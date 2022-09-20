How to research federal, state and local candidates on the Johnson County ballot in November
For voters interested in researching candidates, here are the competitive federal, state and local races that will appear on ballots in Johnson County on Nov. 8, with links to each candidate’s campaign website (if one exists) and Ballotpedia page. Which candidates will appear on your ballot depend on where you live. You can enter your address here to see which races will be on your Johnson County ballot. Judicial and uncontested races are not listed here. Judicial races will be covered in upcoming stories. Kansans have until Oct. 18 to register to vote if they have not done so already.
Note: Incumbents in the position are marked with an asterisk (ex.: Will Smith*). Not all races have incumbents.
U.S. Senate
Each state is represented in Congress by two U.S. senators who serve six-year terms. One-third of all senators are up for reelection every two years. Senators take action on federal legislation, approve presidential nominations and ratify treaties.
- Jerry Moran*, Republican: Campaign website, Ballotpedia page
- Mark R. Holland, Democrat: Campaign website , Ballotpedia page
- David Graham, Libertarian: Campaign website , Ballotpedia page
U.S. House, District 3
Kansas is represented by four U.S. representatives who serve two-year terms. Members of the House pass laws, serve as a representative assembly and oversee the administration of public policy by holding hearings.
- Amanda L. Adkins, Republican: Campaign website , Ballotpedia
- Sharice Davids*, Democrat: Campaign website , Ballotpedia
- Steve Hohe, Libertarian: Campaign website , Ballotpedia
Governor and lieutenant governor
The governor is the chief executive of state government, responsible for carrying out state laws and administering the state budget. Governors also have the power to enact or veto bills from the Legislature. The governor and lieutenant governor run as a team, elected every four years.
- Derek Schmidt and Katie Sawyer, Republican: Campaign website , Ballotpedia page
- Laura Kelly* and David Toland*, Democrat: Campaign website, Ballotpedia page
- Seth Cordell and Evan Laudick-Gains, Libertarian: Campaign website , Ballotpedia
- Dennis Pyle and Kathleen Garrison, independent: Campaign website , Ballotpedia
Secretary of state
Elected statewide and serving a four-year term, the secretary of state oversees administration of elections within the state, maintains records relating to business and commerce, and produces the official publications of the state of Kansas.
- Scott J. Schwab*, Republican: Campaign website, Ballotpedia page
- Jeanna Repass, Democrat: Campaign website , Ballotpedia page
- Cullene Lang, Libertarian: Campaign website , Ballotpedia page
Attorney general
Elected statewide and serving a four-year term, the attorney general is considered the state’s chief legal officer and top law enforcement official, representing and advising state agencies and boards, promoting open government, protecting consumers from fraud and defending the state in civil proceedings.
- Kris Kobach, Republican: Campaign website, Ballotpedia page
- Chris Mann, Democrat: Campaign website , Ballotpedia page
State treasurer
Elected statewide and serving a four-year term, the state treasurer acts as the chief financial officer, overseeing all money paid to the state treasury. This includes managaining the state budget and payroll, managing a postsecondary education savings program and maintaining a list of unclaimed property.
- Steven Johnson, Republican: Campaign website, Ballotpedia page
- Lynn Rogers*, Democrat: Campaign website , Ballotpedia
- Steve Roberts, Libertarian: Campaign website , Ballotpedia page
State insurance commissioner
Elected statewide and serving a four-year term, the insurance commissioner regulates all insurance sold in Kansas and oversees insurance companies and agents licensed to do business in the state. State law requires the insurance commissioner to be well-versed in the insurance business but not have any financial interests in any insurance company.
- Vicki Schmidt*, Republican: Campaign website , Ballotpedia
- Kiel Corkran, Democrat: Campaign website , Ballotpedia
State representatives
The Kansas House of Representatives comprises 125 state lawmakers from districts of roughly equal population. Representatives are elected by voters in their own districts for two-year terms. House lawmakers create, amend or repeal state laws; appropriate money spent by the state government; review state regulations; propose amendments to the Kansas Constitution; and approve or disapprove any new amendments to the U.S. Constitution.
