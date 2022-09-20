ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Man facing attempted murder charge after shooting at North Charleston apartment complex

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 34-year-old man was arrested on a charge of attempted murder and other crimes on Thursday. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to a reported shooting at an apartment complex off Stall Road on Monday where they located a female victim suffering from several gunshot wounds. The victim […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
City
North Charleston, SC
City
Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
live5news.com

Deputies investigate Beaufort County shooting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said two men were injured in a shooting on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night. Deputies said they responded to the area of Muddy Creek Road and Bryant Road just after 8 p.m. after calls about gunshots in the area.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies continue to investigate deadly Meggett hit and run

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help solving an August hit-and-run death in Meggett. Deputies responded to Highway 165 near Manor Road in the Meggett area around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 for a person who was hit by a vehicle.
MEGGETT, SC
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime
live5news.com

Deputies make arrest in deadly James Island shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies have arrested a man in connection to a fatal James Island shooting. Desmon Latrell Champagne, 29, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm in a violent crime. On Aug. 20, deputies were called to Grimball Road near Riverland Drive in reference...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Suspect involved in series of business burglaries arrested: NCPD

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department has reported a suspect involved in a string of business burglaries has been arrested. The suspect, Erick Mack, reportedly burglarized businesses along Rivers Avenue from July to September. Detectives from the North Charleston Property Crimes Unit investigated the case.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Suspect charged in connection with Summerville bank robbery

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday, the Summerville Police Department responded to an armed robbery at 1801 Trolley Road. Upon arriving at the First Citizen Bank officers gathered information about the suspect from a witness. The witness provided the direction that the suspect who has been identified as Avery...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD: Man linked to string of North Charleston burglaries

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Officers with the North Charleston Police Department arrested a Dorchester County man on Tuesday in connection with a string of burglaries and car break-ins in North Charleston. According to NCPD, Eric Mack (35) is accused of burglarizing multiple businesses along Rivers Avenue between July and September. The following businesses were targeted: […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police recover bullet casings after report of gunfire at West Ashley apartment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police who investigated a report of shots fired at a West Ashley apartment complex say they did not find any shooting victims. However, officers found bullet casings behind one of the buildings at Palmilla Apartments, located in the 1300 block of Ashley River Road, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston Police investigate reports of shooting at Palmilla Apartments

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the Charleston Police Department responded to a West Ashley apartment complex late Tuesday afternoon for reports of a shooting, a spokesperson tells ABC News 4. At 4 p.m., the department received calls regarding gunshots coming from Palmilla Apartments, located at 1385 Ashley River...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

$1K reward for information in case of missing Berkeley County teen

Sarah Pipkin left for the first day of school Aug. 15, and hasn't been seen since. She dressed that morning in faded black jeans, white Nike Air Force 1s, and a black T-shirt depicting painter Bob Ross. It was her favorite, according to her mother, Darling Campbell. "We’re still basically...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Goose Creek collision victim identified as S'ville man

The cyclist who perished in a Sept. 21 late-night collision in Goose Creek has been identified by the Berkeley County Coroner's Office as Summerville resident Wyatt Dobbs, 43, who was struck dead on the scene at approximately 10:55 p.m., per a corresponding police report. The individual operating the bicycle, according...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
abcnews4.com

2 people shot at Taco Bell in Goose Creek: GCPD

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Goose Creek Police Department has reported two people have been shot a Taco Bell in Goose Creek tonight. The incident happened on US 52 near St James Avenue. It is an active scene and police are investigating. ABC News 4 will update you with...
GOOSE CREEK, SC

