverter and NMC battery in a single...
Six lessons from South Korea's successful COVID-19 vaccine roll out
South Korea had administered more COVID-19 vaccine doses per 100 people than other developed countries by the end of March 2022. A new article published in OMICS: A Journal of Integrative Biology presents six pivotal lessons learned from South Korea's whole-of-government approach to successful COVID-19 vaccine roll out. "The COVID-19...
SG Analytics Appoints Amit Shanker as Advisory Board Member
PUNE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- SG Analytics, the market leader in research and data analytics services, has appointed Amit Shanker, based in the US, as an Advisory Board Member. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005679/en/ SG Analytics appoints Amit Shanker as Advisory Board Member (Photo: Business Wire)
Adapsyn Bioscience Inks Collaboration Pact With Evotec
Adapsyn Bioscience Inc, a chemical bioinformatics company, announced a strategic collaboration with Evotec SE EVOTF EVO. Under the collaboration, Evotec will have the opportunity to evaluate small molecules developed by Adapsyn as potential therapeutic candidates in proprietary and partnered drug discovery projects. The Adapsyn platform uses artificial intelligence and machine...
CAA Architects Integrate Nature and Technology as they Design the Beijing Collaborative Innovation Park
West Mountain Innovation Valley – West Mountain Innovation Valley, also called Beijing Collaborative Innovation Park, is one of of the Three-Hundred Key Projects of 2021 in Beijing. CAA is responsible for the planning and architectural design of the whole project. At present, the construction of the north plot in Phase I, which is the largest building group, has officially started and is expected to be completed in 2024.
Covalent Rolls Out Educational Program to Bridge Skills Gap in Web3
Covalent, a Web3 data provider that is backed by Binance Labs and Coinbase Ventures, launched a program aimed at bridging the data analytics skills gap for workers in Web3. Since data is considered as the new oil, the program dubbed Data Alchemist Boot-Camp will provide education related to data analytics in the Web3 and blockchain spaces. Per the report:
Contactless manipulation of mixed phase fluids in liquid crystal polymer microtubes assisted with light-driven vortex
Smart channels that manipulate liquid motion by anisotropic shape changes represent a promising candidate to construct microfluidics for biochemical analysis. However, the existing systems fail to provide a platform for solid exchange mediums to interact with multiple liquid phases, which is a universal technique to effectively extract, enrich, and precisely detect biomarkers. Herein, a combined photo/magnetic control strategy of mixed phase fluids, which integrates the contactless operations of suspending, depositing, and even separating, is reported for the first time based on a trilayer microtube consisting of a flexible supporting layer, photodeformable liquid crystal polymer, and hydrophilic blocking layer. The asymmetric photodeformation of the liquid crystal polymer generates an internal vortex in the microtube to homogenously disperse solid exchange mediums into various aqueous moving droplets and to enable efficient purification and enrichment of the target biomarkers. A newly constructed homemade portable protein analyzer guided by the combined photo/magnetic control strategy features the advantages of a short detection time (20"‰min), trace sample consumption (5"‰Î¼L), and a low detection limit (1"‰Î¼g"‰mLâˆ’1).
BAE Systems to develop filter technology to improve radar, communications, and electronic warfare capabilities
MERRIMACK, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has awarded BAE Systems’ FAST Labs TM research and development organization a $6.5 million contract for the COmpact Front-end Filters at the ElEment-level (COFFEE) program. COFFEE aims to provide filter technology to improve performance of critical Department of Defense (DoD) Radio Frequency (RF) and microwave systems with stringent power and size constraints such as digital Active Electronically Scanned Arrays. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005050/en/ BAE Systems to develop filter technology for DARPA’s COFFEE (COmpact Front-end Filters at the ElEment-level) program. (Credit: BAE Systems)
Nova Labs Strikes Deal T-Mobile to Launch 'World’s First' Crypto-powered Mobile Service
Nova Labs announced that the company executed an exclusive multi-year agreement with T-Mobile, America's 5G leader. The announcement comes as Nova Labs plans to launch Helium Mobile, the world’s first crypto-powered mobile service that will enable subscribers to earn crypto rewards for using the network while saving money. This industry-first Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) collaboration with T-Mobile enables users of Helium Mobile to access both the local Helium 5G network created by the people, as well as the T-Mobile 5G network.
Array Technologies debuts 2 new single-axis solar trackers
Array Technologies is launching two new single-axis solar tracker solutions, Array OmniTrack and Array STI H250, to expand its line of DuraTrack products. The OmniTrack, STI H250 and DuraTrack product lines address varying customer requirements, meets the changing needs of the utility-scale solar industry and meet the Inflation Reduction Act’s domestic sourcing content requirements.
