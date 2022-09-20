ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

2 Chicago restaurants named to New York Times' 50 best restaurants in America list

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TGQdA_0i2qeMmK00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Two Chicago restaurants have received the ultimate national recognition.

Both “Evette’s” and “Dear Margaret” reached the New York Times’ 50 best restaurants in America list for 2022 .

“Evette’s,” located in Lincoln Park on Armitage near Lincoln Avenue, is a Lebanese restaurant that, according to its Facebook page , “melds the Mediterranean flavors of Lebanon with Mexico’s rich culinary tradition.”

“Dear Margaret” can be found in Lakeview, on Lincoln near Wellington. The establishment describes itself on social media as a “A love letter to Midwestern ingredients, written in elevated and honest French-Canadian cuisine.”

The Times praised “Dear Maragert” in their brief review.

“Thanks to the grace of its cooking and service, Dear Margaret feels like an old soul,” wrote New York Times restaurant critic Brett Anderson.

As for “Evette’s,” the New York Times shined a spotlight on the restaurant’s unique tacos.

“The most ingenious may be the tortillas he fills with jalapeño tabouli, whipped feta and bacon-y crisp halloumi in a gloss of Aleppo pepper oil,” wrote Anderson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=070eEt_0i2qeMmK00
Gyro, chicken steak taco combination served at "Evette's" Photo credit "Evette's"/Facebook

Chicago had the distinction of being only one of six cities (New York, San Francisco, Nashville, Washington D.C, Portland, Maine) to have at least two restaurants on the list.

