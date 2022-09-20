Man, 30, punched in face multiple times after dispute in Queens subway, suspect sought

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 30-year-old man was attacked while riding the subway in Queens last month and police are searching for the man they say is responsible.

The incident happened on Aug. 21 around 11:15 p.m. inside of an F train approaching the Union Turnpike-Kew Gardens station, authorities said.

The suspect approached the victim and engaged in a verbal dispute before punching him in the face multiple times with a closed fist and then fleeing the scene, according to officials.

Assault suspect Photo credit NYPD

Cops said the victim refused medical attention.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).