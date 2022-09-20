This post was first published on Medium. Zero-Knowledge Proof (ZKP) is a powerful and foundational cryptographic technique in the blockchain space, due to its potential to address both privacy and scalability. However, its esoteric nature, rooted in abstract and advanced math, places a high barrier to entry to many developers, who are reluctant to learn it despite interest. The steep learning curve poses a severe challenge for the adoption of ZKP.

