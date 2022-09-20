Read full article on original website
CNBC
Northrop Grumman exec says SpaceX's Starship rocket has 'awesome' potential but 'not there yet'
PARIS — The leader of a Northrop Grumman subsidiary that's working with Elon Musk's SpaceX sees exciting potential in the private space venture's massive Starship rockets, but warned the industry should temper expectations until it hits key milestones. Northrop Grumman has an agreement with SpaceX to launch robotic spacecraft...
The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See
When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
The world's first flying bike can stay in the air for 40 minutes
A Japanese start-up designed a high-speed flying motorcycle that has been unveiled at an auto show. The world's first flying bike was showcased on Thursday at the Detroit Auto Show, according to a report published by Euronews. It’s called the XTurismo hoverbike and it is capable of flying for 40...
What time is NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission launch?
NASA's Artemis 1 SLS rocket launch to the moon is scheduled to launch on Sept. 3, but could slip to Sept. 5 due to weather or glitches.
ISS archaeologists launch Brick Moon to advise future space habitats
The new firm is named after the 1869 fictional account of a space station. The only archaeologists to study how astronauts live while on board the International Space Station are now offering to advise the designers of the next orbiting outposts. The co-directors of the International Space Station Archaeological Project...
Scientists want to spray sulphur dioxide into the atmosphere to refreeze the poles
A fleet of roughly 125 tankers could return subpolar regions close to pre-industrial temperatures.
NASA chief says everyone 'poo-pooed' Elon Musk's SpaceX when it was pitted against Boeing but it's had more successful launches
NASA administrator Bill Nelson said critics dismissed SpaceX when it was up against Boeing but Elon Musk's company has actually achieved more, according to Newsweek. The US space agency has awarded SpaceX a total of 14 missions. The most recent agreement was a $1.4 billion contract for five more astronaut missions to the International Space Station.
Watch NASA slam a spacecraft into an asteroid
NASA’s DART test will kick off next month, and the space agency plans to give space fans a chance to watch the action live. The DART test has been in the works for years; NASA first announced DART in 2019. Now, though, the time for the test has finally arrived, and here’s everything you need to know to tune in and watch NASA slam a spacecraft into an asteroid.
Pentagon will unveil the new B-21 Raider stealth bomber in the first week of December - after cloaking development of the $639M aircraft in near-total secrecy
The US Air Force will unveil its next-generation stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, during the first week of December, lifting the tight cloak of secrecy that has surrounded the aircraft's development. Northrop Grumman and the Air Force confirmed the timeline for unveiling the B-21 on Tuesday, saying that it will...
NASA says it will try to launch its massive moon rocket again in late September
NASA postponed its second Artemis I launch attempt after a fuel leak. After repairs, the next launch attempt might be on September 27.
Watch SpaceX launch the huge BlueWalker 3 satellite, Starlink fleet on rocket's record-setting 14th flight tonight
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will fly for a record-breaking 14th time on Saturday night (Sept. 10), launching 34 of the company's Starlink internet satellites and a huge direct-to-smartphone connectivity test spacecraft to orbit, and you can watch it live. The two-stage Falcon 9, topped with the Starlinks and AST...
Digital Trends
How to watch rocket startup Firefly Aeropspace’s second attempt to reach orbit
Rocket startup Firefly Aerospace will attempt to reach orbit for the first time in a launch tonight, Sunday, September 11. This will be the second attempt at launching its Alpha rocket, after a previous attempt around this time last year came to a dramatic end. Firefly will be hoping for a better outcome this time around, and if you’d like to watch the launch attempt then we’ve got the details on the livestream of the launch below.
SpaceX rocket launches the largest commercial satellite into orbit. It could also blind our view of the universe
The brightest star in the sky may not be a star for much longer. It could be a colossal internet satellite featuring a giant antenna array covering an area of 689 square feet (64 square meters) for regular cellphones to access the internet from space. No, we're not making this...
Scientists Discover Wildly Rare ‘Folded Diamond’ That Arrived on Earth From Outer Space
Diamonds are the hardest naturally occurring stone on the planet. However, now, girls’ best friend might see some serious competition. A new variety of diamond from outer space is challenging the hardness of the diamond found on earth. Identified by a unique hexagonal pattern, the “folded diamond,” or lonsdaleite, has been discovered by scientists in a Northwest region of Africa.
3,300-year-old cave 'frozen in time' from reign of Ramesses II uncovered in Israel
Construction workers in Israel unexpectedly broke into a 3,300-year-old cave that looks like an "Indiana Jones film set."
Motley Fool
Boeing Starliner Will Fly 6 Times -- and Maybe Never Again
Through 2030, NASA has awarded 14 International Space Station crew flights to SpaceX and only six to Boeing. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 astronauts ready for historic mission
SpaceX's next astronaut launch for NASA will bring a Russian and the first Native American woman in space to the International Space Station no earlier than Oct. 3.
NASA’s Perseverance rover may have found signs of ancient life on Mars
NASA's Perseverance rover may have struck gold. The rover has collected some of the most significant samples yet from the ancient river delta site at Mars' Jezero Crater — chosen as a prime candidate in the search for signs of ancient microbial life. According to a NASA blog post,...
C-130 Seaplane Should Fly In 2023 Says Air Force Special Ops Commander
AFSOCFaced with a potential fight against China across vast swaths of ocean, the amphibious C-130 could soon finally become a reality.
Despite tensions, NASA astronaut joins Russian cosmonauts for flight to space station
Despite severely strained U.S.-Russian foreign relations, an American astronaut joined two Russian cosmonauts aboard a Soyuz spacecraft in Kazakhstan and rocketed into orbit Wednesday on a two-orbit flight to the International Space Station. With commander Sergey Prokopyev at the controls, flanked on the left by co-pilot Dmitry Petelin and on...
