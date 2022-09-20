ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Man, 30, punched in face multiple times after dispute in Queens subway, suspect sought

By Emily Nadal
1010WINS
1010WINS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45BWqz_0i2qenPp00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 30-year-old man was attacked while riding the subway in Queens last month and police are searching for the man they say is responsible.

The incident happened on Aug. 21 around 11:15 p.m. inside of an F train approaching the Union Turnpike-Kew Gardens station, authorities said.

The suspect approached the victim and engaged in a verbal dispute before punching him in the face multiple times with a closed fist and then fleeing the scene, according to officials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DSa0F_0i2qenPp00
Assault suspect Photo credit NYPD

Cops said the victim refused medical attention.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Kew Gardens, NY
County
Queens, NY
State
New York State
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
NBC New York

NYC Man Sentenced to 30 Years for Unprovoked, Violent Attack on NYPD Cops

A Brooklyn man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he plead guilty to several crimes related to a violent, unprovoked confrontation that culminated with the neck-stabbing of a police officer, and the shooting two others in 2020, prosecutors said. Dzenan Camovic, 23, of Flatbush, was sentenced Wednesday by...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Police: 2 women hurt in unprovoked attacks at Brooklyn subway station

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man they say attacked two women at a subway station in Brooklyn. It happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday inside the Atlantic Avenue Barclays Center station. Police said the man slashed a 30-year-old woman on her cheek, before punching a 47-year-old woman in the face. Investigators believe the attacks were unprovoked. Both women were taken to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information about their attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn stabbing: Man killed in Brownsville apartment building

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was fatally stabbed inside a Brownsville apartment building Wednesday night, according to police. Officers responding to a 911 call around 9:25 p.m. found Kyle Forde, 29, unconscious with a stab wound to the chest inside the building on Lott Avenue near Herzl Street, officials said. First responders rushed Forde, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Nypd#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime
RadarOnline

Body Found Chopped Up In Suitcases In Brooklyn May Have Been 22-Year-Old Woman

The victim of a brutal killing in which police found a body chopped up and placed into suitcases in Brooklyn might have been a 22-year-old woman, Radar has learned.The remains were found when security guards checked a unit in Cypress Hills to find out why they hadn't seen the young woman in a month. However, the guards were originally denied access to the unit by the victim's boyfriend and another man.After the security guards were denied entry, they told the men they would call the cops. Police found blood splatter and a meat cleaver on scene. Once the guards left,...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy