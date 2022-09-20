Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersMoncks Corner, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
Related
live5news.com
Teen arrested on 6 charges after shootout in N. Charleston neighborhood
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police arrested a teenager accused of exchanging gunfire with a North Charleston resident who confronted him and three others about tampering with a neighbor’s cars. The teen, whose identity was not released because of his age, is charged with attempted murder, unlawful carry of...
abcnews4.com
Man charged with attempted murder in Monday North Charleston shooting, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a suspect has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting on Stall Road Monday morning. Brandon Rashad Cuttino, 34, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree burglary, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
Man facing attempted murder charge after shooting at North Charleston apartment complex
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 34-year-old man was arrested on a charge of attempted murder and other crimes on Thursday. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to a reported shooting at an apartment complex off Stall Road on Monday where they located a female victim suffering from several gunshot wounds. The victim […]
live5news.com
Police: Mt. Pleasant substitute teacher arrested for public intoxication
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Department says they arrested a substitute teacher at James B Edwards Elementary School. Lori Mandarino was charged with public intoxication. A booking photo of Mandarino has not been made available yet; she was arrested just after noon on Thursday. Mount Pleasant Police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deputies seeking info on deadly August 23 hit and run in Charleston County
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are still searching for the person who struck and killed a pedestrian last month in Charleston County. They need your help with any possible leads in the case. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to reports that a vehicle struck a person who was lying in […]
live5news.com
Deputies investigate Beaufort County shooting
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said two men were injured in a shooting on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night. Deputies said they responded to the area of Muddy Creek Road and Bryant Road just after 8 p.m. after calls about gunshots in the area.
live5news.com
Deputies continue to investigate deadly Meggett hit and run
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help solving an August hit-and-run death in Meggett. Deputies responded to Highway 165 near Manor Road in the Meggett area around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 for a person who was hit by a vehicle.
live5news.com
School bus driver cited after crash that injured 7 in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say the bus driver who struck a high school student and then crashed into a store has been cited for the Tuesday morning crash. Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said the driver, whose name has not been released, was cited for careless operation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
live5news.com
Deputies make arrest in deadly James Island shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies have arrested a man in connection to a fatal James Island shooting. Desmon Latrell Champagne, 29, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm in a violent crime. On Aug. 20, deputies were called to Grimball Road near Riverland Drive in reference...
abcnews4.com
Suspect involved in series of business burglaries arrested: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department has reported a suspect involved in a string of business burglaries has been arrested. The suspect, Erick Mack, reportedly burglarized businesses along Rivers Avenue from July to September. Detectives from the North Charleston Property Crimes Unit investigated the case.
WMBF
‘A friend to all’: Road renamed in honor of late Georgetown County sheriff
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One road in Georgetown County now bears the name of its native son and longtime Georgetown County Sheriff Lane Cribb. Pleasant Hill Road was renamed on Thursday to Lane Cribb Highway. Cribb was brought up in Pleasant Hill where friends said his main ambition...
abcnews4.com
Suspect charged in connection with Summerville bank robbery
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday, the Summerville Police Department responded to an armed robbery at 1801 Trolley Road. Upon arriving at the First Citizen Bank officers gathered information about the suspect from a witness. The witness provided the direction that the suspect who has been identified as Avery...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bus driver cited for careless operation in crash that injured several students
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The driver of a school bus that crashed into a building and left several students injured earlier this week was cited with careless operation. The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) released a collision report from the morning of a school bus crash on East Montage Avenue. Four out of eight […]
NCPD: Man linked to string of North Charleston burglaries
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Officers with the North Charleston Police Department arrested a Dorchester County man on Tuesday in connection with a string of burglaries and car break-ins in North Charleston. According to NCPD, Eric Mack (35) is accused of burglarizing multiple businesses along Rivers Avenue between July and September. The following businesses were targeted: […]
Georgetown deputies investigating discovery of human remains
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are investigating the discovery of human remains. Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GSCO) said Wednesday the remains were found in a wooded area off Kent Road in a rural area of the county. The remains were found by a person searching for a lost […]
live5news.com
Police recover bullet casings after report of gunfire at West Ashley apartment
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police who investigated a report of shots fired at a West Ashley apartment complex say they did not find any shooting victims. However, officers found bullet casings behind one of the buildings at Palmilla Apartments, located in the 1300 block of Ashley River Road, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.
abcnews4.com
Charleston Police investigate reports of shooting at Palmilla Apartments
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the Charleston Police Department responded to a West Ashley apartment complex late Tuesday afternoon for reports of a shooting, a spokesperson tells ABC News 4. At 4 p.m., the department received calls regarding gunshots coming from Palmilla Apartments, located at 1385 Ashley River...
The Post and Courier
$1K reward for information in case of missing Berkeley County teen
Sarah Pipkin left for the first day of school Aug. 15, and hasn't been seen since. She dressed that morning in faded black jeans, white Nike Air Force 1s, and a black T-shirt depicting painter Bob Ross. It was her favorite, according to her mother, Darling Campbell. "We’re still basically...
The Post and Courier
Goose Creek collision victim identified as S'ville man
The cyclist who perished in a Sept. 21 late-night collision in Goose Creek has been identified by the Berkeley County Coroner's Office as Summerville resident Wyatt Dobbs, 43, who was struck dead on the scene at approximately 10:55 p.m., per a corresponding police report. The individual operating the bicycle, according...
abcnews4.com
2 people shot at Taco Bell in Goose Creek: GCPD
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Goose Creek Police Department has reported two people have been shot a Taco Bell in Goose Creek tonight. The incident happened on US 52 near St James Avenue. It is an active scene and police are investigating. ABC News 4 will update you with...
Comments / 0