Insight into the heat transfer of third-grade micropolar fluid over an exponentially stretched surface
Due to their unique microstructures, micropolar fluids have attracted enormous attention for their industrial applications, including convective heat and mass transfer polymer production and rigid and random cooling particles of metallic sheets. The thermodynamical demonstration is an integral asset for anticipating the ideal softening of heat transfer. This is because there is a decent connection between mathematical and scientific heat transfers through thermodynamic anticipated outcomes. A model is developed under the micropolar stream of a non-Newtonian (3rd grade) liquid in light of specific presumptions. Such a model is dealt with by summoning likeness answers for administering conditions. The acquired arrangement of nonlinear conditions is mathematically settled using the fourth-fifth order Runge-Kutta-Fehlberg strategy. The outcomes of recognized boundaries on liquid streams are investigated in subtleties through the sketched realistic images. Actual amounts like Nusselt number, Sherwood number, and skin-part coefficient are explored mathematically by tables. It is observed that the velocity distribution boosts for larger values of any of \(\alpha _1\), \(\beta\), and declines for larger \(\alpha _2\) and Hartmann numbers. Furthermore, the temperature distribution \(\theta (\eta )\) shows direct behavior with the radiation parameter and Eckert number, while, opposite behavior with Pr, and K. Moreover, the concentration distribution shows diminishing behavior as we put the higher value of the Brownian motion number.
Astera Labs unveils new Vancouver location to further expand its leadership in purpose-built connectivity solutions for AI & ML infrastructure
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Astera Labs, a pioneer in purpose-built connectivity solutions for intelligent and accelerated systems, today announced the grand opening of Astera Labs Vancouver – a new office and state-of-the-art lab to support the company’s development of cutting-edge interconnect technologies for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning architectures. The new location will tap into the region’s rich technology talent base to drive product development, customer support and marketing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005245/en/ Astera Labs executives host Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley and Burnaby Board of Trade CEO Paul Holden for its new design center and state-of-the-art lab ribbon cutting ceremony. Pictured from left to right: Kush Saxena, Mayor Mike Hurley, Sanjay Gajendra, Paul Holden, James Wang, Mike Hillman, Dave Nelson, Sanjay Charagulla. (Photo: Business Wire)
A systematic study of arsenic adsorption and removal from aqueous environments using novel graphene oxide functionalized UiO-66-NDC nanocomposites
This study investigates the removal of As(V) from aqueous media using water stable UiO-66-NDC/GO prepared via the solvothermal procedure. The synthesized material was analyzed by Raman spectroscopy, UV"“visible, X-ray powder diffraction (XRD), Transmission electron microscopy (TEM), Fourier Transform Infrared spectroscopy (ATR-FTIR), scanning electron microscopy (SEM), and Brunauer"“Emmett"“Teller (BET) support its applicability as a super-adsorbent for the adsorption of As(V) ions from aqueous solutions. The effect of various parameters, including initial ion concentration, temperature, adsorbent dose, and pH on the adsorption of As(V) was studied to recognize the optimum adsorption conditions. The qmax obtained for this study using Langmuir isotherms was found at 147.06Â mg/g at room temperature. Thermodynamic parameters Î”HÂ°, Î”GÂ°, and Î”SÂ° were also calculated and negative values of Î”GÂ° represent that the As(V) adsorption process occurred exothermically and spontaneously. Meanwhile, theoretical density functional simulation findings are accommodated to support these experimental results. It is observed that the dynamic nature of graphene oxide and the UiO-66 NDC nanocomposite system becomes superior for adsorption studies due to delocalized surface states. UiO-66-NDC/GO also showed high reusability for up four regeneration performances using 0.01Â M HCl as a regenerant.
See the presentations that cutting-edge biotech companies have used to raise millions from top investors
From 64x Bio to Faeth Therapeutics, here are the presentations that biotechs used to win over investors and raise millions to grow their companies.
Koch Modular Process Systems to Discuss Optimal Mixing in Agitated Extraction Columns at ISEC 2022
PARAMUS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Koch Modular Process Systems, LLC (Koch Modular), a market-leading provider of engineered and fabricated modular reaction and mass transfer systems, will showcase its industry leadership and innovation at the International Solvent Extraction Conference (ISEC) at the Chalmers University of Technology in Göteborg, Sweden, September 26-30, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005106/en/ Don Glatz, Koch Modular Extraction Technology Manager (Photo: Business Wire)
