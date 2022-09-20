ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

ambcrypto.com

Utopia crypto owners can make anonymous purchases at 1,800+ online stores

Fully decentralized privacy currency Utopia transforms the e-commerce payment landscape. It solves issues for customers for merchants alike, enabling anonymous online purchases across over 1,800 online shops. The role of privacy in the online payment space needs to change. In today’s landscape, neither consumers nor merchants can benefit from any...
Fortune

Hyperlane raises $18.5 million in Variant-led seed round to help improve interchain communication, reduce hacking

Interchain security has become an especially hot topic, and for good reason: About $2 billion in cryptocurrency has been stolen in cross-chain bridge hacks just this year, according to blockchain data firm Chainalysis, which called the issue a “top security risk.”. Solving such issues, which mainly surround interoperability—the communication,...
Reuters

Sri Lanka to unveil debt restructuring plan to creditors

COLOMBO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan authorities will formally hold talks with international creditors on Friday to start the process of restructuring billions of dollars of its debt and share plans to tackle the island's worst economic crisis in more than seven decades.
pymnts

As FedNow Rollout Progresses, Banks, Processors Begin Strategic Shifts

Less than a year from now, faster payments — instant ones, in fact — will be a widespread reality in the United States. Connie Theien, head of industry relations for Federal Reserve Financial Services, told PYMNTS that the work going on behind the scenes has involved a seismic shift of how companies think about operations and the payments landscape in general.
dronedj.com

Skydio drones hit new data security milestone with SOC 2 Type II certification

A SOC 2 (System and Organization Controls) Type II report is an internal controls report that captures how companies store and manage customer data based on standards set forth by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Skydio’s audit for SOC 2 Type II compliance was conducted by advisory...
TechCrunch

India proposes to regulate internet communication services

The Department of Telecommunications’ new proposal, called Draft Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022, seeks to consolidate and update three old rules — Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933 and The Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Protection) Act, 1950. The 40-page draft proposes to grant the government the ability...
coingeek.com

Introducing zkBattleship: The world’s first interactive Zero-Knowledge Proof tutorial

This post was first published on Medium. Zero-Knowledge Proof (ZKP) is a powerful and foundational cryptographic technique in the blockchain space, due to its potential to address both privacy and scalability. However, its esoteric nature, rooted in abstract and advanced math, places a high barrier to entry to many developers, who are reluctant to learn it despite interest. The steep learning curve poses a severe challenge for the adoption of ZKP.
The Next Web

UK scaleup launches groundbreaking approach to ID verification: turning your head

A UK scale-up this week unveiled an industry-first approach to identity verification: asking users to turn their heads. Onfido, an Oxford University spin-out, launched the software amid surging identity fraud. Growing economic pressures, increasing digitization, and pandemic-fuelled upheaval recently led politicians to warn that a “fraud epidemic” is sweeping across Onfido’s home country of the UK.
The Associated Press

ServiceNow Adds AI and Security Capabilities to the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Supercharge Operational Intelligence and Trust

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced even more solutions within the Now Platform Tokyo release designed to supercharge operational intelligence and trust. In addition to ServiceNow Vault, announced yesterday, ServiceNow is releasing new AI-powered features and developer and risk management tools to help organizations operate more efficiently and power more resilient business models. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005269/en/ Automation Center (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

The Hackett Group Launches New Market Intelligence Service For Software and Services Providers and Users

MIAMI & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) today announced the launch of a new Market Intelligence Service for software and service providers designed to provide corporate executives with critical intelligence and insights that can inform their purchasing decisions. The Market Intelligence Service will measure software and service providers’ ability to deliver business value and their unique capabilities to help companies achieve Digital World Class performance levels. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005133/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
ValueWalk

A Quick Guide on How to Find Your Bank Routing Number [With or Without a Check]

A routing number is necessary for electronic transactions such as bill payments, fund transfers, direct deposits, and digital checks. But what exactly does a Routing Number represents?. A Routing Number is a unique nine-digit code representing your bank’s address. Financial institutions use it in electronic transactions to track your individual...
CoinDesk

Cardano’s Vasil Upgrade Marks an Important Milestone in the Blockchain’s Evolution

The average crypto watcher, aware that Ethereum has just completed its long-awaited transition to a proof-of-stake validating system, may be wondering what the overall takeaway is from the Vasil hard fork upgrade on the Cardano blockchain that happened at 21:44 UTC on Thursday, Sept. 22. I(t is expected to finalize in five days, on Sept. 27.)
Hermes_Fang

Start Social Proof Marketing as eCommerce Beginners

Social proof marketing has been tested and determined to be one of the critical factors in an effective marketing strategy. It is one of the major determinants that compels a customer to purchase a product or visit a store.
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum: Assessing every nook and cranny of PoS network since merge

Described by Glassnode as the “most impressive feats of engineering in the blockchain industry,” the final transition of the Ethereum network from the consensus mechanism of Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) occurred on 15 September. On 15 September at 06:46:46 UTC, the last PoW mined block was produced...