District 8
- Chris Croft*, Republican: Campaign website , Ballotpedia
- Pam Shernuk, Democrat: Campaign website , Ballotpedia
District 14
- Charlotte Esau*, Republican: Campaign website , Ballotpedia
- Dennis Miller, Democrat: Campaign website , Ballotpedia
District 15
- Matt Bingesser, Republican: Campaign website , Ballotpedia
- Allison Hougland, Democrat: Campaign website , Ballotpedia
District 16
- Ed Roitz, Republican: Campaign website , Ballotpedia
- Linda Featherston*, Democrat: Campaign website , Ballotpedia
District 17
- Emily Carpenter, Republican: Campaign website , Ballotpedia
- Jo Ella Hoye*, Democrat: Campaign website , Ballotpedia
- Michael Kerner, Libertarian: Ballotpedia
District 18
- Cathy Gordon, Republican: Campaign website , Ballotpedia
- Cindy Neighbor*, Democrat: Campaign website , Ballotpedia
District 19
- Nicholas Reddell, Republican: Campaign website , Ballotpedia
- Stephanie Sawyer Clayton*, Democrat: Campaign website , Ballotpedia
District 20
- Carrie Rahfaldt, Republican: Campaign website , Ballotpedia
- Mari-Lynn Poskin*, Democrat: Campaign website , Ballotpedia
District 22
- Robert “Chris” Colburn, Republican: Ballotpedia
- Lindsay Vaughn*, Democrat: Campaign website , Ballotpedia
District 26
- Adam Thomas*, Republican: Campaign website , Ballotpedia
- Cheron Tiffany, Democrat: Campaign website , Ballotpedia
District 27
- Sean Edward Tarwater Sr.*, Republican: Campaign website , Ballotpedia
- Christi Pribula, Democrat: Campaign website , Ballotpedia
District 28
- Carl Turner*, Republican: Campaign website , Ballotpedia
- Ace Allen, Democrat: Campaign website , Ballotpedia
District 29
- David Soffer, Republican: Campaign website , Ballotpedia
- Heather Meyer*, Democrat: Campaign website , Ballotpedia
District 30
- Laura Williams, Republican: Campaign website , Ballotpedia
- Courtney Eiterich, Democrat: Campaign website , Ballotpedia
District 39
- Owen Donohoe*, Republican: Campaign website , Ballotpedia
- Vanessa Vaughn West, Democrat: Campaign website , Ballotpedia
District 43
- Bill Sutton*, Republican: Campaign website , Ballotpedia
- Keith Davenport, Democrat: Campaign website , Ballotpedia
District 48
- Terry Frederick, Republican: Campaign website , Ballotpedia
- Dan Osman*, Democrat: Campaign website , Ballotpedia
District 49
- Kristin A. Clark, Republican: Campaign website , Ballotpedia
- Brad Boyd, Democrat: Campaign website , Ballotpedia
District 78
- Robyn R. Essex, Republican: Campaign website , Ballotpedia
- W. Micheal Shimeall, Democrat: Campaign website , Ballotpedia
District 117
- Adam Turk, Republican: Campaign website , Ballotpedia
- Courtney Tripp, Democrat: Campaign website , Ballotpedia
District 121
- John Resman*, Republican: Campaign website , Ballotpedia
- Mel Pinick, Democrat: Campaign website , Ballotpedia
State Board of Education
The Kansas State Board of Education consists of 10 elected members, each representing a district comprising four contiguous senatorial districts. Board members serve four-year terms with an overlapping schedule.The state board appoints a commissioner of education who serves as its executive director.
District 3
- Sheila Albers, Democrat: Campaign website , Ballotpedia
- Michelle Dombrosky*, Republican: Ballotpedia
Johnson County Commission (nonpartisan)
The Johnson County Commission is the main governing body for the county . Commissioners oversee county finances, including the levying of taxes and the annual budget, issuance of bonds and awarding of contracts. They also oversee zoning, maintenance of county roads and bridges, the county jail and district court and act as the local board of health.
Commission chairperson
- Mike Kelly, Campaign website ,
- Charlotte O’Hara, Campaign website , Ballotpedia
District 1
- Audra McMahon, Campaign website
- Becky Fast*, Campaign website
District 4
- Janeé Hanzlick*, Campaign website
- Maria Holiday, Campaign website
District 5
- Michael Ashcraft*, Campaign website
- Stephanie Suzanne Berland, Campaign website
