Man dies while snorkeling off the coast of South Florida

Photo: Getty Images

Islamorada, FL - A South Florida man died while snorkeling off the coast of the Florida Keys on Friday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Boynton Beach resident Harry Jeanniton died during a snorkeling incident on Alligator Reef near Islamorada on Friday.

Deputies say a good Samaritan spotted the 20-year-old struggling in the water around 1:30 p.m. and contacted the U.S. Coast Guard, who took Jeanniton to shore where paramedics were waiting.

Jeanniton was pronounced dead at Mariners Hospital in Tavernier.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say foul play is not a factor in the incident, but autopsy results are pending.