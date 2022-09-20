ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fatherly

The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See

When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
Space.com

ISS archaeologists launch Brick Moon to advise future space habitats

The new firm is named after the 1869 fictional account of a space station. The only archaeologists to study how astronauts live while on board the International Space Station are now offering to advise the designers of the next orbiting outposts. The co-directors of the International Space Station Archaeological Project...
Business Insider

NASA chief says everyone 'poo-pooed' Elon Musk's SpaceX when it was pitted against Boeing but it's had more successful launches

NASA administrator Bill Nelson said critics dismissed SpaceX when it was up against Boeing but Elon Musk's company has actually achieved more, according to Newsweek. The US space agency has awarded SpaceX a total of 14 missions. The most recent agreement was a $1.4 billion contract for five more astronaut missions to the International Space Station.
BGR.com

Watch NASA slam a spacecraft into an asteroid

NASA’s DART test will kick off next month, and the space agency plans to give space fans a chance to watch the action live. The DART test has been in the works for years; NASA first announced DART in 2019. Now, though, the time for the test has finally arrived, and here’s everything you need to know to tune in and watch NASA slam a spacecraft into an asteroid.
Daily Mail

Pentagon will unveil the new B-21 Raider stealth bomber in the first week of December - after cloaking development of the $639M aircraft in near-total secrecy

The US Air Force will unveil its next-generation stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, during the first week of December, lifting the tight cloak of secrecy that has surrounded the aircraft's development. Northrop Grumman and the Air Force confirmed the timeline for unveiling the B-21 on Tuesday, saying that it will...
Digital Trends

How to watch rocket startup Firefly Aeropspace’s second attempt to reach orbit

Rocket startup Firefly Aerospace will attempt to reach orbit for the first time in a launch tonight, Sunday, September 11. This will be the second attempt at launching its Alpha rocket, after a previous attempt around this time last year came to a dramatic end. Firefly will be hoping for a better outcome this time around, and if you’d like to watch the launch attempt then we’ve got the details on the livestream of the launch below.
Outsider.com

Scientists Discover Wildly Rare ‘Folded Diamond’ That Arrived on Earth From Outer Space

Diamonds are the hardest naturally occurring stone on the planet. However, now, girls’ best friend might see some serious competition. A new variety of diamond from outer space is challenging the hardness of the diamond found on earth. Identified by a unique hexagonal pattern, the “folded diamond,” or lonsdaleite, has been discovered by scientists in a Northwest region of Africa.
Motley Fool

Boeing Starliner Will Fly 6 Times -- and Maybe Never Again

Through 2030, NASA has awarded 14 International Space Station crew flights to SpaceX and only six to Boeing. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
