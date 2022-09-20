Read full article on original website
A guide to spooky Halloween attractions around Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Spooky season has officially arrived in Colorado. And for those of us who enjoy the thrill of being scared, the state is home to some pretty spine-chilling local haunts. From haunted houses and ghost tours to creepy corn mazes, here's a look at some ghostly attractions...
9 great drives to see fall colors in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Fall is here, and one of the best ways to enjoy its splendor is to take a drive through Colorado's mountains. The leaves in northern Colorado typically peak the earliest, and this year, that could be during the last days of September. In 2022, many trees may lose their leaves a few days later than usual.
Make plans to escape the city to see Colorado's golden colors
With autumn arriving, trees are starting to show off their fall colors in Colorado. The primary factor in when the leaves change is the length of our nights. Pigments in the leaves determine what color appears as the green fades. That happens as chlorophyll production slows and stops as the days grow shorter. When that stops, those other pigments appear. In Colorado's mountains, that means those stretches of golden aspen trees. Weather in the weeks before chlorophyll production impacts just how brilliant the colors will be. The U.S. Forest Service says it seems a succession of warm, sunny days...
2 Colorado recreational trails make national top 10
Coloradans near and far do not suffer long when searching for a trail to hike in their neck of the woods. The state holds a seemingly endless caring capacity for trails and now, USA Today has named two of those Centennial State trails to their 2022 best-of list.
9Things to do in Colorado this last weekend of September
COLORADO, USA — Hello, autumn!. The final weekend of September offers dozens of fall festivals and sporting events in all corners of the Centennial State. There are several Oktoberfest celebrations, corn mazes and pumpkin patches, plus haunted houses are just beginning to open. The Rockies play their last home games of the season, the Broncos host "Sunday Night Football," the Avalanche open their preseason and there are six college football games.
Whataburger To Open Second Colorado Location Next Week
Whataburger lovers, this one's for you. Fans of the famed Texas-based burger chain were delighted to find out on Thursday (Sept. 22) that a new Whataburger location is set to open just before the end of the month here in Colorado. Back in February - on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at...
Colorado cold front: How much rain has fallen?
COLORADO, USA — After days, weeks and months of hot weather, Colorado finally got a taste of cooler weather for the start of autumn. The cold front that moved into Colorado early Wednesday brought showers, storms and cooler temperatures to the state. Scattered storms were expected to continue through Thursday evening.
How much rain did Colorado see Wednesday, Thursday?
Colorado picked up a decent amount of moisture thanks to a late summer, early fall storm system on Wednesday and Thursday.
Westword
Why Thousands Moved Out of Denver This Summer
A new study finds that thousands of Denver residents moved elsewhere in July and August, landing it in the top ten on a list of U.S. metro areas with the largest population outflow. It's all part of what researchers see as a national trend in which a growing number of people are abandoning expensive areas for less spendy places to live.
Colorado ski resort plans expert terrain expansion
An iconic Colorado ski resort anticipates offering more goods for its most ambitious clientele. Winter Park recently announced plans to open previously unattended, hike-to terrain in the far reaches of the Cirque Territory. The terrain is called Jelly Roll "because of its rolling, steep pitch and its ability to hold light, fluffy snow for days after a storm," a news release explained.
Vandals Have Not Been Kind to the Ghost Town of Gilman, Colorado
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Have you ever wondered why so many of Colorado's largest and most profitable mining areas eventually had to be abandoned due to contamination?. According to waterdesk.com, there...
This Colorado Town Named One Of America’s Best For Fall Colors
Fall is such a great season. As we get some relief from the heat and the craziness of summer, fall brings us not only those crisp days and evenings perfect for hoodies and a warm cup of your favorite beverage but also Halloween and then the excitement of Thanksgiving and Christmas,
Colorado city ranked among 'best spots for coffee lovers' nationwide
According to a recent data analysis, one Colorado city has some serious bragging rights when it comes to their coffee scene. On September 21, WalletHub published a report related to which American cities were 'best for coffee lovers.' The company took a look at the 100 largest cities across 12 key indicators of 'coffee lover-friendliness,' including metrics like price per cappuccino, share of adult coffee drinks, and number of coffee shops with free Wi-Fi per capita.
Weather record set 127 years ago falls in Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, a temperature record that was initially set in 1895 fell in Colorado on September 20. The temperature hit 90 degrees at Denver International Airport for the 10th time of the month, passing a previous record of nine 90-degree-plus days during the month of September. The former nine-day record was initially set in 1895, tied in 2005, 2017, and 2018.
How Much Does It Cost To Drive In the Left Lane In Colorado?
Have you ever thought about how much it might cost to drive in the left lane in Colorado?. Why would you even have that thought? It doesn't cost anything to drive in Colorado unless you are in an express lane or toll road. Right? Well, it depends. How much it...
Cold front arrives in Colorado: How much rain could we get?
DENVER — After days, weeks and months of hot weather, Colorado finally gets a taste of cooler weather, a day before the official start of autumn. A cold front that moved into Colorado early Wednesday will bring showers, storms and cooler temperatures. Scattered storms are expected to arrive Wednesday...
Fritzler Farm Park unveils 2022 corn maze design
LASALLE, Colo. — Fritzler Farm Park will honor a Colorado nonprofit with a corn maze design this autumn. This year, the LaSalle corn maze honors Hero Expeditions, a nonprofit organization based in Eaton that organizes outdoor adventures for military service members, veterans and first responders. Located seven miles south...
Denver has its last 7 p.m. sunset until March 2023
DENVER — Now that the Summer Solstice has passed, the Centennial State will continue to lose precious minutes of sunlight each day until the Winter Solstice in December. The 7:00 p.m. sunset on Tuesday, Sept. 20 will be the last 7 p.m.-or-later sunset in Denver until Sunday, March 12, 2023.
The 2nd Best City For Beer Lovers In The Country Is In Colorado
Colorado beer fans rejoice as a new study just named one Colorado city as the number two place for beer lovers out of 180 different cities in the entire United States. Do you agree?. Colorado City Is The Second Best City For Beer Lovers. It's no surprise to anyone that...
Reindeer gores man in Fort Collins
Firefighters in Larimer County say a man was badly gored by a reindeer Wednesday night. It happened near a reindeer farm about a mile west of "Horsetooth Reservoir" on the south side. There are no wild reindeer or caribou in Colorado, but there are farms. The man who was hurt was taken to a UC Health hospital. Tonight, that man is recovering.This all took place around 7 p.m. Wednesday. A reindeer had gored the man, whom officials have not yet identified. His injuries were serious enough that he needed emergency aid at the farm. Reindeer, also known as caribou, are not native to Colorado. so, Colorado Parks and Wildlife says that means this reindeer was most likely a domesticated animal that was possibly imported or bred to live on that farm. CPW says they aren't experts with non-native species but did tell CBS News Colorado that this time of the year is rut season for animals like deer, elk and more, meaning those animals can be significantly more aggressive if not given proper distance.
