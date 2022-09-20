ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Oktoberfest is coming to C-U: What you can expect

By Madison Chaney
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

WATCH: DSC Development and Communications Director Jodie Harmon and Smith Burger Company owner Jessica Smith came on the Morning Show to talk about Oktoberfest on Saturday in downtown Champaign.

Here is the relevant information that you need to know if you wish to attend this event:

The event is taking place from 3 P.M. to 10 P.M.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit their website .

Comments / 0

 

